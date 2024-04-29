Ceremony - Main Street PVD 121 South Main Street
BUILD YOUR OWN
SIGNATURE ITEMS
- Matcha Shot (2oz yamenohana)$3.75
- Strawberry Matcha$6.15
Made with organic premium matcha, homemade strawberry sauce and your choice of milk. Comes sweetened, customize with a shot of CBD for personal preference.
- Rose Matcha Latte$6.15
- Dirty Matcha$6.15
Made with organic premium matcha, a shot of New Harvest coffee and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference.
- Adzuki Matcha$6.15
Made with organic premium matcha, sweet adzuki redbean and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened (no additional sugar other than the sweetness from adzuki), customize with a shot of house-made syrup or CBD for personal preference.
- French Vanilla Latte$6.15
- Lavender Latte$6.15
- Dalgona$6.15
- Caramel Latte (Sea Salt)$6.15
- Brown Sugar Latte$6.15
- Macchiato$4.75
- Con Panna$3.75
- Cortado$4.65
- Flat White$4.65
- Pour Over$11.00
- Cold Brew (iced only)$6.00
Nitro coffee from New Harvest. Comes unsweetened. Customize it with milk, a shot of lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference.
- Masala Chai Latte$6.15
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
- Mocha Latte$6.15
- Honey Latte$6.15
- Thin Matcha (yamenohana)$5.50+
Served hot only. This traditional method of consuming matcha is made with our yamenohana. Whisked and prepared using expert knowledge, the result is a nice cup of matcha with a thin micro foam top. Tasting notes include marine notes with light sweetness, and a gentle umami tone throughout.
- Jasmine Fresca (iced only)$6.15
Coldbrew loose leaf Jasmine tea, with a scoop of house-made strawberry sauce. Refreshing and delicious.
- Hot Tea (3 infusions)$4.15
Made with premium loose leaf teas. Comes unsweetened, customize with milk, a shot of house-made lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference. All of our hot teas are good for re-steeping an additional 4 - 5 times.
- Iced Tea
- Sipping Chocolate(hot only)$6.15
- Black Sesame Latte *caffeine free*$6.15
Made with grinded black sesame (caffeine free) and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made syrup or CBD for personal preference.
- Ube Latte *caffeine free*$6.15
Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping! Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!
- Ginseng Tea *caffeine free*$6.00Out of stock
- Lavender Milk$5.50
- Strawberry Milk$5.50
SEASONAL
- Honey Lavender Latte$6.15
- Lavender tonic$6.15
- Espresso Tonic$6.15
- Maple Latte$6.15
- Keemun Latte$6.15
Made with premium Hojicha, and your choice of milk. Comes lightly sweetened, customize with a shot of CBD or house-made syrup for personal preference.
- Frozen Hot Chcolate (Iced Only, Contains Dairy)$6.35Out of stock
- Honey Yujia *caffeine free*$5.75
Made with yuzu and organic honey from our local beekeeper. The vitamin C in yuja tea helps the immune system to fight against infections. This tea is especially popular during the Winter months in Asia.
- Hojicha Hot Chocolate$6.15
- Yuzu Lemonade$5.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.15
- Lavender Lemonade$6.15
- Matcha Spritz (Yamenohana)$6.15
Made with organic premium matcha and seltzer water. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made lavender or mint syrup, CBD for personal preference.
- Matcha Yuzu Spritz$6.15
- Rose Cardamom Latte$6.25
- Thin Mint Latte$6.15
If you're a fan of the girl scout cookie, boy will you be a fan of this Thin Mint Latte! Choose your base of either espresso or matcha, the latte is made with our housemade mint syrup, topped with chocolate sauce and finished with cocoa powder.
SNACKS
- Single Pineapple Pastry$4.25
- Single Mung Bean Pastry$5.85Out of stock
- Single Taro Pastry$5.25
- Burika (Savory)
- Babka (Sweet)
- yuba duo$12.00
- mayaki onigiri$5.25Out of stock
- Natto (Vegan) Onigiri$5.25
- Ume (Vegan) Onigiri$5.25
- Mushroom (Vegan) Onigiri$5.25
- Tuna Onigiri$5.25Out of stock
- Spicy Tuna Onigiri$5.25Out of stock
- pork onigiri$5.25Out of stock
- onigiri duo set$12.00Out of stock