CD's Wings Aurora
Featured Items
- CD's Stacked Fries - Small$6.50
Your choice of fries tossed in our Garlic Parmesan, stacked with chicken tenders, cheese sauce, ranch dressing and topped with parmesan cheese!
- CD's Stacked Fries - Large$12.00
Your choice of fries tossed in our Garlic Parmesan, stacked with chicken tenders, cheese sauce, ranch dressing and topped with parmesan cheese!
Combos
- Combo #1$17.67
10 wings (1 sauce), a small fry and a small drink
- Combo #2$34.15
20 wings (2 sauces), your choice of mushrooms, onions rings, zucchini, or fries and 2 small drinks
- Combo #3$65.55
40 wings (4 sauces), 2 large fries and your choice of 4 fountain drinks or one 2 liter soda
- Combo #4$29.10
20 BONELESS WINGS ONLY (2 sauces), one large fry and 2 small drinks
Menu
Bone In Wings
Boneless Wings
Sides
- Cheese Sticks$9.07
- Curds$8.42
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.31
Fiery cream cheese Jalapeno poppers!
- Mac-N-Cheese Bites$7.12
- Mini Corn Dogs - Large$4.91
8 mini corn dogs
- Mini Corn Dogs - Small$2.68
4 mini corn dogs
- Mushrooms$6.46
- Onion Rings$5.98
- Pickles$6.46
- Zucchini$6.46
- Waffle Fries - Large$4.90
- Waffle Fries - Small$2.86
- Straight Cut Fries - Large$4.90
- Straight Cut Fries - Small$2.86
- (GF) Straight Cut Fries - Small$2.86
Theses are cooked in our designated Gluten Free fryer
- (GF) Straight Cut Fries - Large$4.90
Theses are cooked in our designated Gluten Free fryer
Kid's Meals
Chicken
Desserts
Dressings + Veggies
Sides of Sauce
- BBQ
honey BBQ
- BUFFALO BEE
buffalo style sauce mixed with honey
- HOT
buffalo sauce, traditional hot
- HOT GARLIC
buffalo style sauce with garlic
- HOUSE
our spicy BBQ mixed with cajun, garlic and ranch
- MANGO HABANERO
sweet mangos, chipotles and habaneros
- MEDIUM
buffalo sauce, half mild/half hot
- MILD
our most mild buffalo sauce
- NO 1 LEFT STANDING
our hottest buffalo sauce! it packs a punch with our blend of buffalo sauce and ghost peppers
- SPICY BBQ
our BBQ sauce with a spicy buffalo twist
- SPICY SAMURAI
sweet thai chili with sriracha
- SPICY TERIYAKI
sweet and spicy asian glaze
- TERIYAKI
sweet asian style glaze
- THE NOTORIOUS BRG
buffalo, ranch + garlic
- UNCLE NASTY'S HOUSE
our house sauce mixed with our no 1 left standing sauce
- X HOT
buffalo sauce with crushed red peppers and habaneros
- XX HOT
buffalo style sauce with four times the heat of our x-hot
- XXX HOT
buffalo style sauce, our second hottest