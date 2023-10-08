FOOD

SPECAILTY MILKSHAKES

THE ROCHER

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream, nutella, Ferrero Rocher, pecans, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce

PEANUT BUTTER LOVERZ

$11.00

Chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, PB cereals, PB candy, chocolate sauce

BROWNIE PIONTZ

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream, brownies, walnuts, cocoa puffs, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce

ISH IZ BANANAZ

$11.00

Neopolitan ice cream, bananas, strawberry banana cheerios, chocolate sauce

POPPIN PEBBLEZ POPTART

$11.00

Strawberry ice cream, strawberry pop tart, fruity pebbles, strawberry sauce

COOKIEZ & CREAM POPTART

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream, cookies and cream pop tart, oreo o's cereal, oreos, chocolate sauce

COOKIE BUTTER CRUNCH

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream, cookie butter, golden grahams, cinnamon toast crunch, teddy grahams, caramel sauce

S'MORE MONEY S'MORE PROBLEM

$11.00

Vanilla and chocolate ice cream, hershey bar, smores cereal, marshmallows, graham crackers

KILLERZ MILKSHAKES

REG KILLERS MILKSHAKE

$8.00

LARGE KILLERS MILKSHAKE

$11.00

KILLERZ DRILLED ICE CREAM

2 SCOOPS DRILLED ICE CREAM

$6.00

Build you own mix 2 items

3 SCOOPS DRILLED ICE CREAM

$7.00

Build you own mix 3 items

CEREAL BOWL

It's really just milk & Cereal! Build you own mix 3 items

REG CEREAL BOWL

$5.00

KIDZ MENU

KIDZ ICE CREAM

$4.00

KIDZ MILKSHAKE

$5.00

DRINKS

KILLERZ ICED COFFEE

CINNAMON KILLERZ

$6.00

Cold brew, toasted marshmallow syrup, cinnamon syrup, white chooclate sauce

S'MORE FIRE TINGZ

$6.00

KARAMEL KILLERZ

$6.00

Cold crew, caramel syrup, caramel sauce

COOKIE MONSTERZ

$6.00

Cold brew, chocolate chip cookie syrup, chocolate sauce

KILLERS PLAIN COFFEE

$4.00

COLD DRINKS

21oz Soft Drink

$2.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Monster CAFE LATTE

$4.00

Monster MEAN BEAN

$4.00

Monster ENERGY 0 SUGAR

$4.00

Monster ULTRA STRAWBERRY DREAMS

$4.00