Cereal Killerz @ HallPass Cereal Killerz
FOOD
SPECAILTY MILKSHAKES
THE ROCHER
$11.00
Vanilla ice cream, nutella, Ferrero Rocher, pecans, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce
PEANUT BUTTER LOVERZ
$11.00
Chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, PB cereals, PB candy, chocolate sauce
BROWNIE PIONTZ
$11.00
Vanilla ice cream, brownies, walnuts, cocoa puffs, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce
ISH IZ BANANAZ
$11.00
Neopolitan ice cream, bananas, strawberry banana cheerios, chocolate sauce
POPPIN PEBBLEZ POPTART
$11.00
Strawberry ice cream, strawberry pop tart, fruity pebbles, strawberry sauce
COOKIEZ & CREAM POPTART
$11.00
Vanilla ice cream, cookies and cream pop tart, oreo o's cereal, oreos, chocolate sauce
COOKIE BUTTER CRUNCH
$11.00
Vanilla ice cream, cookie butter, golden grahams, cinnamon toast crunch, teddy grahams, caramel sauce
S'MORE MONEY S'MORE PROBLEM
$11.00
Vanilla and chocolate ice cream, hershey bar, smores cereal, marshmallows, graham crackers
KILLERZ MILKSHAKES
KILLERZ DRILLED ICE CREAM
CEREAL BOWL
It's really just milk & Cereal! Build you own mix 3 items
DRINKS
KILLERZ ICED COFFEE
