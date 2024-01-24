Celaya's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Food
Appetizers
- Nachos Bonitos$11.99+
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, your choice of beef or chicken fajita, melted American cheese and Chile con queso served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
- Nachos Compuestos$9.99+
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, melted American cheese and Chile con queso served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
- Botana for Four$16.99
Beef and chicken flautas, beef and chicken fajita nachos, cheese quesadilla served with sour cream, pickled jalapeños and guacamole
- Queso Asado$13.99
Slices of fresh cheese grilled served with a special tomatillo sauce, avocado, grilled jalapeño and tortillas
- Tostadas De Tinga$12.99
Shredded chicken cooked in chipotle pappers and spices over a tostada with cream, queso fresco, and lettuce
- Taquitos$11.99
Fried mini tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with queso fresco, avocado, sour cream, salsa, lettuce and tomato
Queso & More
- Fresh Guacamole$10.49+
A blend of avocado, tomato, onion, and Mexican spices made to order
- Chile Con Queso$8.99+
Classic queso dip
- Queso Flameado$11.99
Melted Monterey Jack cheese with Mexican sausage served with pico do gallo and tortillas
- Chicarron Ranchero$16.99
Fried pork rinds served with guacamole, queso fresco, salsa, and flour or corn tortillas
Tacos & More
- Tacos Tio Lian$14.99
Five tacos of marinated beef skirt steak served with sautéed onions, cilantro, avocado and lime
- Tacos Al Carbon
Two tacos with your choice of beef or chicken fajita served with rice and beans
- Crispy Tacos$12.99
Crispy tacos with ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato served with rice and beans
- Tacos De Fajita
Fajita tacos served with sautéed onions, sliced avocado, cilantro and a wedge of lime
- Quesabirrias$15.99
Three birria and cheese tacos served with a side of cilantro, onions, and salsa
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Al Carbon$14.99
2 beef or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with special gravy sauce and American cheese
- Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Three cheese enchiladas covered special gravy sauce
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.49
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillos sauce, Monterey jack cheese and sour cream
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$15.99
Tortillas dipped in special red sauce topped with ground beef and potatoes served with rice and sliced avocado
- Spanish Enchiladas$12.99
Two cheese enchiladas with spanish sauce
- Enchiladas De Crema$14.49
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped special sour cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese
- Spinach Enchiladas$12.99
Two cheese and spinach enchiladas with cream and Monterrey jack cheese
- Enchiladas De Mole$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce
- San Antonio Dinner$14.99
3 cheese enchiladas topped with ground beef, queso, and onions
Soups & Salad
- Taco Salad$11.49
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Tortilla Soup$9.99+
Seasoned broiled chicken soup, sliced avocado, rice and tortilla strips
- Caldo De Res$14.99
Homemade beef vegetable soup served with rice and corn on the cob
- Menudo (Weekends only)$14.99
Weekends Only until out
Famous Fajitas
- Beef & Chicken Fajita$19.99+
- Beef Fajita$20.99+
- Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$25.99+
- Carne Asada$20.99
Carne asada on a bed of grilled onions
- Chicken Fajita$18.99+
- Diablo Shrimp$26.99
Six bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Monterey Jack cheese
- Fajita a La Diabla$21.99
Chicken or beef fajita in chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco
- Fajita a La Mexicana
Chicken or beef fajita in ranchero sauce
- Fajita Poblana$21.99+
Beef and chicken fajita topped with poblano peppers, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese
- Molcajete Mexicano$21.99+
Carne asada, sausage, nopales, and queso fresco
- Pork Fajitas$16.99+
- Sausage Fajita$23.99+
- Shrimp Fajita$23.99
- Steak Picado$20.99
Sirlion strip covered in cheese and pico de gallo
- Vegetable Fajita$15.99+
Parrillada Favorites
- Parrillada Especial$99.99
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, and eight jumbo shrimp
- Parrillada Mixta$109.99
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, baby back ribs, and eight jumbo shrimp
- Parrillada De Guanajuato$119.99
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, baby back ribs, two quails, and eight jumbo shrimp
- Baby Back Ribs$16.99+
Cooked to perfection served on a bed of grilled onions
- Quail$16.99+
Marinated to perfection served on a bed of grilled onions
Chef Specials
- Burrito California$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beef fajita, charro beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, guacamole and salsa served with a side of Chile con queso
- Chimichanga$12.49
A deep fried beef or chicken burrito topped with gravy and Monterey jack cheese
- Stuffed Avocado$17.99
A fried avocado filled with your choice of shrimp, beef, or chicken and Monterey jack cheese served with a cheese or beef enchilada
- Huaraches$13.99
Two thick corn tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, queso fresco, tomatoes, and your choice of beef or chicken
- Burrito Bowl$14.49
A bowl filled with beef or chicken fajita, rice, charro beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico, and guacamole served with a side of Chile con queso
- Chilaquiles$14.99
Fried tortilla chips in red or green salsa with a slice of carne asada and a fried egg
- Mexican Burger$13.99
A juicy beef patty topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Poblano Steak$17.99
Beef, chicken or mixed fajita topped with Monterey cheese and poblano peppers served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pollo
- Mole Poblano$15.99
Tender chicken cooked in mole sauce with your choice of corn or flour tortillas served with beans and rice
- Pechuga Del Mar$21.99
Three grilled shrimp over chicken fajita topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers served with charro beans and rice
- Pechuga De Lujo$17.99
Grilled chicken topped with mushrooms, bell pepper, onions, and white cheese served with rice, refried beans, and guacamole
- Chicken Cilantro$17.99
Sauteed chicken with cilantro, mushrooms, and jalapeños served with pico, charro beans, and rice.
Seafood
- Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled or fried fish fillets, cabbage and chipotle sauce served with rice and sliced avocado
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.99+
Shrimp, fresh avocado and pico de gallo in a special shrimp sauce
- Shrimp Enchiladas$16.99
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with spanish sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and cilantro herbs served with rice and beans
- Seafood Enchilada$16.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with crawfish, scallops, shrimp and a white wine sauce served with rice, charro beans and sliced avocado
- Grilled Mahi Acapulco$20.99
A mahi, crawfish, scallops, shrimp in a white wine sauce served with rice, charro beans and sliced avocado
- Fried Tilapia$15.99
A fried tilapia on a bed of rice served with fries, pico de gallo and sliced avocado
- Tilapia Veracruz$20.99
A grilled tilapia topped with crawfish, scallops, shrimp and a white wine sauce served with rice and sliced avocado
- Camarones Borrachos$20.99
Tender pieces of fried pork served with guacamole and pico de gallo
House Specials
- Carnitas$15.99
Tender pieces of fried pork served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Torta De Carne Asada$14.99
American sandwich with beef steak, refried beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, and mayo
- Gorditas$13.99
Two gorditas filled with tinga de pollo, cream, queso fresco, and lettuce
- Chile Relleno$15.99
Batter fried bell pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese topped with spinach sauce and Monterey Jack cheese served with rice and refried beans
- Flautas$13.99
Two deep fried chicken or beef flautas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and sour cream
- Carne Guisada$15.99
Sliced shank meat with potato cooked in tomato sauce served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado
Mexican Dinners
- Laredo Dinner$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with gravy
- Saltillo Dinner$12.99
A crispy beef taco, beef chalupa and cheese enchilada served with guacamole
- Tamale Dinner$13.99
Three tamales topped with gravy and American cheese
- Celaya Dinner$13.99
A Chile con queso tostada, crispy beef taco, tamale and cheese enchilada served with guacamole
- Acapulco Dinner$13.49
A cheese enchilada, tamale and crispy beef taco
- Erik's Dinner$13.99
A taco al carbon, cheese enchilada and Chile con queso tostada served with guacamole
- Mexico Dinner$13.99
A taco al carbon, beef enchilada and crispy beef taco
- Burrito Enchilada$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with Spanish sauce and American cheese
- Heriberto's Burrito$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, sour cream and lettuce topped with Chile con queso
- Jalisco Dinner$12.99
A chicken flauta, beef enchilada served with sour cream and guacamole
- Chico Dinner$9.99
One cheese enchilada topped with gravy
Desserts
- Tres Leches$5.99
A generous slice of vanilla cake soaked in three milks topped with whipped cream and berries
- Churros$5.99
Churros with a caramel filling covered in cinnamon sugar served with chocalate and caramal dipping sauces
- Cheesecake$5.99
A generous slice of cheesecake topped with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry
- Flan$5.99
Traditional mexican caramel custard served with a cherry on top
- Sopapillas$5.99
Fried pastries made of flour covered in powdered sugar and sides of caramel sauce and honey
A La Carte
- A La Carte Tacos Al Carbon*$5.99
- A La Carte Crispy Tacos*$3.99
- A La Carte Flauta$3.99
- A La Carte Chalupa$2.89
- A La Carte Chile Con Queso Puff$2.99
- A La Carte Tamale$3.99
- A La Carte Rice & Refried Beans$4.99
- A La Carte Charro Beans$3.49
- A La Carte Refried Beans$2.49
- A La Carte Mexican Rice$2.49
- A La Carte French Fries$3.99
- A La Carte Chips & Salsa$4.99
- A La Carte 1/4 Sliced Avocado$2.99
- A La Carte Guacamole$3.99
- A La Carte 4 Corn Tortillas$2.99
- A La Carte 3 Flour Tortillas$2.99
- A La Carte Pickled Jalapeño$1.99
- A La Carte Fresh Jalapeño$1.99
- A La Carte 3 Jalapeno Toreado$2.99
- A La Carte Pico De Gallo$2.49
- A La Carte Sour Cream$1.99
- A La Carte Grated Cheese$1.99
- A La Carte Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- A La Carte Beef Fajita Enchilada$3.99
- A La Carte Chicken Fajita Enchilada$3.99
- A La Carte Beef Enchilada$3.49
- A La Carte Chicken Enchilada$3.49
- A La Carte Spinach Enchilada$2.99
- A La Carte Shrimp Enchilada$3.99
- A La Carte 3 oz Queso$3.99
Kid's Menu
Margaritas
- Margarita$8.99+
Frozen or on the rocks lime margarita
- Flavored Margarita$9.99+
Our house margarita frozen or on the rocks with you choice of mango, strawberry, banana, coconut, melon, peach, watermelon, raspberry, or blue flavor
- Top Shelf Margarita$12.99+
A frozen or on the rocks premium margarita with Jose Cuervo and orange liquor
- Gold Margarita$12.99+
A frozen or on the rocks premium margarita with Jose Cuervo gold and orange liquor
- Patron Margarita$14.99+
Frozen or on the rock margarita
- Don Julio Margarita$14.99+
Frozen or on the rocks margarita