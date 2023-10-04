Appetizers

Cooked to order corn tortilla chips.

Bacon Cheddar Dip

$7.95

Served with cooked to order corn tortilla chips.

Banger Bites

$10.95

Smoked cracked black pepper sausage made exclusively for Celts Craft House. Sliced, grilled and served with hot mustard, house-made Pepper Jelly and House BBQ sauce.

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Hand Cut Fries with house seasoning blend.

Basket Waffle Fries

$5.95

Beef Tenderloin Tips

$10.95

Served with choice of horseradish or Béarnaise sauce.

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Siracha Parmesan.

Cheese Curds

$8.95

White cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$9.95

Served with choice of sauce.

Deep Fried Mini Chicken Tacos

$7.95

Served with salsa and sour cream

Jalapeno Chips

$8.95

Hand-cut, dipped in buttermilk and fried, served with ranch dressing.

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.95

Pot Roast Poutine

$10.95

Our hand-cut fries topped with slow-roasted pot roast, gravy and melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Reuben Rolls

$9.95

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton and fried. Served with house Thousand Island dressing.

Shepherd's Pie Skins

$10.95

Potato skins filled with Shepherds pie filling, topped with mashed potatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese.

Sliders

$10.95

Choose from: - Bacon Cheeseburger - Crab cakes served with house-made tartar sauce - Hand-breaded chicken, plain or Buffalo. Served with choice of one side.

Spinach Dip

$9.95

Baked spinach in a rich cream cheese sauce served with cooked to order corn tortilla chips.

Traditional Wings

$12.95

Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ and Garlic Sriracha Parmesan. Also, available boneless.

Loaded Tots

$10.95

Salads

Side Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, onion and croutons served with choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

$4.95

Crisp romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese topped with croutons and Caesar dressing.

Tossed Greek Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, olives, feta cheese and cucumbers tossed in house Greek vinaigrette dressing and topped with Kalamata olives, tomatoes and a breadstick.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese topped with croutons and Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick. Add seasoned chicken breast - 4 Add salmon - 6

Irish Chef Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens with house-made corned beef, smoked turkey, egg, tomato, red and green peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese, served with choice of dressing. Served with a breadstick.

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens with choice of grilled or crispy seasoned chicken breast, bleu cheese, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion and croutons served with choice of dressing and a breadstick.

Soups

Cup of Beer Cheese

$4.00

Celts Craft House Beer Cheese Soup

Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00

Celts Craft House Beer Cheese Soup. Served with a breadstick.

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Served with a breadstick.

1 Quart Beer Cheese

$15.00

1 Quart Soup Of The Day

$15.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Quart Chili

$16.00

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.95

Applewood-smoked bacon and AmaBlu blue cheese.

Belfast Burger

$13.95

Applewood-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion straws and house made bbq sauce.

Burger of the Month

$14.95

California Turkey Burger

$13.95

House made turkey patty topped with avocado on a bed of lettuce and tomato, grilled bun topped with roasted Jalapeno Aioli.

Classic Burger

$10.95

8 oz. house-seasoned fresh ground chuck and short rib blend patty. Add Bacon for 2, Swiss, American, Cheddar or Pepper-Jack Cheese for 1

Craft House Burger

$14.95

Fried egg, hand-cut fries, pepper-jack and American cheeses and house-made roasted garlic aioli.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned sour cream.

Hot Italian

$13.95

Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese blend, spicy giardiniera and more cheese!

Mushroom Burger

$13.95

Sautéed crimini mushrooms and our signature bacon cheddar sauce.

Patty Melt

$13.95

Onion straws with American and Swiss cheeses on rye.

Steakhouse Burger

$14.95

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, horseradish sauce, Boar's Head White Cheddar Horseradish cheese and bacon, topped with an onion ring and A.1. Steak Sauce.

Sandwiches

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato

$10.95

Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on multigrain wheat bread. Make it a Craft House BLT with house-made corned beef for $3

Beef Dip

$12.95

House-marinated beef round and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun with rosemary-garlic au jus.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

A flour tortilla with chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato and roasted jalapeno aioli.

Classic Rachael

$12.95

Smoked turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.

Classic Reuben

$12.95

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.

Cod Sandwich

$11.95

Our signature beer-crusted cod with lettuce on a pub bun with house-made tartar sauce.

Craft House Club

$12.95

Smoked turkey, house-made corned beef, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion on sourdough bread with house-made roasted garlic aioli.

Craft House Turkey

$12.95

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, sautéed red cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and house Thousand Island dressing on mutligrain wheat bread.

Frisco Style Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Two eggs cooked to order on grilled sourdough, topped with melted American cheese and two strips of bacon.

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Wheat bread garlic buttered and grilled with parmesan cheese, American, mozzarella, provolone, jack and cheddar. Add tender shredded pot roast with gravy for $3.

Grilled Chicken Ranch

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and buttermilk ranch on a pub bun.

Hot Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Kildare County Chicken

$12.95

Philly Style Beef

$12.95

House-marinated beef round topped with sautéed bell peppers, onions and a blend of melted provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a hoagie bun.

Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Tenderized pork ribeye in our signature homemade breading, cooked golden brown with lettuce, tomato and a side of pepper jelly.

Steak Sandwich

$14.95

House-seasoned beef tenderloin, fried onions, portobello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.

Dinners

Bangers and Mash

$13.95

Smoked cracked black pepper sausage made exclusively for Celts Craft House, grilled and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes with choice of vegetable.

Beef Ribeye

$19.95

A 10 oz. ribeye served with onion straws and choice of two sides.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$14.95

House-made corned beef and braised cabbage with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Country Fried Pork

$13.95

Tenderized pork ribeye in our homemade breading with garlic mashed potatoes. Served with brown gravy.

Crab Cakes

$14.95

Two hand-made Dungeness lump crab cakes breaded and sautéed with house-made tartar sauce and choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, with house-made tartar sauce. Served with hand-cut fries and choice of vegetable.

Pasta Alfredo & Broccoli

$12.95

Alfredo sauce blended with fresh broccoli. Add Chicken $4

Pork Ribeye

$15.95

An 8 oz. center cut pork ribeye topped with roasted garlic butter and choice of two sides.

Pot Roast

$14.95

Slow-roasted post roast covered in gravy and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable.

Salmon

$15.95

Atlantic salmon fillet served with Béarnaise sauce and choice of two sides.

Shepard's Pie

$13.95

Beef and lamb, peas, carrots and herbs in a rich beef sauce topped with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a breadstick.

Surf and Surf

$14.95

A filet of our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, and a hand-made Dungeness lump crab cake. Served with housemade tartar sauce and choice of two sides.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburgers

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cod Strips

$5.95

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$5.95

Kids Mini Taco

$5.95

Sides

Breadstick

$1.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$2.50

Side Au Jus

$0.75

Side Broccoli

$2.50

Side Carrots

$2.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.50

Side Mashed

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Side Veg Dujour

$2.50

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Additional Sauces and Dips

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bearnaise

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Guinness

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Bottled Soda

Bottle Pepsi

$3.25

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Bottle Starry

$3.25

Bottle Rootbeer

$3.25