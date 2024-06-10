Ceremony Brook st
BUILD YOUR OWN
SIGNATURE ITEMS
- Matcha Shot (2oz yamenohana)$3.75
- Strawberry Matcha
Made with organic premium matcha, homemade strawberry sauce and your choice of milk. Comes sweetened, customize with a shot of CBD for personal preference.$6.25
- Rose Matcha Latte$6.25
- Dirty Matcha
Made with organic premium matcha, a shot of New Harvest coffee and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference.$6.25
- Adzuki Matcha
Made with organic premium matcha, sweet adzuki redbean and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened (no additional sugar other than the sweetness from adzuki), customize with a shot of house-made syrup or CBD for personal preference.$6.25
- French Vanilla Latte$6.25
- Lavender Latte$6.25
- Dalgona$6.25
- Caramel Latte (Sea Salt)$6.25
- Brown Sugar Latte$6.25
- Con Panna$3.75
- Macchiato$4.75
- Cortado$4.75
- Flat White$4.75
- Pour Over$11.00
- Cold Brew coffee (iced only)
Nitro coffee from New Harvest. Comes unsweetened. Customize it with milk, a shot of lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference.$6.00
- Masala Chai Latte
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.$6.25
- Mocha Latte$6.25
- Honey Latte$6.25
- Thin Matcha (yamenohana)
Served hot only. This traditional method of consuming matcha is made with our yamenohana. Whisked and prepared using expert knowledge, the result is a nice cup of matcha with a thin micro foam top. Tasting notes include marine notes with light sweetness, and a gentle umami tone throughout.$5.50
- Jasmine Fresca (iced only)
Coldbrew loose leaf Jasmine tea, with a scoop of house-made strawberry sauce. Refreshing and delicious.$6.25
- Hot Tea (3 infusions)
Made with premium loose leaf teas. Comes unsweetened, customize with milk, a shot of house-made lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference. All of our hot teas are good for re-steeping an additional 4 - 5 times.$4.15
- Iced Tea
- Black Sesame Latte *caffeine free*
Made with grinded black sesame (caffeine free) and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made syrup or CBD for personal preference.$6.25
- Ube Latte (w/ taro topping)
Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping! Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!$6.50
SEASONAL
- Honey Lavender Latte$6.25
- Lavender tonic$6.25
- Espresso Tonic$6.25
- Keemun Latte
Made with premium Hojicha, and your choice of milk. Comes lightly sweetened, customize with a shot of CBD or house-made syrup for personal preference.$6.25
- Frozen Hot Chcolate (Iced Only, Contains Dairy)$6.35
- Honey Yujia *caffeine free*
Made with yuzu and organic honey from our local beekeeper. The vitamin C in yuja tea helps the immune system to fight against infections. This tea is especially popular during the Winter months in Asia.$5.75
- Yuzu Lemonade$5.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.75
- Lavender Lemonade$5.75
- Matcha Spritz (Yamenohana)
Made with organic premium matcha and seltzer water. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made lavender or mint syrup, CBD for personal preference.$6.25
- Matcha Yuzu Spritz$6.35
- Summer Hunter (contains honey)$6.25
- Mojito Coffee (Iced Only, Contains Dairy)
Made with New Harvest nitro coffee, homemade homemade mint syrup, and your choice of milk. Comes sweetened, customize with a shot of CBD for personal preference.$6.25
SNACKS
- Single Taiyaki$2.00
- Single Dango
- Single Mochi
- Yubu Trios$10.50
- Onigiri$4.75
- Swiss Single Roll Cake$2.00
- Single Castella Sponge Cake
- Burika (Savory)
- Sliced Babka
- Single Pineapple Pastry$4.25
- Single Mung Bean Pastry$5.85
- Single Yolk PastryOUT OF STOCK
- Single Taro Pastry$5.25
- Cream Puff$3.00
- Single Dorayaki$1.80
- Steamed Cheesecake$2.80
- Egg Tarts$3.50
- Single Biscotti$0.85