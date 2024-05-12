Catch 22 Sports Grill Catch 22 Sports Grill, Roanoke TX
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Green Chili Queso
Blue 22's signature green chile queso served with house fried tortilla chips$9.00
- Spinach Dip
Creamy spinach dip served with house fried tortilla chips or garlic ciabatta bread$14.00
- Nawlin's Drunken Shrimp
Garlicky jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy cajun ale butter sauce and served with garlic ciabatta bread$16.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
- Quesadilla
Buttered flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa and grilled jalapenos served on the side.$10.00
- Wings 6
Fried and tossed in desired sauce, then grilled to seal in flavor. Choice of buffalo, bbq, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with house made ranch and bleu cheese dressing$8.00
- Wings 12
Fried and tossed in desired sauce, then grilled to seal in flavor. Choice of buffalo, bbq, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with house made ranch and bleu cheese dressing$16.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower
Flash fried, battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and shaved celery$10.00
- Asada Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with our signature green chile queso, marinated carne asada, poblano ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, and a charred lime$16.00
- Loaded Nachos
House fried tortilla chips, monterey jack cheese, $100 chili, green chile queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and a side of roasted tomato salsa -Audible: Add Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken$15.00
- Sampler
Mini Tacos, Taquitos, Quesadilla Strips, Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa$18.00
Sandwich
- The Freedom Dip
Thinly sliced beef, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish sauce, provolone cheese piled high on butter toasted ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in signature buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a butter toasted challah bun$16.00
- Poblano Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, poblano ranch, roasted poblano and sliced avocado on a butter toasted challah bun$16.00
- Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt
Turkey, bacon, avocado, poblano ranch and Tillamook cheddar cheese melted between grilled sourdough bread$16.00
- Cheese Steak
Shaved prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone on a toasted hoagie, with side of creamy horseradish sauce$16.00
- The Proper Club
No description needed. If you know, you know$16.00
Burger
- Cowboy 22
Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon jam, smokey bbq sauce, fried onion straws on a toasted challah bun$17.00
- The Bacon Cheese
American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a toasted challah bun$17.00
- Engine 661
Five alarm burger with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, roasted poblano peppers, poblano ranch on a challah bun$17.00
- Mushroom Swiss
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, aioli, sautéed creminis on a toasted challah bun. Served with a side of au jus$17.00
- Build Your Own Burger
Build your burger your way$13.00
Salad
- Twenty-Two Chop Salad
Chopped lettuce mix, diced chilled chicken, eggs, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, red onions, shredded jack cheese, black beans, and chopped cilantro tossed in poblano ranch$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped lettuce mix tossed with ranch, red onions, cucumbers, celery, carrots, tomatoes, topped with crispy buffalo chicken and bleu cheese crumbles$16.00
- Power Bowl
Spinach topped with chilled chicken, farro, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers, and toasted pepitas. Served with a side of poblano ranch$15.00
- The Southwest Salad
Carne Asada, black beans, corn, red onion, jack cheese, roasted poblanos, tortilla strips, guacamole, and pico. Tossed in Poblano Ranch.$18.00
- Large House Salad$10.00
Mains
- Tacos
Three grilled carne asada tacos served on flour tortillas with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, lettuce, chopped cilantro, and poblano ranch dressing. Served with chips and roasted tomato salsa . Substitue with chicken or shrimp.$16.00
- Pasta Jambalaya
Cajun seasoned shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes, peppers, and onions tossed in a spicy cajun cream sauce.$20.00
- Honey Jalepeno Salmon
Honey Jalepeno Atlantic salmon served with choice of two sides.$24.00
- Ribs - Half Rack
1855 ribeye, seasoned, grilled and topped with scampi butter. Served with choice of two sides.$20.00
- Ribs - Full Rack
1855 ribeye, seasoned, grilled and topped with scampi butter. Served with choice of two sides.$25.00
- Dinner Special
Baskets
- Ribs & Fries$16.00
- Fried Shrimp & Fries
Hand breaded Jumbo shrimp flash fried until golden. Served with fries, homemade tartar and cocktail sauce.$16.00
- Fish N Chips
Beer battered Alaskan cod, flash fried golden brown. Served with fries, homemade tartar sauce and malt vinegar$20.00
- Tenders & Fries
Ale-marinated chicken tenders, hand breaded and flash fried. Served with side of Ranch and french fries$15.00
- Wings & Fries
Blue's wings tossed in either buffalo, bbq, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with french fries, house made ranch or bleu cheese dressisng.$14.00
- Adult Grilled Cheese & Fries$13.00
Desserts
Kids
Lunch
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza
House made neapolitan pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan and fresh basil$12.00
- Grilled Veggie Pizza
House neapolitan pizza sauce, mozzarella, grilled zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, mushrooms and onions$15.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza
House made pizza sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken and mozzarella$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, topped with celery salad and ranch drizzle$15.00
- Bacon BBQ Ranch Pizza
Applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, ranch drizzle and cilantro$15.00
Sides
Catering Menu
Wraps
- Poblano Wraps
Chicken, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Poblanos, Avocado, Poblano Ranch. (10 pieces)$42.00
- Buffalo Wraps
Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato. (10 pieces)$44.00
- Caesar Wraps
Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar dressings, Parmesan Cheese. (10 pieces)$42.00
- Turkey Wraps
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Poblano Ranch, Cheddar Cheese. (10 pieces)$43.00
Boxes
Tray
Buffet
- Taco Buffet
Chicken, Carne Asada Shrimp, Tortillas, Salsa, Guac, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Chips, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Queso.$17.00
- Burger Buffet
Beef Patty or Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Buns, Mayo, Ketchup Mustard. Choice of Chips or Tater Tots.$18.00
- Touchdown Buffet
Wings, Quesadillas, Chicken Tenders, Spinach Dip and Tater Tots.$20.00
- Grill Buffet
Chicken Breast, Salmon, Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, and House Salad.$24.00
- America Buffet
Hot Dogs, Chili, Hamburgers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Tater Tots.$20.00
- Homerun Buffet
Tri-Tip, N’Awlins Drunken Shrimp, Au gratin Potatoes, Veggies, Salad and Ciabatta Bread.$22.00
- Surf in Turf Buffet
Beef Tenderloin, Shrimp, Honey Salmon, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable, Salad and Ciabatta Bread.$52.00
- Loaded Potato Buffet
Idaho Potatoes, Sour Cream, Butter, Chives, Cheese, Onion, Bacon and Chili.$16.00
Sweet
Apps
- Apps
Bone in Wings. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Heat. Served with Bleu Cheese & Ranch dressing. Quantity 4lbs.$56.00
- Spinach Dip
Creamy Spinach Dip with house fried Tortilla Chips and Garlic Ciabatta Bread. Serves 10 ppl.$40.00
- Queso
Green Chile Queso and with house fried Tortilla Chips. Serves 10 ppl.$24.00
Salads
- 22 Chop Salad
Chicken, Eggs, Tomato, Corn, Onions, Cheese, Beans and Poblano Ranch. Serving Size 8ppl.$55.00
- Buffalo Salad
Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Onions, Cucumbers, Celery, Carrots, Tomato and Ranch. Serving size 8ppl.$55.00
- Power Bowl
Chicken, Farro, Tomato, Corn, Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Poblano Peppers, Pepitas, and Poblano Ranch. Serving size 8ppl.$60.00
ADD ONS
- Mashed Potatoes
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10$25.00
- Mac N Cheese
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10$25.00
- Sour Cream Au Gratin Potatoes
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10$30.00
- Veggies
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10$25.00
- Chips
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10$25.00
- Chili
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10$35.00
Drinks
SOUP
Sandwiches
- Deli Sandwiches
Mix of Deli Classics. BLT, Chicken Salad, Ham & Swiss and Roast Beef. Served as 16 pieces.$50.00
- Chicken Poblano Sandwiches
Chicken, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Poblanos, Avocado, Poblano Ranch. Served as 12 pieces.$45.00
- Club Sandwiches
Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on white Bread. Served as 16 pieces.$45.00
Breakfast
- Tacos
DOZEN $36 / 2 DOZEN $66. Tacos filled with Eggs, Cheese and choice of Meat: Bacon, Chorizo, Sausage. Served with side of salsa. Served as Buffet or Assembled.
- Sunrise Burritos
One Dozen Burritos filled with Eggs, Cheese, Bacon, Potatoes and Beans. Served with Salsa and Sour cream$100.00
- American Buffet
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage Links, Potatoes and Fruit. Priced per person. 10 person minimum.$15.00
- Add French Toast
Add french toast to the American Buffet$2.00
- Add Yogurt Parfait
Add Yogurt Parfait to the American Buffet$4.00
Sliders
- Mushroom Sliders
Marinated Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Horseradish and Cheese. Serving size 1 dozen.$38.00
- Cheese Sliders
Beef Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, House Sauce and Pickle. Serving size 1 dozen.$40.00
- The Bird Sliders
Grilled Chicken, Monterrey Jack, Avocado, Poblano Ranch and Fried Onions. Serving size 1 dozen.$40.00