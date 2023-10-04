Celts Craft House
Appetizers
Bacon Cheddar Dip
Served with cooked to order corn tortilla chips.
Banger Bites
Smoked cracked black pepper sausage made exclusively for Celts Craft House. Sliced, grilled and served with hot mustard, house-made Pepper Jelly and House BBQ sauce.
Basket of Fries
Hand Cut Fries with house seasoning blend.
Basket Waffle Fries
Beef Tenderloin Tips
Served with choice of horseradish or Béarnaise sauce.
Boneless Wings
Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Siracha Parmesan.
Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenderloin Strips
Served with choice of sauce.
Deep Fried Mini Chicken Tacos
Served with salsa and sour cream
Jalapeno Chips
Hand-cut, dipped in buttermilk and fried, served with ranch dressing.
Mini Corn Dogs
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Onion Rings
Pot Roast Poutine
Our hand-cut fries topped with slow-roasted pot roast, gravy and melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Reuben Rolls
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton and fried. Served with house Thousand Island dressing.
Shepherd's Pie Skins
Potato skins filled with Shepherds pie filling, topped with mashed potatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese.
Sliders
Choose from: - Bacon Cheeseburger - Crab cakes served with house-made tartar sauce - Hand-breaded chicken, plain or Buffalo. Served with choice of one side.
Spinach Dip
Baked spinach in a rich cream cheese sauce served with cooked to order corn tortilla chips.
Traditional Wings
Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ and Garlic Sriracha Parmesan. Also, available boneless.
Loaded Tots
Salads
Side Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, onion and croutons served with choice of dressing.
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese topped with croutons and Caesar dressing.
Tossed Greek Salad
Mixed greens, olives, feta cheese and cucumbers tossed in house Greek vinaigrette dressing and topped with Kalamata olives, tomatoes and a breadstick.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese topped with croutons and Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick. Add seasoned chicken breast - 4 Add salmon - 6
Irish Chef Salad
Mixed greens with house-made corned beef, smoked turkey, egg, tomato, red and green peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese, served with choice of dressing. Served with a breadstick.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with choice of grilled or crispy seasoned chicken breast, bleu cheese, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion and croutons served with choice of dressing and a breadstick.
Soups
Cup of Beer Cheese
Celts Craft House Beer Cheese Soup
Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup
Celts Craft House Beer Cheese Soup. Served with a breadstick.
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Served with a breadstick.
1 Quart Beer Cheese
1 Quart Soup Of The Day
Bowl Chili
Cup Chili
Quart Chili
Burgers
Bacon Bleu Burger
Applewood-smoked bacon and AmaBlu blue cheese.
Belfast Burger
Applewood-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion straws and house made bbq sauce.
Burger of the Month
California Turkey Burger
House made turkey patty topped with avocado on a bed of lettuce and tomato, grilled bun topped with roasted Jalapeno Aioli.
Classic Burger
8 oz. house-seasoned fresh ground chuck and short rib blend patty. Add Bacon for 2, Swiss, American, Cheddar or Pepper-Jack Cheese for 1
Craft House Burger
Fried egg, hand-cut fries, pepper-jack and American cheeses and house-made roasted garlic aioli.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned sour cream.
Hot Italian
Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese blend, spicy giardiniera and more cheese!
Mushroom Burger
Sautéed crimini mushrooms and our signature bacon cheddar sauce.
Patty Melt
Onion straws with American and Swiss cheeses on rye.
Steakhouse Burger
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, horseradish sauce, Boar's Head White Cheddar Horseradish cheese and bacon, topped with an onion ring and A.1. Steak Sauce.
Sandwiches
Bacon Lettuce and Tomato
Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on multigrain wheat bread. Make it a Craft House BLT with house-made corned beef for $3
Beef Dip
House-marinated beef round and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun with rosemary-garlic au jus.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A flour tortilla with chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato and roasted jalapeno aioli.
Classic Rachael
Smoked turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.
Classic Reuben
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.
Cod Sandwich
Our signature beer-crusted cod with lettuce on a pub bun with house-made tartar sauce.
Craft House Club
Smoked turkey, house-made corned beef, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion on sourdough bread with house-made roasted garlic aioli.
Craft House Turkey
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, sautéed red cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and house Thousand Island dressing on mutligrain wheat bread.
Frisco Style Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs cooked to order on grilled sourdough, topped with melted American cheese and two strips of bacon.
Grilled Cheese
Wheat bread garlic buttered and grilled with parmesan cheese, American, mozzarella, provolone, jack and cheddar. Add tender shredded pot roast with gravy for $3.
Grilled Chicken Ranch
Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and buttermilk ranch on a pub bun.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Kildare County Chicken
Philly Style Beef
House-marinated beef round topped with sautéed bell peppers, onions and a blend of melted provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a hoagie bun.
Pork Sandwich
Tenderized pork ribeye in our signature homemade breading, cooked golden brown with lettuce, tomato and a side of pepper jelly.
Steak Sandwich
House-seasoned beef tenderloin, fried onions, portobello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.
Dinners
Bangers and Mash
Smoked cracked black pepper sausage made exclusively for Celts Craft House, grilled and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes with choice of vegetable.
Beef Ribeye
A 10 oz. ribeye served with onion straws and choice of two sides.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
House-made corned beef and braised cabbage with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
Country Fried Pork
Tenderized pork ribeye in our homemade breading with garlic mashed potatoes. Served with brown gravy.
Crab Cakes
Two hand-made Dungeness lump crab cakes breaded and sautéed with house-made tartar sauce and choice of two sides.
Fish & Chips
Our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, with house-made tartar sauce. Served with hand-cut fries and choice of vegetable.
Pasta Alfredo & Broccoli
Alfredo sauce blended with fresh broccoli. Add Chicken $4
Pork Ribeye
An 8 oz. center cut pork ribeye topped with roasted garlic butter and choice of two sides.
Pot Roast
Slow-roasted post roast covered in gravy and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable.
Salmon
Atlantic salmon fillet served with Béarnaise sauce and choice of two sides.
Shepard's Pie
Beef and lamb, peas, carrots and herbs in a rich beef sauce topped with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a breadstick.
Surf and Surf
A filet of our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, and a hand-made Dungeness lump crab cake. Served with housemade tartar sauce and choice of two sides.