MENU

Starters

Billion $ Bacon

$12.00

Torched bourbon candied bacon over 2 pickles

Cellar Can Nachos

$18.00

Queso, cheese, salsa, black olives, jalapenos, guac sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, chicken or beef

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisonsin cheese, breaded, fried

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.00

Cheese blend, mac & jalapeno

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, freid, with signature ranch

Jalapeño Dip

$9.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

Hand sliced, breaded, served with signature ranch

Onion Rings Loaded

$14.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Masa battered with signature ranch

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Chicken with Gochujang chili sauce

Pretzel Balls

$9.00

Salted Bavarian bites with signature honey mustard

S'mores Fries

$14.00

Sweet potato fries, chocolate, marshmallow creme

Wings & Baskets

7 Boneless Wings

$9.00

Bone out wings

14 Boneless Wings

$16.00

7 Traditional Wings

$10.00

Bone in wings

14 Traditional Wings

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Cod, dipper fries, tartar sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

4 Crispy chicken strips & fries

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ & grilled chicken

Meat Head Pizza

$19.00

Hamburger, sausage, bacon, pepperoni

Tuscan Pizza

$19.00

Red sauce, green peppers, black olives, onion, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, balsalmic drizzle

The Everything Pizza

$19.00

The Cellar Pizza

$19.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion rings

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Beef Pizza

$15.00

Hamburger Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Burgers

OG Burger

$13.00

8oz, LTO on Brioche bun

The Cellar Burger

$15.00

1/2lb, bacon,2 rings, cheese, bbq sauce, brioche bun

Rangoon Burger

$14.00

1/2lb, creamy rangoon, wontons, chili sauce, brioche

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$14.00

8oz, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss, brioche

Ray Ray Burger

$16.00

8oz, spam, pineapple, jalapeno poppers, chili sauce, brioche

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Hot Rod Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Classic BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce & tomato

Classic Club Sandwich

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle chips, hoagie

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle chips, hoagie

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Cheese, onions, green/red peppers, hoagie

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomatoes, chili, queso, sour cream, salsa

Walnut Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strip

$6.00

2 Crispy Strips

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Burger, ketchup & tomato

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Gluten Free Nuggets

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Thick sliced cake w cream cheese frosting

Butter Toffee Cake

$5.00

Heated topped with ice cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

Additional Side

Cellar Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Dipper Fries

$5.00

Buffalo Chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

LIQUOR

Gin

Barton (W)

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Cranberry Long Drink

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$5.50

Tanqueray Gin

$5.25

The Botanist

$8.00

Liqueur / Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's - Cherry

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

Triple Sec

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.00

Grand Marnier

Kahlúa

$4.50

Rum

Bacardi

$4.50

Calypso Silver (W)

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Coconut Rum - Blue Chair Bay

$5.50

Key Lime Rum Cream - Blue Chair Bay

$5.50

Malibu - Coconut Rum

$4.75

Pineapple Rum Cream - Blue Chair Bay

$5.50

Rum Chata

$5.50

Rum Haven - Coconut Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerry - Spiced Rum

$5.50

Scotch

Buchanans Scotch Deluxe

$7.00

Dewar's White Label

$5.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Tequila

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$6.00

Camarena

$7.00

Herradura

$6.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Montezuma (W)

$4.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Vodka

Abolut

$5.00

Barton (W)

$4.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Stoli

$6.50

Stoli Citrus

$6.50

Stoli Cucumber

$6.50

Stoli Raspberry

$6.50

Stoli Strawberry

$6.50

Stoli Vanilla

$6.50

Titos

$5.00

Wheatley

$6.00

Tito's

$2.00

DBL Tito's

$7.00

Whiskey

Chicken Cock - Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$5.00

Cut Spike

$5.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jameson - Irish Whiskey

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$5.50

Michter's - Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Penelope - Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Screwball - Peanut Butter Whiskey

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Tincup - Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Windsor (W)

$4.00

Windsor Apple

$4.75

Seagrams 7

$4.50

BEER

Bottled/Can Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Fairy Nectar

$5.00

Heineken NA

$5.00

Keystone

$3.50

Michelob

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR

$3.50

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Draft Beer

Draft Blue Moon

$4.00

Draft Busch Light

$4.00

Draft Coors Light

$4.00

Draft Glacier Till - Peach

$5.50

Draft Kinkaider - Sun of the Beast

$5.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Draft Miller Lite

$4.00

Draft Peg Leg - IPA

$5.00

Draft Sippin Pretty - Fruited Sour Beer - Odells

$5.00

Draft Summer Shandy

$4.00Out of stock

Draft Quirk Hard Seltzer Cherry Blossom & Lime - Coming Soon

$3.25

Bucket of 5 Beers

Bud Light

$16.50

Budweiser

$16.50

Busch Light

$16.50

Coors Light

$16.50

Corona

$20.00

Domestic Mixed Bucket - Special Request

$16.50

Michelob Ultra

$20.00

Miller High Life

$16.50

Miller Lite

$16.50

Modelo

$20.00

WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon - Barefoot - Red

$4.00

White Zinfandel - Barefoot

$4.00

Chardonnay - Barefoot

$4.00

Champagne - Risata Prosecco

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Breezy Rum

$8.00

Cellar Bloody Mary

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

French 75

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

House Margarita

$5.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pineapple Mule

$8.00

Premium Long Island

$8.50

Premium Manhattan

$8.00

Premium Old Fashioned

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

White Peach Sangria

$8.00

DRINKS

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

SELTZERS

White Claw

Strawberry

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Blackberry

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

VODKA+SODA

Peach

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Wild Cherry

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

NUTRL

NUTRL Orange

$6.00

NUTRL Classic Lemonade

$6.00

Twisted Tea

Classic

$5.50

Half & Half

$5.50

Peach

$5.50

Rocket Pop

$5.50

High Noon

Pineapple

$6.00

Lime

$6.00

Passionfruit

$6.00

Mom Water

Julie - Passion Fruit

$6.00

Karen - Lemon Blueberry

$6.00

Linda - Blueberry Peach

$6.00

Sandy - Coconut Mango

$6.00

Sunny D Vodka

$6.50

MERCH

Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00

Golf Balls

Sleeve of Balls

$7.50

Cellar Signature Sauces

Sweet Thang BBQ

$10.00

Honey Mustard

$10.00

Cellar Hat

Customer Hat

$20.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Owner Hat

$10.00