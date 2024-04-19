Catfish Village of Waskom 1950 West Texas Ave
FOOD
Appetizers
- Homemade Onion Rings$7.99
Hand-battered, thinly sliced onion ribbons fried to provide an irresistible crunch
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
Tangy rounds of sliced green tomatoes coated in a seasoned batter - crispy on the outside, tangy and flavorful on the inside.
- Southern Fried Okra$7.99
Bite-sized okra pieces, fried to a delightful golden hue, delivering a taste of the South with every crunchy bite
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Tender fried mushrooms, offering a combination of textures and flavors
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Lightly coated, round pickle slices, tantalizing the taste buds with its tangy tartness
- Fried Jalapenos$7.99
Jalapeno slices, fried to a spicy, crispy texture, offering a zesty and fiery experience
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Golden-fried mozzarella cheese sticks, lightly breaded oozing with creamy cheese goodness
- Village Sampler$13.99
Combination of three of our best starters
Fish
- Regular Catch - 4 pc$12.99
Hand-cut fish fillets are slightly salted and then coated in our specialty blended cornmeal, fried golden brown and crispy
- Large Catch - 6 pc$16.99
Hand-cut fish fillets are slightly salted and then coated in our specialty blended cornmeal, fried golden brown and crispy
- Whole Catfish - 2 pc$16.49
Southern tradition on a plate. Two whole catfish generously coated with our specialty blended corn meal scored and fried to perfection.
Baked Fish
Seafood / Combo
- Bite-Sized Shrimp Platter$15.49
Lightly tossed & hand-breaded smaller bite-sized shrimp
- Butterfly Shrimp - 10 pc$15.99
Large shrimp, fantailed, then lightly tossed and hand-breaded
- Fish Fillets & Butterfly Shrimp$16.99
Combination platter of hand-cut fillets and butterfly shrimp
- Fish Fillets & Fried Oysters$19.99
Combination platter of hand-cut fillets and fried oysters
- Fish Fillets & Fried Chicken Breast$16.49
Combination platter hand-cut fillets and deep-fried chicken breast.
- Butterfly Shrimp & Fried Oysters$18.99
Combination platter of butterfly shrimp and fried oysters.
- Seafood Platter$27.99
Combination of fish fillets (4), butterfly shrimp (4), oysters (4), and a stuffed crab (1) served with french fries
Grilled
- Ribeye Steak$18.99
USDA Choice, hand-cut and grilled to perfection with BP and Steamed Veggies
- Grilled Shrimp$16.99
Ten large shrimp, seared on an open grill with our specialty Cajun seasoning with Wild Rice & Steam Veggies
- Steak and Shrimp$26.99
Delicious ribeye served with your choice of hand-breaded butterfly shrimp or grilled shrimp
- Grilled Chicken Breast$14.99
Marinated chicken breast with Wild Rice and Steamed Veggies
Country Classics
- Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Tender beef cutlet hand-breaded and country fried, smothered with country gravy
- Chicken Fried Chicken$12.99
Marinated boneless chicken breast breaded, fried with country seasonings, with a side of country gravy
- Popcorn Chicken Dinner$12.99
Flavor-packed, deep fried, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast coated in a seasoned breading
- Hamburger Steak Dinner$12.99
Handcrafted beef patty chargrilled, then topped with caramelized onions and house-made brown gravy
Salads
Sandwiches
- PoBoys Sandwiches$12.49
Grilled PoBoy bun, set with lettuce, tomato and special sauce and your choice of Fish, Popcorn Shrimp, or Fried Oysters with French Fries
- Hamburger Plate$12.49
Seasoned 1/3 pound beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with French Fries
- Texas Toast Sandwich$12.99
Butter-seared Texas Toast layered with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with your choice of chicken fried steak, grilled chicken or chicken fried chicken
Kids Meals
Dessert
Carry Out Only
- 12 Hushpuppies$2.29
12 Hushpuppies
- 16oz Fish Fillets$22.99
- Jumbo Family Catch$44.99
14 Fish Fillets, French Fries, Quart Pinto Beans, Quart Cole Slaw, 18 Hushpuppies, 8 2oz Tarter Sauce and 1-Gallon of Tea
- Tomato Relish - Quart Jar 32 oz$11.99
Cajun Chef's Tomato Relish
- Pinto Beans - Pint 16 oz$3.49
Fully cooked, seasoned Pinto Beans
- Medium Family Catch$31.99
8 Fish Fillets, French Fries, Pint Pinto Beans, Pint Cole Slaw, 12 Hushpuppies, 8 2oz Tarter Sauce and 1-Gallon of Tea
- 8oz Fish Fillets$11.99
- Cole Slaw - Pint 16 oz$3.99
Cole slaw - Pint
- Tomato Relish - Pint Jar 16 oz$3.99
Cajun Chef's Tomato Relish
- Gallon Tea$4.99
Gallon Tea
- 2 oz Tarter Sauce$0.40
- 4 oz Tomato Relish$1.99
- 4oz Coleslaw$1.99
- 4 oz Pinto Beans$1.99
- 2 oz Cocktail Sauce$0.40
- 2 oz Hot Sauce$0.40
Extras/Al la Carte
- 1 Fish Fillet$2.49
Single piece of Fish Fillet
- Baked Fish Fillet$4.49
Single piece of Baked Fish Fillet
- Baked Potato$3.25
- Cheese, Shredded$0.75
- Chicken Breast, Grilled$2.99
Single piece of Grilled Chicken Breast
- French Fries$1.99
Full order of French Fries
- Gravy, Brown$0.75
Brown Gravy
- Gravy, White Country$0.75
White Country Gravy
- Hamburger Patty$3.29
Single 1/3 cooked hamburger patty
- Onions, Fresh$0.75
Fresh Onions
- Oysters, Fried$2.29
Single piece of fried Oyster
- Setup: Southern Comfort Trio$4.49
Crisp and Tangy Coleslaw, Slow-cooked signature pinto beans, and our hand-crafted original recipe hush puppies
- Shrimp, Fried Butterfly$1.59
Single piece of fried Butterfly Shrimp
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Steamed Vegetables$1.99
Steamed Vegtables
- Stuffed Crab$3.49
Stuffed Crab
- Texas Toast$0.75
- Whole Catfish$4.49
Single piece of Whole Catfish
- Wild Rice$1.99
Wild Rice
- Shrimp, Grilled$1.59