CARDBOARD CORNER CAFE Lenexa
Food
Breakfast
- Chicken & Gravy Wafflewich$8.00
Breaded Chicken Breast | Waffle Bun | Side of Gravy - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette -
- Chicken, Cheddar, & Bacon Wafflewich$9.00
Breaded Chicken Breast | Waffle Bun | Cheddar | Bacon | Garlic Aioli - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette -
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Wafflewich$8.00
Waffle Bun | Bacon | Egg | Cheddar | Garlic Aioli - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette -
- Southwest Breakfast$7.00+
Cornbread Waffle | Chorizo | Scrambled Eggs | Cotija | Pico | Chipotle Ranch | Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa + Gluten-free available for $2 +
- Hashbrown Casserole$6.00+
Potato Waffle | Sausage Gravy | Bacon Strips + Level Up - add hot sauce $.50 + + Level Up - add an egg for $2 +
- Fresh Fruit Waffle$6.00+
Sweet Waffle | Bananas | Strawberries | Blueberries | Choice of: Nutella, Sweet Cream Drizzle, or Vegan Chocolate Sauce + Gluten-free available for $2 + + Vegan available for $2 +
- Vegan Protein Waffle$6.00+
Vegan Waffle | Bananas | Peanut Butter | Vegan Chocolate Sauce | Chopped Peanuts
- Standard Waffle$6.00
Sweet Batter
Savory Waffles
- Loaded Baked Potato Waffle$10.00
Potato Waffle | Cheddar | Bacon | Sour Cream | Green Onions
- Chicken & Waffles$11.00+
Sweet Waffle | Crispy Chicken | Maple Syrup OR Chili Honey + Vegan available for $3 +
- Buffalo Chicken$11.00
Cornbread Waffle | Crispy Chicken or Grilled Chicken | Hot Sauce | Ranch | Blue Cheese + Gluten-free available for $2 +
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Cornbread Waffle | Pulled Pork | Slaw | BBQ Sauce | Pickles | Crispy Onions + Gluten-free available for $2 +
- Chaffle and Tomato Soup (Low Carb)$10.00
(17g Net Carbs) Chaffle {Mozzarella, Cheddar, Egg} | Tomato Bisque
Warm Sammies
- Italian Sammie$12.00
Salami | Ham | Pepperoni | Provolone | Garlic Aioli - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette or a side of potato chips -
- Club Sammie$12.00
Turkey | Ham | Bacon | Avocado | Cheddar | Side of Garlic Aioli - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette or a side of potato chips -
- PB&J Sammie$8.00
Grilled or Regular | Strawberry Preserves | Peanut Butter - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette or a side of potato chips -
Grilled Cheese
- Three Cheese Melt$8.00
Cheddar | Provolone | Gouda - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette or a side of potato chips -
- Italian Grilled Cheese$8.00
Provolone | Sun-dried Tomato Pesto - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette or a side of potato chips -
- Apple Gouda$8.00
Roasted Apples | Smoked Gouda | Caramelized Onions - Served with a side of greens tossed with lemon vinaigrette or a side of potato chips -
Cold Sammies
Waffle Pops
- Cookies & Cream Waffle Pop$5.00
Chocolate | Cookies & Cream Crumbles | Sweet Cream Drizzle
- Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Pop$6.00
White Chocolate | Cheesecake Crumbles | Fresh Strawberries | Strawberry Crunch | Sweet Cream Drizzle
- S'mores Waffle Pop$5.00
Chocolate | Marshmallows | Graham Cracker Crumbs | Chocolate Chips | Nutella
- Fruity Pebbles Waffle Pop$5.00
White Chocolate | Fruity Pebbles | Raspberry Drizzle
- Reese's Waffle Pop$5.00
Chocolate | Peanut Butter | Chocolate Chips | Reese's Pieces
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Pop$5.00
White Chocolate | Cinnamon Toast Crunch | Sweet Cream Drizzle
- Peanut Butter & Banana Waffle Pop$6.00
Chocolate | Peanut Butter | Chocolate Chips | Fresh Bananas
Shareables
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Topped with Cheddar | Served with choice of Pita, Tortilla Chips, or Crudite
- Feta Dip$9.00
Drizzled with Hot Honey | Served with choice of Pita, Tortilla Chips, or Crudite
- Spinach Parmesan Dip$8.00
Served with choice of Pita, Tortilla Chips, or Crudite
- Loaded Nachos$10.00
Tortilla Chips | Queso | Cheddar | Pico | Bacon | Ranch
- Churro Waffle Dippers$10.50
Cinnamon Waffle | Sweet Cream Drizzle | Caramel | Nutella + Gluten-free available for $2 + Vegan available for $2 +
- Corn Dog Waffle Dippers$11.50
Cornbread Waffle | Nathan's All-Beef Hotdogs | Cheddar | Side of: Ketchup | Mustard | Queso + Gluten-free available for $2 +
- Fruit Waffle Dippers$11.00
Sweet Waffle | Strawberry Compote | Apple Butter | Blueberry Compote + Gluten-free available for $2 + Vegan available for $2 +
A La Carte Sides
Build Your Own Boba
Boba w/ Tea
Boba w/ Juice
Alcohol
CC Drinks! (21+)
- The Batanga$12.00
Blanco Tequila | Fresh Lime | Cola | Salted Rim
- The d100$12.00
Milagro Blanco | Triple Sec | Fresh Lime | Salted Rim
- The Deep Blue$12.00
Blue Curacao | Spiced Rum | Lemonade
- The Dungeon Delver$12.00
Tequila | Amaretto | Rose's Lime | Orange Juice
- The Imperiale$12.00
Brazilian Cachaca | Fresh Lime | Raw Sugar Syrup
- The Nor'Easter$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon | Fresh Lime | Maple Syrup | Ginger Beer
- The Skyliner$12.00
Bulleit Rye | Sweet Vermouth | Peychaud's Bitters | Amarena Cherries
- The Vindicare$12.00
Scotch Whiskey | Amaretto | Orange Bitters
It's Never Too Early (21+)
Powered by KC (21+)
- The Honey Buzz$12.00
Rieger's Gin | Honey | Lemonade
- The Pegasus$12.00
Union Horse Reserve Whiskey | Union Horse Reserve Reunion Rye | Drambuie | Aztec Chocolate Bitters | Orange Bitters
- The LPMartini$12.00
Choice of Rieger's Gin or Tom's Town Vodka | Dry Vermouth | Onion Stuffed Olive
- The Risky Standard$12.00
Rieger's Whiskey | Amaretto | Fresh Lemon | Orange Bitters | Raw Sugar Syrup | Aquafaba
The Mules (21+)
- The Bluegrass Mule$8.00
Bourbon | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
- Greenwich Mule$8.00
Gin | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
- Nassau Mule$8.00
Dark Rum | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
- Pacific Mule$8.00
Vodka | Blue Curacao | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
- Ruby Red Mule$8.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
- Savannah Mule$8.00
Deep Eddy Peach Vodka | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
- Sonoran Mule$8.00
Tequila | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
- Volga Mule$8.00
Vodka | Rose's Lime | Ginger Beer
CCTIKI (21+)
- Halekulani$14.00
Rieger's Whiskey | Lemon | Orange | Pineapple | Grenadine | Aromatics | Raw Sugar Syrup
- Jungle Bird$14.00
Spiced Rum | Campari | Pineapple | Lime | Raw Sugar
- The Kingston Negroni$14.00
Spiced Rum | Campari | Sweet Vermouth
- Mai Tai$14.00
Dark Rum | Spiced Rum | Triple Sec | Fresh Lime | Orgeat
- Navy Grog$14.00
Dark Rum | Spiced Rum | Silver Rum | Grapefruit Juice | Fresh Lime | Honey Syrup | Club Soda
- Planter's Punch$14.00
Dark Rum | Grenadine | Fresh Lime | Angostura Bitters | Raw Sugar Syrup | Club Soda
- Singapore Sling$14.00
Rieger's Gin | Cherry Liqueur | Triple Sec | Drambuie | Rhubarb Bitters | Pineapple Juice | Club Soda
- Test Pilot$14.00
White Rum | Triple Sec | Pernod Liqueur | Falernum Syrup | Fresh Lime | Angostura Bitters