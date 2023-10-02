Butcher Shop

Beef

93% (4 to 1) Burger Patty
93% (3 to 1) Burger Patty
80% (4 to 1) Burger Patty
80% (3 to 1) Burger Patty
(3 to 1) Bacon Burger
$3.00
(3 to 1) Jalapeno Bacon Burger
(3 to 1 ) Cheddar Bacon Burger
(3 to 1 ) Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
USDA Choice Boneless Prime Rib
$17.99

Choice Prime Rib Roast

USDA Choice Boneless Prime Rib (Custom Cut)
$18.99

Custom Cut to your Size-Call to Place Order

USDA Choice Tri-Tip
$11.99

Market Price: Cut off the Sirloin

USDA Choice Bottom Round Flats

Cut off the Round Primal

USDA Choice Chuck Roast
USDA Select Beef Tenderloin

Special Order: Tenderloin run along Both side of Spine/Call for Pricing

USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin
$28.59

Market Price:Tenderloin run along Both side of Spine

USDA Choice Fillet Mignon
$28.59

Market Price:Tenderloin run along Both side of Spine

USDA Choice Rib-Eye Steak
$21.49

Market Price: From Rib Section(Popular Cut)

USDA Choice (1 1/4 in.) Fresh Cut Rib-Eye
$21.49

Market Price: From Rib Section(Popular Cut)

USDA Choice (2in.) Rib-Eye
$21.49
USDA Choice Bone-In Rib-Eye

Call For Intormation

USDA Choice (1in.) Fresh Cut New York Strip
$12.49

Market Price: Cut from Short Loin

USDA Choice (11/4in.) New York Strip
$12.49

Market Price: Cut from Short Loin

USDA Choice (2in.) New York Strip
$12.49

Market Price: Cut from Short Loin

USDA Select (1in.) New York Strip
USDA Choice (1in.) Fresh Cut T-Bone
$12.29

Market Price: Cut from Short Loin

USDA Choice (11/2in.) Cut T-Bone
$12.29

Market Price: Cut from Short Loin

USDA Choice (1in) Fresh Cut PorterHouse
$13.09

Market Price: Cut from Short Loin

USDA Choice Fresh Cut Choice Top Sirloin
$7.99

Market Price: Cut from Primal Loin

USDA Choice Baseball Cut Sirloin
$8.40
USDA Chocie Fresh Cut Top Round Steak
$6.90

Market Price: Rear Leg of Cow

6oz Cube Steak
$3.50
8oz Cube Steak
$4.69
Bacon & Bleu Cheese Pinwheel
$9.39

Tenderized Beef, Stuffed with Bacon & Bleu Cheese Crumbles, rolled and Sliced

Portabella Mushroom & Swiss Pinwheel
$9.39

Tenderized Beef, Stuffed with Portabella Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

Spinach & Provolone Pinwheel
$9.39

Tenderized Beef , Stuffed with Baby Spinach and Provolone Cheese

USDA Choice Flap Steak
$10.99
Flank Steak
USDA Choice Brisket Flats
USDA Choice Whole Brisket
Beef Kabob
Beef Short Ribs
$9.19
Beef Korean Ribs
$10.99
93% Lean Ground Beef
$6.99
Cloverdale (1/4lb.) All-Beef Hot Dog
Beef Liver
Beef Hearts

Special Order -Call for Pricing

Beef Tongue

Special Order-Call for Pricing

Beef Kidney

Special Order-Call for Pricing

Chicken

Boneless Skinless All-Natural Chicken Breast
$3.29
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast (5oz)

Special Order-Sold by Case, Cal for Pricing

Bonesless Skinless Chicken Breast (4oz)

Special Order-Call for Pricing

Stuffed Chicken Breast Spinch
$6.99

All Natural Chicken Breast Stuffed with Spinach

Stuffed Chicken Breast Asparagus
$6.99

All Natural Chicken Breast Stuffed with Fresh Asparagus

Chicken Grillers Plain
$6.99

All Natural Chicken Breast tenderized and stuffed with Cheese & Stuffing wrapped in Bacon

Chicken Grillers Garlic & Herb
$6.99

All-Natural Chicken Breast tenderized, stuffed with Cheese & Stuffing wrapped in Bacon

Chicken Cordon Bleu
$6.99

All-Natural Chicken Breast tenderized and stuffed with Swiss Cheese & Ham

Whole Chicken
$3.59
Whole Chicken Seasoned
$3.59
Whole Chicken Cut-Up
$3.89

Whole Chicken Cut into Pieces

Chicken Drumsticks
Chicken Drumsticks (Seasoned)
Chicken Legs
Chicken Legs (Seasoned)
Chicken Tighs
$3.59
Chicken Tighs 10# (Frozen)
$32.29

10# Bag Frozen Chicken Tighs

Chicken Drummettes Plain
Chicken Drummetts Buffalo Style
Chicken Drummettes Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Drummettes BBQ
Chicken Drummettes Lemon Pepper
Chicken Drummettes Cajun
SunDried Tomato Chicken Brats
$6.99

Ground Chicken, Sun Dried Tomato Slices

Dairy

2% Milk Gallon
$4.19
Whole Milk Gallon
$4.39
Sliced Provolone
$12.25
Sliced Cheddar
$21.45
Sliced Ghost Pepper
$17.19
Fresh Farm Eggs
$6.00
Sliced Pepper Jack
Sliced Monterey Jack
$7.99
Qt. Half & Half
$4.35
15oz Creamy Whipped Topping
$5.00
32oz Plain Yogurt

Deli Salads & Salsa

Bino's Potato Salad
Bino's Pasta Salad
Bino's Italian Pasta
Bino's Greek Pasta
Bino's Macaroni Salad
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno
Bacon Wrapped Brussel Sprouts

Lamb

Leg of Lamb Bone-In

Special Order

Ground Lamb
Lamb Loin Chops
Rack of Lamb

Special Order

Pork

Bone-In Pork Chops
$3.09
Boneless Pork Chops
$4.39
Pork Spare Ribs
$3.09
Pork Baby Back Ribs
$5.15
Bone-In Pork Roast
$2.89
Bone-In Pork Roast
Boneless Pork Roast-Whole
$3.69
Boneless Pork Roast-Cut
$4.39
Boneless Boston Pork Butt
$2.89
Pork Belly
$5.49
Sliced Pork Belly
$6.79
Daily's 8-10 Sliced Bacon
Daily's 10-12 Sliced Bacon
Daily's 12-14 Sliced Bacon
$6.45
Daily's 14-16 Sliced Bacon
Daily's 1/4in. Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon
$7.25
Daily's Peppered Bacon
$6.65
Bino's Ground Breakfast Sausage 1#
$5.99
Bino's Ground Spicy Breakfast Sausage 1#
$5.99
Bino's Ground Sweet Italian Sausage 1#
$5.99
Bino's Ground Hot Italian Sauage 1#
$5.99
Bino's Breakfast Sausage Patties (5oz)
Pork Sausage Links (2oz)
Ground Pork-
Bino's Cheddar Bratwurst
$6.99

Premium Pork & Cheddar Cheese

Bino's Jalapeno Cheddar Bratwurst
$6.99

Premium Pork , Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese ground into Sausage

Bino's German Sausage Bratwurst
$6.99

Premium Pork , German Seasoning, Fresh Garlic and Black Pepper

Bino's Orignal Bratwurst
$6.99
Bino's Polish Bratwurst
$6.99

Premium Pork & Italian Seasonings

Bino's Italian Bratwurst
$6.99

Premium Pork & Italian Seasoning

Bino's Chorizo Bratwurst
$6.99
Red Franks O'l Fashion 1#-Package
Cloverdale (1/4lb.) Smoked Polish Sausage

Produce

Bulk Russet Baker Potato
Baby Red Potatoes
Potato Medley
Slicer Tomatio
Grape Tomato
$2.35
Yellow Bell Peppers
$1.69
Red Bell Peppers
$1.69
Orange Bell Peppers
$1.70
Green Bell Peppers
$1.09
Jalalpeno Peppers
$0.59
Anahiem Peppers
$0.95
Sweet Yellow Onion
Red Onion
Head Lettuce
$2.09
Romaine Lettuce
$2.99
Green Leaf Lettuce
Cucmbers
Bino's Fresh Orignal Salsa
$6.99
Bino's Fresh Hot Salsa
$6.99
Spring Mix
$5.98
Baby Arugula
$3.98
Fresh Lemon
Fresh Lime

Seafood

4-6 EZ Peel Raw Shrimp
U-12 Peeled & Deveined Tiger Shrimp
$34.39
16-20 Peeled & Deveined Tiger Shrimp
$25.99
26-30 Peeled & Deveined Tiger Shrimp
$20.99
16-20 USA Wild Gulf Shrimp
$30.79
U-12 Gourmet Blue Breaded Shrimp
$30.89
16-20 Coconut Breaded Shrimp
$30.99
80-100 Breaded Popcorn Shrimp
$24.99
King Crab Legs 6-9 Colossal Red
King Crab Legs 12-14 Jumbo Red

Special Order/20# Case

Snow Crab 10oz & Up Canada Cluster
Snow Crab Alaska Bairdi Jumbo Cluster
$13.09

5-8oz.

Imitation Crab Meat
$6.69
King Crab Legs 9-12 Red
$37.09
8-10oz North Atlantc Cold Water Lobster Tails
8oz Halibut Steaks
$32.55
8oz Wild USA COHO Salmon
$17.50
4-8oz Alaskan Cod
$11.10
8-10oz Skinless Haddock Fillets
4oz Mahi Mahi Boneless/Skinless

Special Order

8oz Mahi Mahi Boneless/Skinless
$13.25
6-8oz Orange Roughy
$13.25
2-4oz Pollock
6oz Chilean Sea Bass
$35.79
8oz Chilean Sea Bass

Special Order

6-8oz Red Rockfish(Snapper)
$8.39
5-7oz Tilapia
$5.69
8-10oz Skin on Walleye
$18.99
8oz Head on Boned Trout
$11.39
8oz Ahi Tuna
$11.59
7-9oz. Catfish
$12.49
Crawfish 16-22 Whole Cooked
$48.39
Crawfish 150-200 Tail Meat
$15.29

Speical Item

Aligator Tail Meat

Speical Item

Frog Legs 4-6 Pairs Per Pound

Speical Item

Oysters Half Shell
$39.89
Whole B&B Mussels 1#
$5.19
Scallops 10-20 USA
$27.29
Scallops 10-20 USA (10# Bag)
$109.00

Sliced Lunch Meat

Deli Metro All Natural Applewood Smoke Turkey Breast
$14.35

All Natural Applewood Smoked(Yummy)

Deli Metro Roast Beef (Beef Top Inside Round)
$17.95

Beef Top Inside Round Cooked Rare

Deli Metro Pastrami (Beef Bottom Round Flat)
$15.49

Beef Bottom Round Flat

Deli Metro Applewood Smoke Ham
$9.09

Applewood Smoked Ham

Cattleman Select Corned Beef (Bottom Round Flat)
$12.55

Bottom Round Flat

Hard Salami
Genoa Salami
Deli Metro Pepperoni
$10.85
Deli Metro Chicken Breast
$11.75
Deli Metro Medium Cheddar Cheese
$6.75
Deli Metro Sharp Cheddar Cheese
$6.75
Deli Metro Swiss Cheese (Domestic C Grade)
$6.79
Deli Metro Provolone
$6.75
Deli Metro PepperJack
$6.39
Glenview Farms Gruyere Cheese
$15.75
Sliced American Cheese
$4.59

Beverages

Large Fountain Coke
$3.00
Small Fountain Coke
$2.00
Large Fountain Diet Coke
$3.00
Small Fountain Diet Coke
$2.00
Large Foutain Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Small Fountain Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Large Fountain Sprite
$3.00
Small Fountain Sprite
$2.00
Large Fountain Barqs Root Beer
$3.00
Small Fountain Barqs Root Beer
$2.00
Large Fountain Fanta Orange
$3.00
Small Fountain Fanta Orange
$2.00
Large Fountain Coke Zero
$3.00
Small Fountain Coke Zero
$2.00
Large Fountain Cherry Coke
$3.00
Small Fountain Cherry Coke
$2.00
(16oz) Pepsi Botte
$3.00
(16oz) Diet Pepsi Bottle
$3.00
(16oz) Mountain Dew
$3.00
(16oz) Diet Mountain Dew
$3.00
(16oz) Cherry Pepsi
$3.00
(16oz) Bottle Water
$2.00