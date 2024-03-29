2x points now for loyalty members
Cavalryman Steakhouse Laramie Location
NA BEVERAGE
Soda / Iced Drinks
- 7-Up$1.95
- Arnold Palmer$1.95
- Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea$1.95
- Club Soda$1.95
- Cranberry Juice$1.95
- Diet Pepsi$1.95
- Dr Pepper$1.95
- Ginger Ale$1.95
- Ginger Beer - Stoli$2.95
- Iced Tea$1.95
- Lemonade$1.95
- Mountain Dew$1.95
- OJ$1.95
- Orange Soda Tropicana$1.95
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water$2.95
- Pepsi$1.95
- Pineapple Juice$1.95
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull 2 for $7$7.00
- Shirley Temple$2.20
- Specialty Cream Soda$2.95Out of stock
- Specialty Root Beer$2.95
Rootbeer n/a Seasonal! (Non-alcohol)
- Tonic Water$1.95
- Water
Starters (Copy)
- appetizer feature$9.95
- Battered Mushrooms$5.95
Fresh mushrooms served crispy and golden brown with citrus soy dipping sauce
- Bison Meatballs$11.95
Rocky Mountain bison mixed with special spices slowly poached in au jus, drizzled with a creamy parmesan-rosemary sauce served with crispy fried onions on top.
- Calamari Pineapple Sriracha Calamari$11.95Out of stock
Sliced squid, lightly battered, fried and drizzled with our sweet and spicy pepper blend and served with homemade fresh pineapple-mint salsa
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$12.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
- Heritage Foods Hummus Duo$11.95Out of stock
Handmade pairing of today's fresh hummus served with organic rainbow carrots, bell pepper slices, zucchini sticks and cauliflower floret dippers. Add grilled garlic and chili naan points for $1
- Rocky Mountain Oysters$13.95
The beef-country tradition, fried and served with homemade cocktail sauce.
- Steak Tips and Peppers$12.95
6 oz of hand cut steak tips served with sautéed organic bell peppers and organic onions with fire-kissed tomatoes. Paired with your choice of two of the following homemade toppings: Wyo Steak Sauce, Pioneer BBQ, Chimichurri Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms.
- Xtra Soda Bread$3.99
Soups & Salads (Copy)
- Baked French Onion Soup Cup$5.50
Homemade French Onion soup with a garlic crouton, topped with melted Gruyere cheese
- Feature Soup Cup$5.50
Call for today's Feature Soup!
- Large Bowl French Onion Soup$7.50
- CAV Salad Small$5.50
Lettuce, greens, veggies, rustic croutons and your choice of dressing
- Cav Salad Large$10.50
- Blue Cheese Wedge$8.95
Iceberg wedge with homemade blue cheese dressing, topped with crumbled bacon, sliced grape tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles.
- Apple Nut & Goat Cheese Salad (Small)$9.25
Fresh romaine tossed with apples, walnuts, red onion and artisan goat cheese with a vinaigrette
- LARGE Apple Nut & Goat Cheese Salad$13.25
- Small Caesar Salad$8.25
Crunchy, fresh romaine tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, with shredded parmesan and homemade croutons.
- Large Caesar Salad$10.50
- Roasted Beet Salad$9.25
Dry roasted beets in a tower with mixed greens, garnished with spiced nuts, artisan goat cheese, balsamic vinegar reduction, and a citrus reduction
- Large Roasted Beet Salad$12.95
Cav Sides (Copy)
- Baked Sweet Potato With Cinnamon Butter$5.45
- Baker$4.45
- Fried Artichoke Hearts$5.45
- Fruit Side$5.45
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.45
- Grilled Asparagus$5.45
- Grilled Seasonal Vegetables$4.50
- Mashed Yam$4.45
- Parmesan Polenta$4.45
- Roasted Beets With Goat Cheese Side$5.45
- Grilled Zucchini and Peppers$5.45
- Shrimp Skewer$10.45
- Side 1/2lb Snow Crab$26.95Out of stock
- Side 1lb Snow Crab$36.95Out of stock
- Steakhouse Fries$4.45
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.45
- Sweet Pots w/ BC Crumbles$5.45
- Twice Baked Potato$5.45
- Wild Rice Pilaf$4.45
Steaks
- Bacon Wrapped Tenderloin 8 oz$34.95
Our delicate filet, wrapped in bacon!
- Bison Ribeye 12 oz$47.95Out of stock
A remarkably tender cut, regionally sourced and served with, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Grass-Fed Feature$39.95
Grass Fed Feature of the day! Ask one of our servers or bartenders for details!
- Ribeye 12 oz$36.95
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Ribeye 16 oz$41.95
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Slow-Roasted Prime Rib 8 oz$30.95
Rubbed with herbs, marinated overnight and slow roasted daily for several hours. Served with au jus, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Slow-Roasted Prime Rib 12 oz$36.95
Rubbed with herbs, marinated overnight and slow roasted daily for several hours. Served with au jus, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Slow-Roasted Prime Rib 16 oz$40.95
Rubbed with herbs, marinated overnight and slow roasted daily for several hours. Served with au jus, sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Striploin 12 oz$35.95
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Top Sirloin 8 oz$26.95
The classic steakhouse steak, carefully aged and cut in house, served with Sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
- Blackened Prime 8 oz$28.95
- Blackened Prime 12 oz$35.95
- Blackened Prime 16 oz$40.95
Wyoming Traditions
- Braised Lamb Shank$37.95Out of stock
Slow-braised, tender lamb shank, served with a baked potato and sautéed vegetables.
- Cattlemen's Turf And Turf$35.95
New York strip, grilled to perfection and topped with rocky mountain oysters, served with sautéed vegetables and a baked potato with butter and sour cream.
- Country Fried Steak$18.95
Hand-breaded cubed steak served with homemade cream gravy on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes.
- Herb And Garlic Marinated Chicken Breast$20.95
- Heritage Foods Bison Meatballs on Zoodles$20.95Out of stock
Hand-formed bison meatballs served over organic handmade zucchini noodles with smoky marinara and garlic buttered broccoli florets.
- Karro Kampos Pie$20.95
Honoring the name for a traditional “home on the range” used by Basque sheepherders throughout Wyoming in the early 1900's. Made with lamb, green beans, carrots, onions and a red wine gravy. Topped with our garlic mashed potatoes.
- Keto Karro Kampos Pie$22.95
Our classic shepherd’s pie made with lamb, green beans, carrots, onions, and a red wine gravy. Topped with our mashed sweet potatoes.
- Orange Glazed Roasted Duck Breast$28.95
Pan seared duck breast, oven finished medium, seasoned with a delightful medley of herbs and finished with a delicate orange glaze. Served with parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.
- Squid and Turf$37.95
Blackened 10 oz prime rib topped with calamari and served with sautéed vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.
- Tenderloin Toscana$37.95
Grilled tenderloin 6 oz filet, seasoned and finished with a red wine and wild mushroom reduction, served with sauteed seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes
- The Rough Rider$44.95
One of our most popular items— two beef tenderloin medallions layered with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, and topped with diced lobster, crab and shrimp in our authentic Chimichurri sauce.
- Throwback Rough Rider Throwback$55.95
Two grilled bison mini steaks layered with mashed sweet potatoes and grilled asparagus, and topped with diced lobster, crab, and shrimp in our authentic Chimichurri sauce.
- Wild Mushroom Polenta$16.95
Wild mushrooms and fresh vegetables sautéed with a house blend of herbs and seasonings and served on a bed of parmesan polenta.
Seafood
- ½ Lb Snow Crab Meal$27.95Out of stock
Half pound of crab legs, boiled in seasonings and served with clarified butter, sautéed seasonal vegetables, and your choice of side
- Full Lb Snow Crab Meal$37.95Out of stock
1 pound of crab legs, boiled in seasonings and served with clarified butter, sautéed seasonal vegetables, and your choice of side
- 6 oz Lobster Meal$43.95
6oz tail prepared to your choice of boiled, grilled, or tempura, served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of side.
- Campfire Salmon$30.95
8 oz of Scottish salmon seasoned, pan seared, and served over a bed of rice. Accompanied with seasonal vegetables and served with extra smoke.
- Seafood Feature$29.99
Seafood Feature of the day! Ask one of our servers or bartenders for details!
- Jumbo Shrimp Platter$24.95
Six jumbo shrimp served grilled, scampi or tempura with sautéed vegetables and your choice of side.
Horseback Hand-Helds (Copy)
- Bison Burger$17.95
A half-pound bison patty cooked to perfection.
- Greek Lamb Burger$15.95
Lamb shoulder ground in house, blended with a special Greek seasoning, topped with goat cheese, berry reduction, and spring mix lettuce.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch and melted Gruyere.
- Blackened Prime Rib Sandwich$14.95
Served open-faced on toast with mashed potatoes and our house brown gravy. Substitute Steakhouse Fries upon request.
- Impossible Burger$13.95
An amazing seasoned vegan patty cooked perfectly and topped with mixed greens and balsamic reduction.
- Mushroom And Gruyere Burger$17.95
Mushroom & Gruyere Burger 16.95 Our 10 oz in-house ground steak burger grilled to your specification, seasoned and topped with wild mushrooms and melted Gruyere Cheese.
- Wyo Burger$14.95
Our 10 oz in-house ground steak burger grilled to your specification.
- Smokehouse Cowboy Burger$17.95
Our 10 oz in-house ground steak burger grilled to your specification, topped with our homemade Pioneer BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried onion slivers.
Desserts (Copy)
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet$9.45
Served warm (if dining in the restaurant it is served in a cast iron skillet) with a dollop of ice cream.
- Vanilla Creme Brulee$7.45
Today's flavor, with a crunchy sugar glass top!
- Featured Dessert$7.95
Weekly Featured Dessert, ask your server for today's flavor!
- Frontier Fruit Crumble$9.45
Served warm (in a skillet when dining in the restaurant) with a dollop of vanilla ice cream - call in for today's fruit choice!
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.50
- Ice Cream SUNDAE$5.45
- Lanny's Ice Cream Scoop$3.95Out of stock
- Steakhouse Ice Cream Scoop$3.45Out of stock
Ask your server or bartender for today's Cavalryman homemade ice cream offering! Or check out our IG or FB for updates: https://www.facebook.com/CavalrymanSteakhouse
- Western Bread Pudding$9.45
Served warm (in a skillet if dining inside the restaurant) with whiskey caramel sauce, crème anglaise and whipped cream.
Toppings (Copy)
Online Package Alcohol
Package Beer (Online)
- Avalanche Amber -Breckenridge*$2.64
- Bitch Creek Brown - Grand Teton*$2.79
- Black Butte Porter - Deschuttes*$2.85
- Blue Moon Wheat*$2.82
- Boddington Pale Ale*$3.71
- Bud Light Seltzer Variety*$2.70
- Bud Light*$2.26
- Budweiser*$2.26
- Coors Light*$2.17
- Coors Original*$2.17
- Corona Extra*$3.05
- Easy Street Wheat -O'Dell*$3.05Out of stock
- Elysian Bifrost Winter Ale 22oz*$12.58
- Fat Tire Amber -New Belgium*$2.90
- Founders Dirty Bastard 8.5% abv*$2.95
- French Oak Saison -New Belgium 22oz*$11.59
- Goose Island Gillian 750ml*$22.56
- Goose Island Lolita 750ml*$15.24
- Guinness Extra Stout 16oz*$3.56
- Heineken Lager*$2.44
- Kaliber N/A*$2.34
- Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout*$3.10
- Michelob Ultra*$2.74
- Miller Light*$2.17
- Moose Drool Brown*$2.90Out of stock
- Not Your Father's Root Beer*$3.35
- O'delll IPA*$3.05
- Prickly Pineapple Cider$3.41
- Redd's Apple Ale*$2.79
- Saddle Bronc Brown -Blacktooth*$2.93
- Sierra Nevada Pale*$2.76
- Sippin Pretty fruited sour*$3.05
- Sour Saison -New Belgium*$3.98
- Teton Amber - Grand Teton*$2.79
- White Claw Variety*$2.90
- Zonker Stout -Snakeriver*$3.05
- Avalanche Amber -Breckenridge PKG 6-Pack*$15.00
- Bitch Creek Brown - Grand Teton PKG 6-Pack*$16.00
- Black Butte Porter - Deschuttes PKG 6-Pack*$17.00
- Blue Moon Wheat PKG 6-Pack*$16.00
- Boddington Pale Ale PKG 6-Pack*$22.00
- Bud Light PKG 6-Pack*$13.00
- Bud Light Seltzer Variety PKG 6-Pack*$16.00
- Budweiser PKG 6-Pack*$13.00
- Coors Light PKG 6-Pack*$13.00
- Coors Original PKG 6-Pack*$13.00
- Corona Extra PKG 6-Pack*$18.00
- Easy Street Wheat -O'Dell PKG 6-Pack*$18.00Out of stock
- Elysian Bifrost Winter Ale 22oz PKG 6-Pack*$75.00
- Fat Tire Amber -New Belgium PKG 6-Pack*$17.00
- Founders Dirty Bastard 8.5% abv PKG 6-Pack*$17.00
- French Oak Saison -New Belgium 22oz PKG 6-Pack*$69.00
- Goose Island Gillian 750ml PKG 6-Pack*$135.00
- Goose Island Lolita 750ml PKG 6-Pack*$91.00
- Guinness Extra Stout 16oz PKG 6-Pack*$21.00
- Heineken Lager PKG 6-Pack*$14.00
- Kaliber N/A PKG 6-Pack*$14.00
- Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout PKG 6-Pack*$18.00
- Michelob Ultra PKG 6-Pack*$16.00
- Miller Light PKG 6-Pack*$13.00
- Moose Drool Brown PKG 6-Pack*$17.00
- Not Your Father's Root Beer PKG 6-Pack*$20.00
- O'delll IPA PKG 6-Pack*$18.00
- Redd's Apple Ale PKG 6-Pack*$16.00
- Saddle Bronc Brown -Blacktooth PKG 6-Pack*$17.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale PKG 6-Pack*$16.00
- Sippin Pretty fruited sour PKG 6-Pack*$18.00
- Sour Saison -New Belgium PKG 6-Pack*$23.00
- Teton Amber - Grand Teton PKG 6-Pack*$16.00
- White Claw Variety PKG 6-Pack*$17.00
- Woodchuck Pear Cider PKG 6-Pack*$14.00
- Zonker Stout -Snakeriver PKG 6-Pack*$18.00
Package Red Wine (Online)
- Scarpetta del Monferrato DOC PKG 750$29.00
- Amavi PKG 750$51.00
- Beaulieu Vineyards PKG 750$57.00
- Cakebread PKG 750$131.00
- Caymus Cabernet PKG 750$132.00
- Chateau Ste Michelle Cabernet PKG 750$27.00
- Dry Creek PKG 750$44.00
- Edge Alexander Valley Cabernet PKG 750$35.00
- Ferrari Carano PKG 750$54.00
- Francis Coppola Director's Cut PKG 750$41.00
- Grgich Hills PKG 750$113.00
- Louis M. Martini Reserve Napa Valley PKG 750$71.00
- Palermo* PKG 750$88.00
- Robert Mondavi PKG 750$21.00
- Silver Oak PKG 750$130.00
- Silverado PKG 750$130.00
- St. Supery PKG 750$60.00
- Stag's Leap PKG 750$95.00
- Sterling PKG 750$50.00
- Casillero Del Diablo Toro Reserva PKG 750$23.00
- Banfi Toscana Riserva PKG 750$36.00
- Rocca delle Macie Riserva PKG 750$50.00
- Tenuta Di Nozzole Classico Riserva PKG 750$42.00
- Dow's 20-Year Tawny Port PKG 750$99.00
- Las Rocas PKG 750$26.00
- Catena Malbec PKG 750$40.00
- Norton Reserve Malbec PKG 750$36.00
- The Show Malbec PKG 750$25.00
- Canoe Ridge Expedition Reserve Merlot PKG 750$39.00
- Decoy Merlot PKG 750$43.00
- Duck Horn Merlot PKG 750$92.00
- Pepper Bridge Walla Walla Merlot PKG 750$91.00
- Shafer Merlot PKG 750$96.00
- Stag's Leap Merlot PKG 750$56.00
- Sterling Merlot PKG 750$43.00
- Wild Horse Merlot PKG 750$30.00
- Duck Pond Pinot Noir PKG 750$39.00
- Francis Coppola Director's Cut Pinot Noir PKG 750$40.00
- Hahn Pinot Noir PKG 750$24.00
- J Vineyards Russian River Valley Pinot Noir PKG 750$71.00
- Joseph Drouhin Cote De Beaune Rouge Pinot Noir PKG 750$83.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir PKG 750$45.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir PKG 750$39.00
- Penner-Ash Pinot Noir PKG 750$63.00
- Rodney Strong Reserve Russian River Valley* Pinot Noir PKG 750$84.00
- Straight Shooter* Pinot Noir PKG 750$31.00
- Andrew Will Two Blondes Red Blend PKG 750$100.00
- Cantina Zaccagnini Dry Red Blend PKG 750$36.00
- Cashmere - Cline Cellars Red Blend PKG 750$28.00
- Chateau Du Glana Saint-Julien Red Blend PKG 750$71.00
- Col Di Sasso Red Blend PKG 750$22.00
- Dreaming Tree Crush Red Blend PKG 750$27.00
- Ferrari Carano Siena Red Blend PKG 750$37.00
- House Wine Red Blend 12oz Can$11.00
- Machette Red Blend PKG 750$88.00
- Ridge Lytton Springs Red Blend PKG 750$68.00
- St. Supery Elu Rouge Red Blend PKG 750$103.00
- The Prisoner Red Blend PKG 750$86.00
- Unshackled Red Blend PKG 750$48.00
- M. Chapoutier Bellaruche Rouge PKG 750$27.00
- Ca'montebello Sangue Di Giuda Sweet Red PKG 750$27.00
- Barossa Shiraz Blend PKG 750$27.00
- Greg Norman Estates PKG 750$28.00
- Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz PKG 750$20.00
- Penfold's Kununga Hill PKG 750$26.00
- True Grit Parducci Petite Sirah* PKG 750$30.00
- Campo Viejo Rioja PKG 750$20.00
- Bear Flag Zin PKG 750$45.00
- Cline Cellars Zin PKG 750$21.00
- Klinker Brick Zin PKG 750$32.00
- Seghesio Family Vineyards Sonoma Zin PKG 750$41.00
Package White Wine (Online)
- Paco y Lola PKG 750$34.00
- Cakebread Chard PKG 750$75.00
- Chalk Hill Estate Chard PKG 750$80.00
- Cupcake Chard PKG 750$22.00
- Grgich Hills Chard PKG 750$70.00
- House Wine Chardonnay 12oz Can$20.00
- La Crema Sonoma Coast Chard PKG 750$41.00
- Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse Chard PKG 750$52.00
- Maison Matisco Chard PKG 750$32.00
- Mannequin Chard PKG 750$62.00
- Mer Soleil Reserve Chard PKG 750$52.00
- Ramey Russian River Chard PKG 750$70.00
- Rombauer Carneros Chard PKG 750$64.00
- Simi Sonoma County Chard PKG 750$30.00
- Sonoma-Cutrer RRR Chard PKG 750$37.00
- Sterling Chard PKG 750$33.00
- Trefethen Chard PKG 750$59.00
- Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier PKG 750$27.00
- Dow's 20-Year Tawny Port PKG 750$99.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle$20.00Out of stock
- Gundlach Bundschu$39.00
- Yarden$33.00
- Cupcake Moscato PKG 750$26.00
- Tropical Passion Fruit Moscato PKG 750$29.00
- Voga PKG 750$21.00
- Elk Cove P.G. PKG 750$30.00
- Kris P.G. PKG 750$29.00
- Santa Margherita P.G. PKG 750$44.00
- Scarpetta P.G. PKG 750$26.00
- Terlato Fruili P.G. PKG 750$40.00
- La Marca Prosecco PKG 750$30.00
- Charles Krug Kung Fu Girl Riesling$24.00
- Hogue Washington$17.00Out of stock
- Ste Chapelle$17.00
- Frescobaldi Ammiraglia Alie Rosé PKG 750$42.00
- Jean Luc Columbo Rosé PKG 750$27.00
- Sutter Home White Zinfandel PKG 750$14.00
- Whispering Angel Rosé PKG 750$43.00
- Cakebread Sav Blanc PKG 750$54.00
- Charles Krug Sav Blanc PKG 750$30.00
- Ferrari Carano Sav Blanc PKG 750$29.00
- Francis Coppola Diamond Sav Blanc PKG 750$27.00Out of stock
- Frog's Leap Sav Blanc PKG 750$41.00
- Hanna Sav Blanc PKG 750$32.00
- Kim Crawford - Marlborough region Sav Blanc PKG 750$32.00
- Silverado Sav Blanc PKG 750$43.00
- St. Supery Sav Blanc PKG 750$35.00
- Villa Maria private bin* Sav Blanc PKG 750$30.00
- Gruet Brut PKG 750$29.00
- Perrier Jouet Grand Brut PKG 750$103.00
- Schramsberg Blanc de BlancsGruet Brut PKG 750$65.00
- Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin N.V. PKG 375ml*$57.00
- Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin N.V. PKG 750$101.00
- Ca'montebello Sangue Di Giuda Sweet Red PKG 750$27.00
- La Yunta Torrontes PKG 750$18.00
- Corse - Corsica, Locations - France PKG 750$30.00
- Stags' Leap Viognier PKG 750$51.00
- Conundrum White Blend PKG 750$27.00
- St. Supery Virtu Blanc PKG 750$50.00