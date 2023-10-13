Center Theatre PI
FOOD MENU
PIZZA
BUILD YOUR OWN
CHEESE PIZZA
Nona's Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil
WILD SHROOMS
Garlic Oil Base, Mozzarella & Goat Cheese, Wild Mushrooms with truffle oil and fresh herbs
MEATZA
Nona's red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Homemade meatballs, Italian sausage, Ricotta cheese
VEG HEAD
Pesto, Mozzarella cheese, Oven roasted tomatoes, Zucchini
FRIED CHICKEN BLT
Garlic oil base, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Iceberg with Homemade Ranch
MARGHARESE
Margarita marries Caprese....You know the rest!
BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Cream Cheese Base, Mixed Cheese, Diced Chicken, Red Onion and Cilantro
HONEY-RONI
Nona's Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Hot Honey
STARTERS
SALADS
CLASSIC CAESAR
With Toasted Crostini
CHOPPED SALAD
Romaine & Iceberg Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Sharp Provolone & Homemade Italian Red Wine Vinaigrette, and garnished with Pepperoncini
CHICKEN MILANESE
Chicken Cutlet topped with Arugula Salad tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette with shaved Parmesan Cheese
GLUTEN FREE- CAESAR
GLUTEN FREE- CHOPPED SALAD
HANDHELDS
MAMA'S MEATBALL
Homemade meatballs, mozzarella and sharp provolone
ITALIAN
Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Red Wine Vinegar and Herbs
CHICKEN CUTLET
Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Dressed Arugula, Tomato and Balsamic Drizzle