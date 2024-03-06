Cavalli Lounge 18111 Dallas Parkway
Full Menu
Appetizers and Starters
- Hummus$9.00
Chickpea puree combined with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil, accompanied Pita bread. Add Lamb or Chicken for $4
- Spicy Hummus$9.00
Experience our Spicy Hummus: creamy chickpeas and tahini blended with zesty lemon, garlic, and a kick of cayenne pepper. Served with crisp pita bread, it's a fiery twist on a classic favorite. Add Lamb or Chicken for $4
- Baba Ghanouh$10.00
Roasted eggplant with tahini and olive oil, paired with Pita bread. A flavorful bite-sized indulgence.
- Spicy Baba Ganoush$10.00
- French Fries$7.00
Perfectly crispy French fries paired with classic ketchup. Simply delicious.
- Samosa Veggi$6.00
Traditional triangular pastries stuffed with spicy potatoes, served with Lahori Channa, and mint chutney.
- Pani Puri$11.00
Crispy hollow balls filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, chickpeas, and spices - a delightful South Asian street food
- Spicy Potatos$8.00
Fresh fried potatoes seasoned with fresh garlic, lemon, Cilantro and blend of cavalli Spices.
- Pita bread
- Wings$9.00
Indulge in our Chicken Wings with BBQ, Hot Wings, or Lemon Pepper seasoning. Each option promises a burst of flavor to elevate your wing experience.
Soup And Salads
- Fattoush Salad$8.00
Indulge in a Lebanese garden salad featuring crisp greens, tossed pita for added crunch, and drizzled with a tangy pomegranate lemon vinaigrette. A refreshing fusion of textures and flavors in every bite.
- Cabbage Salad$8.00
Crunchy Cabbage Salad: Fresh cabbage, carrots, and a zesty dressing for a crisp and refreshing bite.
- Lentil Soup$7.00
Yellow lentils infused with cumin, topped with crispy fried pita, served with a squeeze of fresh lemon. A burst of flavor in every bite.
Main and Sharing
- Beef Kafta Kabob Plate$20.00
Enjoy the essence of Middle Eastern cuisine with our Kafta Kabob: seasoned minced meat grilled to perfection for a succulent and aromatic experience. Tradition in every bite.
- Chicken Kabob Plate$18.00
Tender, seasoned grilled chicken served with a side of grilled vegetables and rice. A simple and satisfying feast.
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$20.00
Boneless chicken marinated in lemon, yogurt, house spices and ground cardamom served with pickles and tomatoes
- Lamb Chop$28.00
Savor our Grilled Lamb Chops—Mediterranean-spiced perfection, served with grilled vegetables and rice for a delightful feast.
- Ribeye Beef Shawarma Plate$18.00
Indulge in the succulence of ribeye beef shawarma, combined with onions and tomatoes, all wrapped in a soft pita bread. A delectable fusion of premium flavors in every bite.
- Filet Mignon Beef Kabob Plate$19.00
Beef Filet Mignon grilled and served with basmati rice and grilled onions and Tomatoes.
- Lamb Kabob Plate$22.00
Savor the taste of marinated, grilled lamb infused with aromatic spices, served alongside a bed of flavorful rice and a refreshing side salad.
- Matka Dum Biryani$25.00
Tender chicken and fragrant basmati rice slow-cooked in traditional earthen pots, served with raita.
Wraps And Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.00
Tender chicken shawarma meat, Pickles and Garlic sauce.
- Beef Shawarma Wrap$11.00
- Chicken Paratha Roll$14.00
Savor the essence of Pakistan with our spicy chicken keema paratha, paired with mint chutney and yogurt raita for a rich, flavorful experience.
- Cavalli SmashBurger$16.00
Freshly ground double beef patty, onions sautéed to perfection, jalapeños, cheese, and our signature sauce on a bun, accompanied by a side of fries.
- Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
Desserts
Sides & Add- ons
Beverages Menu
Cold Drinks
Special Drinks
- Strawberry Mojito$7.00
Indulge in our Strawberry Mojito—fresh strawberries, mint, lime juice, and soda over ice. A sweet and tangy delight in every sip!
- Mango Mojito$7.00
- Orange Mojito$7.00
- Blueberry Mojito$7.00
- Classic Mojito$7.00
Custom-crafted mint slushy, featuring our house-favorite recipe with fresh mint leaves.
- Oreo Shake$8.00
- Biscoff Lotus Shake$8.00
Lotus Shake: Creamy blend of lotus seed past, milk and vanilla, topped with whipped cream and crushed lotus biscuits
- Snickers Shake$8.00
- Melon Shake$8.00
- Strawberry Shake$7.00
- Cavalli Special Drink$12.00
Huqqa Menu
Eternal
Afzal
Al Fakhar
- Watermelon$25.00
- Melon$25.00
- Mango$25.00
- Pomegranate$25.00
- Double Apple$25.00
- Kiwi$25.00
- Guava$25.00
- Gum$25.00
- Gum Mint$25.00
- Coconut$25.00
- Blueberry$25.00
- Orange$25.00
- Grapes$25.00
- Peach$25.00
- Berry$25.00
- Vanilla$25.00
- Cinnamon$25.00
- Cinnamon Gum$25.00
- Mint$25.00
- Rose Cocktail$25.00
- Pineapple$25.00
- Lemon Mint$25.00
- Cocktail$25.00