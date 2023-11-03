Cerveteca Venice - Clutch Roadhouse Venice
Cerveteca Venice Breakfast
Cerveteca Venice Food Menu
Tacos
- Flame Grilled Chicken Taco$5.50
Guacamole, pico de gallo
- Chicken Tinga Taco$5.50
Stewed n' pulled chicken breast, sweet onions, lettuce, cotija, crema
- Flame Grilled Skin On Salmon Taco$5.50
Pico de gallo, aji amarillo, shredded lettece
- Barbacoa Taco$5.50
Guajillo braised beef, cilantro, onion
- Carnitas Taco$5.50
Slow roasted pork, pickled red onion, tomatillo sauce, cilantro, queso fresco
- Flame Grilled Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated steak, cilantro, onion, chimichurri
- Veggie Taco$5.50
Medley of organic farmers market vegetables, black beans, guacamole
- Pork Chile Verde Taco$5.50
Green chili pork, black beans, crema, lettuce, tomato
- Crunchy Gringo Taco$4.50
Picadillo ground beef, cheddar, crema, lettuce, tomato
- Shrimp Taco$6.00
Garlic sauté, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, slaw
- Mamas Famous Baja Fish Taco$6.00
Beer battered cod, aji amarillo, crema, slaw, salsa
- Breakfast Taco$6.00
egg, bean spread, choice of breakfast meat or veggie
Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Egg, cheese, black beans, taters tots
- Pork Chile Verde Burrito$14.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Barbacoa Burrito$14.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Carnitas Burrito$14.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Flame Grilled Chicken Burrito$14.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Chicken Tinga Burrito$14.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Chorizo Burrito$14.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Flame Grilled Carne Asada Burrito$15.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Surf n' Turf Burrito$17.50
Asada n' Shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Shrimp Burrito$15.50
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, habanero aioli, served w/ tortilla chips
- Veggie Burrito$14.00
Guac, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
- Baja Burrito$16.50
Beer battered cod, rice, habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, aji amarillo
- Bean n' Cheese Burrito$8.00
Black beans, cheese
Tortas
- Torta Ahogada$18.00Out of stock
Guajillo beef consome bath, barbacoa, queso, onion
- Carnitas Torta$18.00
Slow roasted pork, guacamole, black beans, pickled red onion, tomatillo sauce, cilantro, quest fresco
- Flame Grilled Carne Asada Torta$19.00
Marinated steak, black beans, guacamole, chimichurri, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, smokey chipotle onion
- Flame Grilled Chicken Torta$18.00
black beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, smokey chipotle onion, queso fresco
- Finally Famous Chorizo Tortaburger$19.00
Housemade chorizo/beef patty, quesillo, fried egg, chipotle aioli, black beans
- Southwest Tortaburger$18.00
100% beef patty, 3 cheese blend, poblanos, grilled chipotle onion, bacon, avocado, on a telera roll
- Roadhouse Tortaburger$17.00
100% beef patty, flame broiled, BBQ blasted, cheddar, bacon, mayo, mustard, pickles, raw onion, iceberg, tomato on a telera roll
Bowls
- Barbacoa$15.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
- Carnitas$15.00
- Pork Chile Verde$15.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
- Veggie$13.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
- Chicken Tinga$15.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
- Flame Grilled Chicken$15.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
- Salmon$16.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
- Shrimp$16.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
- Flame Grilled Carne Asada$16.00
Choice of white or brown rice, beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion, grilled jalapeño, lettuce
Seafood
- Hangover Seafood Soup$22.00
Fish of the day, shrimp, chayote, carrots, ajillo rice, w/ tortillas n' all the fixins'
- Original Ceviche$14.00
Fresh tilapia, purple onion, cucumber, jicama, mango, tomato, cilantro, lime salt, topped w/ avocado, served w/ mama's salsa
- Agua Chile$14.00
Shrimp, fresh squeezed lime juice, cucumbers, habenaro, jalapeños, cilantro, red onion, salt, topped w/ avocado
- Fried Calamari$17.00
Gluten-free batter, shishito peppers, citrus aji amarillo dip
- Casamiento$14.00
Black beans, rice, plantains con crema, 2 tortillas
- Cerveteca Drunk Fries$18.00
- Flour Tortilla Quesadilla$14.00
3 cheese blend, poblano peppers, crema, guacamole
- Green Cheese Enchiladas$17.00
Mexican 3 cheese blend, crema, sliced red onion, refried beans, rice
- LA Street Dog$10.00
Bacon wrapped all beef dog, pico, peppers n' onions, pickled jalapeño, ketchup, mustard, mayo
- Machete's Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, aioli, cilantro, red onion
- Mama's Guacamole n' Chips$11.00
- Mexican Corn on the Cob$8.00
Cotjia cheese, chili dust, lime, mayo
- Nachos$10.00
House made chips, queso w/ rajas, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Quesadilla De Los Ninos$5.00
Kid's item! Fresh tortilla, jack cheese
- Tamale Special$11.00
- Tamales$6.00
Choice of pork, chicken, or queso con rajas. Braised w/ salsa verde (green), salsa roja (red)
