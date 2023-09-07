Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, red onion, feta cheese, olives, cucumbers, cherry tomato, & italian dressing

Side Sausage & Peppers

$7.00

grilled Italian Sausage with bell peppers

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.50


Zuppe / Antipasti

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

with garlic, olive oil, and fresh herbs with an aurora dip

Polpette (Meatballs)

$11.00

meatballs in a light marinara sauce

Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

drizzled with white truffle oil

Cup Minestrone Soup

$7.00

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$10.00

Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata

$14.00

Prosciutto & Heirloom Burrata

$17.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, and parmesan cheese

Sauteed Shrimp

$13.00

garlic & olive oil, served with grilled bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

with parmesan cheese

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

with a spicy marinara sauce

Bruschetta Rustica

$16.00

grilled bread with burrata cheese, prosciutto, and arugula

Insalate

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

side caesar salad with croutons

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

mixed greens with cherry tomatoes & balsamic dressing

Side Arugula Salad

$8.00

Side Verde Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

caesar salad with croutons

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, red onion, feta cheese, olives, cucumbers, cherry tomato, & italian dressing

Verde Salad

$11.00

Centanni Salad

$14.00

chopped greens, spinach, turkey bacon, walnuts, gorgonzola, pears, & balsamic dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.00

grilled herb & pepper salmon, with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, & a lemon dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

Insalata di Carciofi

$15.00

marinated artichokes, baby arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, & a lemon dressing

Beet Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, fava beans, fresh corn, onions, dried ricotta salata cheese, & italian dressing

Insalata di Spinaci

$14.00

spinach, dried cranberries, pears, walnuts, goat cheese, & balsamic dressing

Pasta

Tagliatelle al Ragu

$21.00

homemade with beef ragu

Farfalle Salmone

$19.00

bowtie pasta with smoked salmon & a pink sauce

Ravioli di Zucca

$19.00

homemade pumpkin ravioli with butter, sage, & parmigiano

NY Steak Ravioli

$21.00

homemade ravioli with pecorino, white onions, & olive oil

Cavatelli

$21.00

homemade with a sausafe ragu

Lasagna

$19.00

homemade beef lasagna, with parmesan sauce

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$16.00

olive oil, garlic, green onions, & pecorino cheese

Penne Arrabbiata

$17.00

spicy marinara sauce

Spaghetti Integrali (con Vegetali)

$17.00

whole wheat spaghetti with seasonal vegetables

Spaghetti Meatballs

$19.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.00
Rigatoni al Pomodoro

$18.00

fresh tomatoes & burrata cheese

Penne Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Rigatoni alla Puttanesca

$19.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, & fresh basil

White Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, prosciutto, & arugula

Piatti Classici

Gnocchi al Pesto

$18.00

homemade with a creamy pesto sauce

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$18.00

homemade with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & basil

Gnocchi Ragu

$19.00

homemade with beef ragu

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

lightly breaded eggplant

Risotto di Funghi

$21.00

mixed wil mushrooms, fresh herbs & mascarpone cheese

Risotto di Mare

$30.00

seafood risotto with clams, calamari, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster sauce

Guazzetto di Pesce

$29.00

clams, calamari, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster broth

Salmone Grigliato

$26.00

herb & peppered grilled salmon with a lemon dressing, served with roasted potatoes, & sauteed spinach

Salmone al Forno

$27.00

baked salmon with a champagne sauce, served with roasted potatoes & sauteed spinach

Pollo Parmigiana

$23.00

lightly breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, & mozzarella, served with spaghetti aglio & olio & mixed vegetables

Pollo Piccata

$23.00

chicken breast in a lemon & caper sauce, served with mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Bistecca

$32.00

grilled new york steak with red wine reduction, mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Pollo Milanese

$23.00

lightly breaded chicken breast, served with spaghetti marinara & mixed vegetables

Pollo Grigliato

$23.00

grilled chicken breast with choice of 2 side dishes

Side Dishes

Side Arugula

$8.00

with parmesan & lemon dressing

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side Green Beans

$8.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

Side Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$9.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

grilled Italian Sausage

Side Sausage & Peppers

$7.00

grilled Italian Sausage with bell peppers

Side One Meatball

$3.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Ragu

$8.50

Side Fries

$7.00

Side One Sausage

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Dolci

Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Gelato

$9.00

3 scoops of Vanilla gelato

Tiramisu

$10.00
Cannoli

$10.00

filled with Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

with a touch of chocolate

Affogato

$8.00

A scoop of vanilla gelato topped with espresso

Special Chocolate Tortino

$12.00

Special Homemade Chocolate Tortino served with Vanilla Gelato on top!

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.50

Specials

Cup Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Artichoke & Ricotta Parmesan Ravioli

$24.00

Homemade Lobster Ravioli with a champagne sauce

Filet of Sole

$28.00

lightly breaded with lemon/butter sauce, with a side of sauteed spinach

10oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

10oz Grilled Filet Mignon served with spinach & mashed potatoes. Finished with a barolo red wine reduction sauce & mushrooms.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$9.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.50

Kids Penne Ragu

$10.00

Kids Penne Alfredo

$10.00