Cellar Sports Bar & Grill 3901 2nd Ave
MENU
Starters
Billion $ Bacon
Torched bourbon candied bacon over 2 pickles
Cellar Can Nachos
Queso, cheese, salsa, black olives, jalapenos, guac sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, chicken or beef
Cheese Curds
Wisonsin cheese, breaded, fried
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Tots
Fried Mushrooms
Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites
Cheese blend, mac & jalapeno
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, freid, with signature ranch
Jalapeño Dip
Onion Rings
Hand sliced, breaded, served with signature ranch
Onion Rings Loaded
Pickle Fries
Masa battered with signature ranch
Pot Stickers
Chicken with Gochujang chili sauce
Pretzel Balls
Salted Bavarian bites with signature honey mustard
S'mores Fries
Sweet potato fries, chocolate, marshmallow creme
Wings & Baskets
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ & grilled chicken
Meat Head Pizza
Hamburger, sausage, bacon, pepperoni
Tuscan Pizza
Red sauce, green peppers, black olives, onion, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, balsalmic drizzle
The Everything Pizza
The Cellar Pizza
Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion rings
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Beef Pizza
Hamburger Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Burgers
OG Burger
8oz, LTO on Brioche bun
The Cellar Burger
1/2lb, bacon,2 rings, cheese, bbq sauce, brioche bun
Rangoon Burger
1/2lb, creamy rangoon, wontons, chili sauce, brioche
Swiss Mushroom Burger
8oz, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss, brioche
Ray Ray Burger
8oz, spam, pineapple, jalapeno poppers, chili sauce, brioche
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hot Rod Burger
Sandwiches
Classic BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & tomato
Classic Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle chips, hoagie
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle chips, hoagie
Philly Cheesesteak
Cheese, onions, green/red peppers, hoagie