Centanni Italian Restaurant 117 N Victory Blvd
Zuppe / Antipasti
Grilled Artichoke Hearts
with garlic, olive oil, and fresh herbs with an aurora dip
Polpette (Meatballs)
meatballs in a light marinara sauce
Parmesan Fries
Truffle Fries
drizzled with white truffle oil
Cup Minestrone Soup
Bowl Minestrone Soup
Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata
Prosciutto & Heirloom Burrata
Bruschetta
fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, and parmesan cheese
Sauteed Shrimp
garlic & olive oil, served with grilled bread
Garlic Bread
with parmesan cheese
Calamari Fritti
with a spicy marinara sauce
Bruschetta Rustica
grilled bread with burrata cheese, prosciutto, and arugula
Insalate
Side Caesar Salad
side caesar salad with croutons
Side Mixed Greens Salad
mixed greens with cherry tomatoes & balsamic dressing
Side Arugula Salad
Side Verde Salad
mixed greens, balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
caesar salad with croutons
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, red onion, feta cheese, olives, cucumbers, cherry tomato, & italian dressing
Verde Salad
Centanni Salad
chopped greens, spinach, turkey bacon, walnuts, gorgonzola, pears, & balsamic dressing
Salmon Salad
grilled herb & pepper salmon, with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, & a lemon dressing
Caprese Salad
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, & olive oil
Insalata di Carciofi
marinated artichokes, baby arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, & a lemon dressing
Beet Salad
mixed greens, fava beans, fresh corn, onions, dried ricotta salata cheese, & italian dressing
Insalata di Spinaci
spinach, dried cranberries, pears, walnuts, goat cheese, & balsamic dressing
Pasta
Tagliatelle al Ragu
homemade with beef ragu
Farfalle Salmone
bowtie pasta with smoked salmon & a pink sauce
Ravioli di Zucca
homemade pumpkin ravioli with butter, sage, & parmigiano
NY Steak Ravioli
homemade ravioli with pecorino, white onions, & olive oil
Cavatelli
homemade with a sausafe ragu
Lasagna
homemade beef lasagna, with parmesan sauce
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
olive oil, garlic, green onions, & pecorino cheese
Penne Arrabbiata
spicy marinara sauce
Spaghetti Integrali (con Vegetali)
whole wheat spaghetti with seasonal vegetables
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti Marinara
Fettucine Alfredo
Rigatoni al Pomodoro
fresh tomatoes & burrata cheese
Penne Vodka Sauce
Rigatoni alla Puttanesca
Pizza
Piatti Classici
Gnocchi al Pesto
homemade with a creamy pesto sauce
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
homemade with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & basil
Gnocchi Ragu
homemade with beef ragu
Eggplant Parmigiana
lightly breaded eggplant
Risotto di Funghi
mixed wil mushrooms, fresh herbs & mascarpone cheese
Risotto di Mare
seafood risotto with clams, calamari, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster sauce
Guazzetto di Pesce
clams, calamari, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster broth
Salmone Grigliato
herb & peppered grilled salmon with a lemon dressing, served with roasted potatoes, & sauteed spinach
Salmone al Forno
baked salmon with a champagne sauce, served with roasted potatoes & sauteed spinach
Pollo Parmigiana
lightly breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, & mozzarella, served with spaghetti aglio & olio & mixed vegetables
Pollo Piccata
chicken breast in a lemon & caper sauce, served with mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables
Bistecca
grilled new york steak with red wine reduction, mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables
Pollo Milanese
lightly breaded chicken breast, served with spaghetti marinara & mixed vegetables
Pollo Grigliato
grilled chicken breast with choice of 2 side dishes
Side Dishes
Side Arugula
with parmesan & lemon dressing
Side Broccoli
Side Green Beans
Side Mixed Vegetables
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Spaghetti Marinara
Side Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Side Sausage
grilled Italian Sausage
Side Sausage & Peppers
grilled Italian Sausage with bell peppers
Side One Meatball
Side Chicken
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Mushrooms
Side Ragu
Side Fries
Side One Sausage
Side Shrimp
Side Grilled Salmon
Dolci
Cheesecake
Vanilla Gelato
3 scoops of Vanilla gelato
Tiramisu
Cannoli
filled with Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Creme Brulee
with a touch of chocolate
Affogato
A scoop of vanilla gelato topped with espresso
Special Chocolate Tortino
Special Homemade Chocolate Tortino served with Vanilla Gelato on top!
1 Scoop Gelato
Specials
Cup Lobster Bisque
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Artichoke & Ricotta Parmesan Ravioli
Homemade Lobster Ravioli with a champagne sauce
Filet of Sole
lightly breaded with lemon/butter sauce, with a side of sauteed spinach
10oz Filet Mignon
10oz Grilled Filet Mignon served with spinach & mashed potatoes. Finished with a barolo red wine reduction sauce & mushrooms.