Cecilia 2520 Columbia House Blvd #108
FOOD
SWEET
Tres Leches French Toast
tres leches dredged challah, chantilly cream, fresh fruit
Citrus with Mascarpone
citrus, cardamom mascarpone, honey, pistachios
Short Stack Pancakes
berry compote, chantilly cream, powdered sugar
Dutch Baby
butter, lemon, side house syrup, baked to order.
Doughnuts
berry compote, cecilia's recipe
SAVORY
Fried Chicken & Waffle
buttermilk fried chicken, belgian waffle, house honey butter
Smoked Steelhead Hash
house smoked northwest steelhead, herb roasted root vegetables, hollandaise, poached eggs
Chicken-Fried Steak
hand breaded cube steak, sausage gravy, two eggs, home fries or greens*
Steak & Eggs
8oz new york, grilled tomato and onion, chimichurri, two eggs, home fries or greens
Steelhead Lox Benedict
beet cured steelhead lox, avocado, house cheddar biscuit, poached egg, hollandaise, home fries or greens
Classic Benedict
shaved black forest ham, house cheddar biscuit, hollandaise, poached egg, home fries or greens
Vegetarian Benedict
avocado, tomato jam, house cheddar biscuit, poached egg, hollandaise, home fries or greens
Chilaquiles
guajillo braised short rib, corn tortilla, pickled onion, cotija, avocado crema, two eggs, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy
house cheddar biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs, bacon
The Standard
two eggs with choice of bacon or zenner's sausage, served with home fries or greens and choice of toast
Reuben Sandwich
house smoked corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, house dressing, french fries or greens
Brunch Burger
country natural beef, white cheddar, fried egg, bacon, tomato jam, arugula, garlic aioli, french fries or greens
Fried Chicken Cobb
fried chicken, bacon, hard egg, avocado, tomato, greens, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Daily Omelette
chef's choice omelette served with home fries or greens