Central Wings & More
Chicken
- Boneless Wings$6.99+
Marinated in buttermilk and hand-breaded served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce
- Chicken Tenders$7.99+
Premium, all-white meat chicken, hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with a choice of dipping sauce.
- Hand Breaded Chicken Dinner$2.99+
Our hand-breaded, perfectly spiced fried chicken is sure to please your craving. Served with a warm biscuit.
Sandwiches
- Smash! Burger$4.99+
Patty smashed and topped with your favorite toppings, American cheese, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy chicken sandwich with a juicy and tender center. Served with homemade coleslaw, mayo, and pickle chips in a brioche bun
- Gyro$8.49
Gyro meat from lamb and beef. Sliced off the spit. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Fresh Tzatziki sauce in a warm pita
Wings!
Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$8.99
White meat chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses and Buffalo sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Sub$8.99
White meat chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses and BBQ sauce.
- Steak and Cheese Sub$8.99
Steak, mushrooms, mayo and our signature cheese mix and our secret sub sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$8.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mayo and our signature three cheeses topped with ranch dressing
- Pizza Sub$8.99
Pepperoni, ham, red onions, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
- Italian Sub$8.99
Ham, salami, cheese, banana peppers, tomatoes, onions and sub dressing
Pizza
- Cheese$7.99+
Includes our original sauce and signature cheese mix
- Pepperoni$8.99+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.99+
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, our original sauce and our special cheese blend
- BBQ Chicken$14.99+
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, red onions, our special cheese blend.
- Meat Lovers$14.99+
Ham, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, our original sauce and our special cheese blend
- Hawaiian$14.99+
Ham, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, our original sauce and our special cheese blend
- Philly Steak$14.99+
Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, our original sauce and our special cheese blend
- Greek Style$14.99+
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, homemade cucumber sauce, our original sauce and our special cheese blend
- Build Your Own$7.99+
- Pizza by the slice$2.49
On The Go!
- French Fries$2.99+
Classic tasty treat with unbeatable flavor
- Mozzarella Sticks$4.99+
Stretchy, cheesy, melty mozzarella that's battered and fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Onion Rings$4.99
Steakhouse Onion Rings that are battered, breaded, and deep-fried
- Mac N Cheese Bites$3.69
4 Piece Creamy Cheddar cheese is mixed with macaroni and coated with a crispy Cheddar batter.
- Nachos$3.99
Nachos & Cheese
- All Beef Hot Dog$2.49+
Tasty and fresh All Beef Hot Dog for when you're on the go!
- Beef Taquito$2.49
Crispy Taquitos (Rolled Tacos) are made with seasoned shredded beef or chicken
- Walking Taco!$4.49
- Mac N Cheese$3.49
- Chicken Taquito$1.99
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.99
Fresh-cut lettuce blend, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes and croutons
- Chicken Salad$8.99
Chicken, green peppers, tomatoes and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Italian Salad$8.99
Pepperoni, ham, tomatoes and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Greek Salad$7.99
Black olives, red onions, mild banana peppers, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.