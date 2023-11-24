Cedars Mediterranean Restaurant
The Classics
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.00
Served with herb-basmati rice, roasted veggies & garlic sauce, all atop a thin flatbread.
- Falafel Bowl$12.00
5 pieces of our crispy falafel served with grilled vegetables, herb basmati rice & creamy dill sauce.
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.00
Chicken shawarma with harissa-tahini, whipped garlic sauce, sliced tomatoes, & cucumbers. Now served with our golden french fries!
- Falafel Wrap$10.00
Our stellar falafel with mango chutney, sliced tomatoes, garlic sauce, cucumbers, & spicy harissa tahini sauce. Now served with our golden french fries!
The Funkies
- Arab Swag Tacos$14.00
3 buttered n' toasted chicken shawarma tacos. Served on corn tortillas with home-made herb basmati rice, harissa hot sauce & lime wedges. Toppings: Nutty chili salsa, Chopped tomato, Chopped Sumac onion, Roasted corn, Spicy Tahini.
- Lamb and Beef Barbacoa Tacos$16.00
- 6 Harissa Glazed Wings$14.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in a sweet & spicy harissa sauce, topped with our signature harissa tahini and garlic sauces. Served with our golden french fries & lime wedges.
- 8 Harissa Glazed Wings$16.00
- 15 Piece Harissa Wings$27.99
- 20 Piece Harissa Wings$34.99
- Single BT$5.00
- Single AST$4.50