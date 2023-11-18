Cebiche-Bar 10860 Pines Blvd.
APPETIZERS
- CAUSA CHICKEN$8.50
- CAUSA TUNA$8.50
- CAUSA SHRIMP$12.50
- CAUSA OCTOPUS$16.00
- CAUSA TRILOGY$19.00
- CAUSA ACEBICHADA SWAI$18.00
- AVOCADO CHICKEN$10.50
- AVOCADO TUNA$10.50
- AVOCADO SHRIMP$13.50
- AVOCADO OCTOPUS$15.00
- AVOCADO TRILOGY$19.00
- TOSTONES CHICKEN$9.00
- TOSTONES TUNA$9.00
- TOSTONES SHRIMP$12.50
- TOSTONES OCTOPUS$15.00
- TOSTON TRILOGY$19.00
- PULPO PARRILLA$22.00
Panka grilled octopus. It comes with two pieces of roasted potato and boiled corn.
- PULPO OLIVO$22.00
Octopus Carpaccio
- TAMAL POLLO$7.00
Peruvian tamale is made of corn with a piece of chicken and comes with Salsa Criolla.
- TAMAL CERDO$7.00
Peruvian tamale is made of corn with a piece of pork and comes with Salsa Criolla.
- PAPA RELLENA$11.00Out of stock
- LECHE TIGRE SWAI$12.50
- LECHE TIGRE CORVINA$15.50
- LECHE TIGRE MIX$17.50
- LECHE TIGRE MIX CORVINA$20.00
- CHOROS CHALACA$10.50
Six mussels with chopped onion and tomato on top.
- CHICHARRON CALAMAR$12.50
- ANTICUCHOS$15.50
- WANKA YUCCA$9.00
Six pieces of fried yucca with Huancaina Sauce on the side.
- WANKA POTATO$7.50
- MARTINI MARINO SWAI$16.50
Tigers milk with fried calamari on top. It comes with one shrimp as decoration.
- MARTINI MARINO CORVINA$19.50
- MARTINI MARINO MIX SWAI$19.00
- MARTINI MARINO MIX CORV$22.00
- MENU MARINO$38.00
It comes with one portion of Fish Cebiche, one portion of Mix Jalea and one portion of Special Peruvian rice.
- PIQUEO CASA$34.50
- PIQUEO CRIOLLO$28.00
- TOSTON ACEBI. SWAI$13.50
Three tostones with Swai Cebiche on top.
- TOSTON ACEBI. CORVINA$16.50
Three tostones with Corvina Cebiche on top.
- TOSTON ACEBI. MIX SWAI$18.50
- TOSTON ACEBI. MIX CORVINA$21.50
- FRIED SHRIMP$17.00
SALADS & SOUPS
CEBICHES & TIRADITOS
- CEBICHE CORVINA$20.00
*******Corvina is a Peruvian White Fish******* Corvina Cebiche is raw fish cooked by lemon. It comes with a piece of sweet potato, boiled corn (choclo) and fried corn (Cancha)
- CEBICHE SWAI$15.00
*******Swai is a Farm Fish******* Swai Cebiche is raw fish cooked by lemon. It comes with a piece of sweet potato, boiled corn (choclo) and fried corn (Cancha)
- CEBICHE SEAFOOD$17.00
*******Seafood: Squids, Mussels, shrimps and octopus******* It comes with a piece of sweet potato, boiled corn (choclo) and fried corn (Cancha)
- CEBICHE MIXTO SWAI$19.00
Swai + Seafood Cebiche. Seafood: Squids, Mussels, Shrimps and Octopus.
- CEBICHE MIXTO CORVINA$22.00
Corvina (Peruvian White Fish) + Seafood Cebiche. Seafood: Squids, Mussels, Shrimps and Octopus.
- CEBICHE SHRIMP$18.50
- CEBICHE FISH & SHRIMP SWAI$18.50
- CEBICHE FISH & SHRIMP CORVINA$22.50
- CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOCADO SWAI$19.50
- CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOCADO CORVINA$24.50
- CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOC MIXTO SWAI$23.50
- CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOC MIXTO CORVINA$26.50
- CEBICHE TRILOGY SWAI$28.00
- CEBICHE TRILOGY CORVINA$36.00
- CEBICHE TRILOGY MIX SWAI$32.00
- CEBICHE TRILOGY MIX CORVINA$36.00
- CEBICHE TRILOGY SWAI & SHRIMP$36.00
- CEBICHE TRILOGY SHRIMP & CORVINA$38.00
- CEBICHE TRILOGY SHRIMP$34.00
- TIRADITO SWAI$15.50
- TIRADITO CORVINA$21.50
- TIRADITO TRICOLOR SWAI$17.50
- TIRADITO TRICOLOR CORVINA$23.50
SALTADOS
NOODLES
CHAUFAS
MAIN ENTREES
- PARGO FRITO$38.00
Fried Red Snapper comes with two sides: Rice, Fries, regular salad, Fried yucca, sweet potato, beans and roast potato.
- SWAI FILLET$15.00
- CHICKEN FILET$15.00
- CORVINA FILET$19.50
- STEAK$22.00
- ARROZ CON MARISCOS$19.00
Peruvian Seafood Paella.
- JALEA MIX SWAI$20.00
- JALEA SHRIMP$19.00
- JALEA FISH SWAI$19.00
- MACHO SWAI$22.00
Fish in seafood sauce. It comes with white rice, two pieces of fried yucca, fried swai fish filet and the seafood sauce on top.
- PESTO STEAK$24.00
- PESTO CHICKEN$15.00
- WANKA STEAK$24.00
- WANKA CHICKEN$15.00
- CHICKEN A LO POBRE$17.50
- STEAK POBRE$25.00
- TAKU TAKU BEEF SALTADO$25.00
- TAKU TAKU POLLO SALTADO$18.50
- TAKU TAKU FISH SALTADO$19.00
- TAKU TAKU SEAFOOD MACHO (NO FISH)$20.50
- TAKU TAKU SWAI MACHO$26.00
- TAKU TAKU CORVINA MACHO$32.00