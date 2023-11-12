Catrine’s Mexican Grill and Bar 1404 Maddison Ave
Popular Items
- STREET TACOS$4.00
Authentic Mexican tacos on Homemade corn tortilla, with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro, served with lime and homemade hot sauce
- Burrito Maverick$16.99
Oversize burrito (12" tortilla) filled with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp, with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, fries, and Jalapeños, (everything inside) covered with our delicious cheese sauce.
- Chimichangas$13.99
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef, chicken, or shrimp, deep fried to golden brown and topped with queso dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Small Queso Dip$5.99
- Large Queso Dip$10.99
- Street Corn$6.99
Roasted corn, tossed with cheese, mayonnaise, lime juice and spices
- ELOTE MEXICANO$6.25
- Fresh Guacamole$8.49
- Queso Fundido$8.99
Mexican sausage, beans and queso dlp
- Botana Grande$13.99
Spicy fries topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, bacon bits, and queso dlp
- 5 Pieces Wings - Boneless$7.99
Hot, BBQ, mango habanero, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, garlic Parmesan, or Nashville hot
- 10 Pieces Wings - Boneless$12.49
Hot, BBQ, mango habanero, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, garlic Parmesan, or Nashville hot
- 5 Pieces Wings$8.49
Hot, BBQ, mango habanero, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, garlic Parmesan, or Nashville hot
- 10 Pieces Wings$12.99
Hot, BBQ, mango habanero, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, garlic Parmesan, or Nashville hot
- CRAZY FRIES$8.25
The Grill
- Chicken with Rice$15.49
Grill chicken on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- T-Bone Steak$18.99
12 oz
- Steaks - Ribeye$20.99
12 oz
- Steak with Rice$15.99
Savory grilled steak and rice. Served with queso dip
- Shrimp With Rice$16.99
Ten delicious grilled shrimp served with rice and queso dip
- Pollo Ixtapa$14.99
Savory grilled chicken and shrimp on a bed of rice with mixed vegetables on top, topped with cheese sauce
- Chori Pollo$16.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, grilled pineapple and queso dip, served with rice
- Pollo Catrine's$17.99
8 oz. Grilled chicken breast served on a sizzling skillet grilled onions, mushrooms peppers, tomatoes, ham and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream
- Chicken and Shrimp$19.99
Grilled chicken breast accompanied with 8 large shrimps served with 2 sides
- Papa Rellena$16.99
Potato stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp, sausage, grilled vegetables, and cheese. Served with rice and a salad
- Steak and Shrimp$26.99
10 oz T-bone steak with 8 jumbo shrimps, served with 2 sides
- Pasta Alfredo$14.99
Homemade alfredo pasta with chicken, broccoli, and garlic bread
- Chicken Firewraps$11.99
Fried flour tortillas stuffed with spicy chicken, bell pepper, red onion, jalapeños, cilantro and cheese, served with chipotle ranch
- Catrine's Eggrolls$11.99
Crispy flour tortillas, stuffed with smoked chicken, black beans, corn, red peppers, cheese and spinach, served withour homemade avocado ranch!!!
- Pollo Con Mole$15.99
- Jalisco Especial$16.99
Steak, grill chicken, shrimp, with tomato, onions, and bell peppers. Over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce.
- Carne Asada$18.99
A delicious arrachera meat seated on a bed of grilled onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, lime, fried jalapeno, grilled cactus, and tortillas
- Arrachera al Carbon$17.99
Marinated Skirt meat cooked with onions, jalapenos, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
- Carne asada Fries$15.99
Bed of fries topped with Steak, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese sauce.
- Molcajete Mexicano$26.99
A traditional Mexican dishgrilled. Chicken breast, steak, carnitas, shrimp, and Mexican sausage, grilled jalapeño, onions, tomatoes a grilled nopal and slices queso fresco. Topped with special sauce and queso dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Carnitas$14.99
Pork Tips Mexican Style. Served with rice, brans, guacamole salad and tortillas
- Flautas$14.99
Three fried flour tortillas with your choice of meat shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with queso dip. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Seafood Molcajete$28.49
Shrimp, scallops, tilapia, octopus Grilled cactus with pineapple, bell peppers, onions tomatillo sauce. served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Birriamania
- Quesabirria$12.99
8 inch flour tortilla filled with birria and cheese, onions, cilantro, hot sauce and consome to dip it in
- Quesabirrias Tacos$4.50
Corn tortilla filled with our homemade birria and melted cheese served with onions, cilantro, hot sauce, and consome to dip it in. Absolutely delicious
- Birria Burrito$10.99
Burrito filled with our delicious birria, melted cheese, onions, cilantro, and consome to dip it in
- Pizza Birria$18.99
Unique double layer of 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with our delicious birria and extra melted cheese, served with consome, onions, cilantro, and homemade hot suace
- Birria Tacos Meal$16.99
3 Birria Tacos served with rice and beans.
Tacos
- Tacos Al Carbon$17.99
Three steak or chicken soft tacos with grilled onions. Served with queso dip, pico de gallo, and beans
- Street Tacowraps$5.00
Romaine lettuce with your choice of meat, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and avocado
- Tacos Gobernador$17.99
Three delicious tacos on a corn tortilla stuffed special grilled shrimp with roasted poblano peppers, tomatoes, cheese, cooked with creamy chipotle sauce, served with lettuce tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream
- Street Taco Meal$16.00
3 Delicious Tacos on a Homemade corn tortillas. topped with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans and Home Hot Sauce
Seafood-Mariscos
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.99
Boiled Shrimp in a homemade cocktail sauce, with pico de gallo and avocados.
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.99
shrimp cooked on lime juice with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños. avocado, and oranges wedges.
- Aguachile Verde$19.99
Raw Shrimp Marinated with juice, jalapenos, garnish with cucumbers, onions, and avocados.
- Aguachile Rojo$19.99
- Aguachile Mango Habanero$19.99
- Ostiones Preparados (12)$33.99
- (12) Ostiones$24.99
- (6) Ostiones$14.99
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.49
Spicy shrimp. Served with White Rice, Green Mix and Avocado slices
- Camarones Cucaracha$19.99
(10) Shrimp Marinated on a Homemade Hot Sauce. Served with Green Mix and White Rice.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$18.49
Shrimp Marinated on Garlic. Served with White Rice, Green mix and Avocado slices.
- Bacon Shrimp$18.49
(8) Shrimp filled with Cheese. Served with White Rice and Green Mix.
- SALMON ASADO$17.25
A delicious Grilled Salmon on a bed of white rice. Served with Grilled Mix Vegetales, Green Mix and Avocado
- Fish Tacos$17.99
3 Delicious Tacos With fish. Served with White rice and Homade Chipotle Sauce, Topped with Lettuce, Red Cabage and Carrots.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.99
3 Delicious Tacos With Shrimp. Served with White rice and Homade Chipotle Sauce, Topped with Lettuce, Red Cabage and Carrots.
- Fajita Del Mar$19.49
Grilled seafood mix with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, served with rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Fajitas
- Steak Fajita$17.25
- Steak fajita double$29.99
- Chicken Fajitas$17.25
- Double Chicken fajitas$29.99
- Fajita Mixed$17.25
- Double fajita Mixed$29.99
- Fajita Fundida$19.99
Melted jack cheese served on a skillet with steak, chorizo, and shrimp, grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Double Fundida$34.99
Melted jack cheese served on a skillet with steak, chorizo, and shrimp, grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Jalisco Fajita$18.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
- Double Fajita Jalisco$32.49
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
- Fajita Catrine's$20.99
Mexican sausage, shrimp, steak, and chicken
- Double Fajita Catrine's$34.99
Mexican sausage, shrimp, steak, and chicken
- Fajita Alambre$19.99
Steak, chicken, sausage, bacon, and cheese dip on top
- Double Fajita Alambre$34.99
Steak, chicken, sausage, bacon, and cheese dip on top
- Fajita Hawaiian$21.49
Grilled chicken, bacon, and shrimp, cooked with mushrooms, pineapple, and onions, topped with cheese sauce
- Double Fajita Hawaiian$36.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, and shrimp, cooked with mushrooms, pineapple, and onions, topped with cheese sauce
- Fajita Shrimp$19.49
- Double Fajita Shrimp$32.99
- Fajita Vegetarian$14.99
- Double Fajita Vegetarian$25.99
Nachos
- Nachos Deluxe$13.99
Tortilla chips with assorted toppings of ground beef, chopped chicken, and beans. All covered with cheese lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and sour cream and jalapeños
- Nachos Fajita$13.49
Grilled chicken, steak or mix, with grilled bell peppers and onions, topped with queso dip
- Nachos Jalisco$15.99
bed of chips topped grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, topped with cheese, grilled onions, and grilled bell peppers
- Shrimp Fajita Nachos$14.99
12 delicious grilled shrimp, cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers topped with our queso dip
- Dori Nachos$15.99
A bed of Dorito Nachos. With your meat choice of steak, Grilled chicken or mix. topped with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Pickle Jalapenos, and Cheese sauce.
- Nachos Cheese$6.99
- Nachos$8.99
Salads
- Taco Salad$10.99
A crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. with your choice of meat.
- Taco Salad Fajita$12.49
A crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. with your choice of meat.
- Texas Taco Salad$14.99
- Southwest Salad$13.99
A bed of greens topped with seasoned grilled chicken, black beans, corn, pico, tortilla strips, dry cranberries, served with avocado lime ranch
- La Catrina Bowl$11.00
Your choice of protein, rice, cheese sauce, black beans, corn, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese
- Catrine's Salad$15.49
Romain Lettuce, Spinas, Red Cabage, Avocado, Tomato, With Steak, Grilled Chicken, And Shrimp. Choice of Dressing.
- HOUSE SALAD$4.99
Soups
Burritos
- Burrito Supremo$12.99
Burrito filled with seasoned ground beef or chicken, with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
- Bacon Burrito$14.99
Steak, chicken, or mixed with rice, beans, and avocado rolled up on bacon and served with rice and chipotle ranch, delicioso!!!
- Street Burrito$12.99
A huge burrito filled with steak, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, homemade house guac, and cheese
- Viking Burrito$15.49
- Catrin Burrito$17.99
- Burrito Frito$18.99
- Chile Verde Burrito$14.99
Quesadillas
- Jalisco Quesadilla$15.99
Quesadilla stuffed with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream, topped with cheese sauce
- Monster Quesadilla$17.99
Oversize 12-inch tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, steak, grilled chicken or chorizo) with two sides (rice, beans, fries, baked potato or house salad)
- Quesadilla Fajita$13.99
8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese, steak, chicken, or mixed, with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Quesadilla*$14.99
Quesadilla stuffed with shrimp, Mexican sausage, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Spinach Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled spinach and mushrooms quesadilla, served with rice and salad on the side
- Quesadilla Rellena$11.99
flour tortilla Stuffed with cheese, ground beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Burgers
- Torta$14.99
A Mexican-style sub on a bread with your choice of meat (steak, grilled chicken, ham, chorizo, al pastor, or mixed) with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapenos and avocados
- Catrine's Burguer$12.99
8 oz patty, with cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and jalapeños. Served with fries
- Fajita Sandwich$12.49
Cheesesteak sandwich with grilled bell peppers and onions served with fries
- STREET TORTA$13.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Speciales$13.99
Four rolled corn tortillas 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean, 1 cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Catrine's$15.49
Three grilled chicken and spinach enchiladas topped with cheese sauce and sour cream, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- Enchiladas del Mar$16.99
Three delicious shrimp and crab meat enchiladas topped with queso dip, lettuce, pico, avocado and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Mexican Flag$16.99
One steak, one Grilled chicken, one Carnitas, topped with green, white and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas de Mole$14.99
3 shredded chicken Enchiladas, topped with homemade mole sauce and ajonjoli. served with rice and lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Add grilled chicken for $1 more
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three Enchiladas, with your choice of ground beef, chicken or pork. topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Chimichangas
- Chimi Trio$16.49
Three mini chimis, 1 steak, 1 grilled chicken, and 1 shrimp topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico
A La Carte
- Mixed Veggies$5.49
- Broccoli$4.49
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.49
- Steak Quesadilla$7.49
- Shrimp Quesadilla$8.49
- Beef Quesadilla$6.49
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.49
- Mushroom Quesadilla$6.49
- Burrito Grilled Chicken$8.99
- French Fries$3.49
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.25
- 1 Beef Burrito$5.99
- 2 Beef Burrito$10.00
- 1 Chicken Burrito$5.99
- 2 Chicken Burrito$10.00
- 1 Bean Burrito$5.99
- 2 Bean Burrito$10.00
- 1 Beef Enchiladas$3.99
- 3 Beef Enchiladas$11.00
- 1 Chicken Enchiladas$3.99
- 3 Chicken Enchiladas$11.00
- 1 Beans Enchiladas$3.99
- 3 Beans Enchiladas$11.00
- 1 Chicken Tacos$3.99
- 3 Chicken Tacos$11.00
- 1 Taco beef$3.99
- 3 Beef Tacos$11.00
- 1 Chicken Soft Taco$3.99
- 3 Chicken Soft Taco$11.00
- 1 Beef Soft Taco$3.99
- 3 Beef Soft Taco$11.00
- 1 Tamale$3.99
- 3 Tamales$11.00
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- Mexican Rice$3.49
- Refried Beans$3.49
- Rice and Beans$5.99
- Shredded Cheese$1.49
- Fried Jalapeños$2.49
- Sliced Avocado$3.99
- 32 Oz Salsa$9.99
- 16 Oz Salsa$5.25
- 8 Oz Salsa$2.75
- 4 Oz Salsa$1.49
- To Go Orders$0.99
- Tortillas$2.49
- Extra Cheese dip$2.99
- Extra Guaca Dip$2.99
- Sour cream$1.99
Desserts (Postres)
CREATE YOUR COMBO
Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Starry$3.25
- Dr Pepper$3.25
- Diet Dew$3.25
- Mount Dew$3.25
- Orange Crush$3.25
- Pink Lemonade$3.25
- Jarritos$3.15
- Horchata$4.25
- Jamaica$4.25
- Tamarindo$4.25
- REFILL$1.00
- Coca Mexicana$4.25
Coca-Cola Mexicana
- Milk$3.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Juices$3.25
- Tea$3.25
- RedBull$3.25
- Virgin daiquiri$5.99
- AGUA FRESCA REFILL$1.00
SIDES
- QUESO DIP 4OZ$2.99
- GUACAMOLE 4OZ$2.99
- LECHUGA$1.99
- PICO DE GALLO$1.99
- CREMA$1.99
- TOMATOES$1.99
- CILANTRO$1.99
- ONIONS$1.99
- AVOCADO SLICES$3.99
- FRIES$3.49
- JALAPENOS FRESH$1.99
- CORN TORTILLAS$2.49
- FLOUR TORTILLAS$2.49
- RICE$3.49
- BEANS$3.49
- RICE/BEANS$5.99
- SHREDDED CHEESE$1.99
- CHILES TOREADOS$3.99
- STEAK SIDE$6.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN$5.99
- SHRIMP (6)$7.99
- GRILLED VEGETALES$5.49
- NOPALES (2)$3.99