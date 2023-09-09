FOOD

SWEET

Tres Leches French Toast

$15.00

tres leches dredged challah, chantilly cream, fresh fruit

Citrus with Mascarpone

$12.00

citrus, cardamom mascarpone, honey, pistachios

Short Stack Pancakes

$14.00

berry compote, chantilly cream, powdered sugar

Dutch Baby

$16.00

butter, lemon, side house syrup, baked to order.

Doughnuts

$9.00

berry compote, cecilia's recipe

SAVORY

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

buttermilk fried chicken, belgian waffle, house honey butter

Smoked Steelhead Hash

$18.00

house smoked northwest steelhead, herb roasted root vegetables, hollandaise, poached eggs

Chicken-Fried Steak

$18.00

hand breaded cube steak, sausage gravy, two eggs, home fries or greens*

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

8oz new york, grilled tomato and onion, chimichurri, two eggs, home fries or greens

Steelhead Lox Benedict

$20.00

beet cured steelhead lox, avocado, house cheddar biscuit, poached egg, hollandaise, home fries or greens

Classic Benedict

$17.00

shaved black forest ham, house cheddar biscuit, hollandaise, poached egg, home fries or greens

Vegetarian Benedict

$17.00

avocado, tomato jam, house cheddar biscuit, poached egg, hollandaise, home fries or greens

Chilaquiles

$18.00

guajillo braised short rib, corn tortilla, pickled onion, cotija, avocado crema, two eggs, cilantro

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

house cheddar biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs, bacon

The Standard

$15.00

two eggs with choice of bacon or zenner's sausage, served with home fries or greens and choice of toast

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

house smoked corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, house dressing, french fries or greens

Brunch Burger

$15.00

country natural beef, white cheddar, fried egg, bacon, tomato jam, arugula, garlic aioli, french fries or greens

Fried Chicken Cobb

$17.00

fried chicken, bacon, hard egg, avocado, tomato, greens, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Daily Omelette

$17.00

chef's choice omelette served with home fries or greens

SIDES

Bacon

$5.00

Zenner's Sausage

$5.00

(2) Eggs

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side of Gravy

$4.00

(1) Pancake

$5.00

(1) French Toast

$6.00

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$12.00

Side Compote

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

(1) Waffle

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Greens

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Chimichurri

$1.00

BEVERAGES

BEVERAGES

Caffe Umbria Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Caffe Umbria Decaf

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Prepared Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Humm Kombucha Mango Passionfruit

$6.00

Humm Kombucha Blueberry Mint

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00