Central Pizza Co 608 Central Ave
Appetizers
Sides
***Classic Slices
***House Specialty Slices
- ***Sausage Pepper & Onions Slice$5.50
- ***Caprese Pizza Slice$5.50
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, roasted garlic, pesto
- ***Broccoli Spinach & Cheddar Slice$5.50
- ***Pepperoni Slice$6.50
- ***Eggplant Parm Slice$5.50
- ***Buffalo Chicken Ranch Slice$6.50
- ***Caramelized Onion Slice$5.50
- ***4 Cheese White Slice$5.50
- ***Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Slice$5.50
- ***Roasted Vegetable Slice$5.50
- ***Whole Wheat Roasted Vegetable Slice(cheeseless)$5.50
onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, roasted garlic
- ***Mac N Cheese Slice$5.50
- ***Philly Cheesesteak Slice$6.50
philly steak, onion, cheddar cheese sauce
***Classic Pies
***House Specialty Pies
- ***Sausage Pepper & Onions Pizza$38.00
- ***Caprese Pizza$36.00
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, roasted garlic, pesto
- ***Broccoli Spinach & Cheddar Pizza$36.00
- ***Pepperoni Pizza$36.00
- ***Eggplant Parm Pizza$34.00
- ***Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza$38.00
- ***Caramelized Onion Pizza$32.00
- ***4 Cheese White Pizza$32.00
- ***Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Pizza$34.00
- ***Roasted Vegetable Pizza$34.00
- ***Whole Wheat Roasted Vegetable Pizza (cheeseless)$34.00
- ***Mac N Cheese Pizza$34.00
- ***Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$38.00
philly steak, onion, cheddar cheese sauce
Soups
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
- Israeli Salad$8.00
cucumber, tomato, red onion, parsley, fresh lemon
- Mediteranian Salad$15.00
cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, chick peas, croutons, feta cheese
- Sweet Potato Salad$17.00
red onion, roasted pepper, croutons, feta, creamy balsamic dressing
- Crispy Avocado Salad$17.00
guacamole, roasted corn, red onions, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, creamy ranch, bbq drizzle
Nachos
***Calzones & Specialties
Jerusalem Menu
Fish
Burgers & Wraps
-choice of classic or whole wheat wrap -served with pickles & slaw
Pasta
Desserts
Beverages
Central Pizza Co Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 274-9922
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM