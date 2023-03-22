Cha Thai San Ramon

Popular Items

Yellow Curry
Drunken Noodles
Larb (Ground Meat Salad)

Takeout Menu

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sunkist

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

In house special Thai Ice Tea. Sweet or Unsweetened

Coconut Water

$2.50

T.A.S. Coconut water

Appetizer

Spring Roll (4)

$7.95

Crispy fried veggie egg rolls

Potstickers (5).

$7.95

Pan fried chicken potstickers served with special gyoza sauce

Chicken Satay (6).

$9.95

Hand made Chicken Satay, perfectly marinated and pan grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fresh Rolls (4).

$9.95

Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, noodles wrapped in rice paper (not fried).

Angel Crispy Shrimp (6)

$9.95

Crispy fried jumbo shrimp

Crispy Calamari

$9.95

In-house made, breaded crispy calamari

Roti with Yellow Curry.

$7.95

Pan fried flatbread served with seasoned yellow curry sauce

Fried Tofu

$7.95

Crispy fried fresh tofu served with in-house sweet n sour sauce

Cream Cheese Rangoon (5)

$6.95

Cream cheese filled fried dumplings

Noodles / Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, green onions, bean sprouts topped with ground peanuts, and lime slice

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Stir fried wide rice noodles with broccoli and egg

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, tomato, basil

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir fried rice with bamboo shoots, green beans, onions, bell peppers, carrots, sweet basil

Thai Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir fried rice with eggs, tomato, carrot, onion

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir fried rice with pineapple chunks, yellow onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashew and raisins

Stir Fry

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Crispy fried chicken in tangy sauce with yellow onion, bell peppers and carrot, topped with sesame seeds

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with fresh pineapple, yellow onion, bell pepper and tomatoes

Eggplant Basil

$13.95

Fried eggplant pieces, carrot, bell peppers, zucchini, sweet onion and basil stir fried with your choice of protein

Garlic Pepper Stir Fry

$13.95

Choice of protein stir fried with broccoli, carrots, sweet bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onion

Basil-Pad Kra Pow

$13.95

Choice of protein stir fried with bamboo shoots, onions, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, fresh basil and garlic

Mix Vegetable Delight

$14.95

Gourmet mixture of broccoli, baby corns, cabbage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and delicious water chestnuts

Curry

Red Curry

$13.95

Choice of protein simmered in red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Choice of protein simmered in our in-house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk

Green Curry

$13.95

Choice of protein simmered in green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk

Panang Curry

$14.95

Choice of protein simmered in peanut curry with green beans, carrot, bell peppers, basil, kaffir leaves, topped with coconut milk

Chef Special

Grill Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Chicken leg quarters marinated in Chef's special BBQ sauce, oven baked and pan grilled for extra crispiness.

Grilled Thai BBQ Pork

$14.95

Pork pieces marinated in Chef's special BBQ sauce, oven baked and pan grilled for extra crispiness.

Crying Tiger (Beef Steak)

$15.95

In-house marinated, grilled (rare/medium/well-done) beef steak, served with spicy Thai dipping sauce.

Spicy Basil Fish

$15.95

Crispy fried Tilapia topped with bell pepper, carrot, onion, zucchini, tomato and basil in a special seasoning sauce

Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$13.95

Coconut milk base soup with kaffir leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomato, carrot, onion and cabbage.

Tom Yum Soup

$13.95

Hot n sour soup with kaffir leaves, lemongrass, cabbage, onion, tomato and mushroom

Thai Boat Noodle Soup (Beef)

$14.95

Beef ball soup, mixed with thin rice noodles and sliced tender beef topped with green onion and cilantro

Salad

Papaya Salad

$9.95

Green papaya mixed with lettuce, carrots, green beans in tangy salad dressing, topped with roasted ground peanuts

Thai Style Salad

$11.95

Grilled pieces of chicken, beef or pork, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and mint

Larb (Ground Meat Salad)

$12.95

Pan seared juicy ground meat with lettuce, tomato, red/green onion, roasted rice powder and mint, tossed with tangy Thai sauce

Mango Salad

$12.95

Seasonal chunky mango pieces, lettuce, red chili, sweet peppers, onions, peanuts in special sweet and lemony sauce

Sides

Rice

$1.95

Roti (1)

$2.95

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Peanut sauce

$1.00

Side Soup (8 oz)

$3.95

Tom Yum veggie soup

Dessert

Banana Sweet Rice

$5.95

Sweet banana rice wrapped in banana leaf

Taro Sweet Rice

$5.95

Sweet taro rice wrapped in banana leaf

Sweet Roti

$6.95

Pan fried flatbread topped with sweer condensed milk

Sweet Rice with Mango

$8.95

Sticky rice topped with seasonal mango chunks

Catering Menu (half tray serves 10, full tray serves 20)

Appetizer

Spring Rolls (20/40)

$35.00+

Crispy fried veggie egg rolls, served with in-house prepared sweet and sour sauce

Potstickers (25/50) - chicken

$35.00+

Pan fried chicken and vegetables potstickers served with special Gyoza sauce.

Fresh Rolls (20/40) - veggie, tofu, chicken or shrimp

$40.00+

Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, noodles and choice of tofu, chicken or shrimp wrapped in rice paper (not fried), served with in-house prepared peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay (30/60)

$40.00+

Hand made chicken satay, perfectly marinated and pan grilled, served with in house peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fried Tofu

$35.00+

Crispy fried fresh tofu served with our in-house sweet and sour sauce

Angel Crispy Shrimp (30/60)

$45.00+

Crispy fried jumbo breaded shrimp, served with in-house special sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Calamari

$45.00+

Hand made, breaded, crispy fried calamari, served with in-house sweet and sour sauce

Cream Cheese Rangoon (30/60)

$30.00+

Cream cheese fried dumplings

Salad

Half tray serves 10 people. Full tray serves 20 people.

Papaya Salad

$45.00+

Coarsely grated green papaya mixed with lettuce, grated carrots, green beans and tomatoes tossed in lime juice Thai dressing, topped with roasted ground peanuts

Mango Salad (seasonal mangoes)

$65.00+

Seasonal chunky mango pieces mixed with lettuce, red chili, sweet peppers, red and green onions, peanuts tossed in tangy lime juice dressing topped with cilantro

Thai Style Salad (choice of chicken, beef or pork)

$60.00+

Hand prepared grilled pieces of chicken, beef or pork mixed with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and mint, tossed with roasted rice powder and in-house thai salad dressing

Chicken or Pork Larb (ground meat salad)

$60.00+

Boiled juicy ground meat, mixed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, green onion, roasted rice powder and mint, tossed with special tangy thai sauce

Soup

Tom Yum Soup (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$70.00+

Hot and sour soup mixed with aromatic kaffir leaves, lemongrass, cabbage, onion, tomato, mushrooms and choice of tofu, chicken, pork or shrimp

Tom Kha Soup (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$70.00+

Spicy coconut milk base soup with aromatic kaffir leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomato, carrot, onion, cabbage and choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, pork or shrimp.

Thai Boat Noodle Soup (Beef)

$80.00+

Special In-house stock and beef ball soup, mixed with thin rice noodles and sliced tender beef topped with green onion and cilantro

Stir Fry

Eggplant with basil (choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Eggplant pieces stir fried in our special seasoning sauce with carrot, bell peppers, zucchini, sweet onion and basil

Garlic Pepper Stir Fry (choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp mixed with steamed broccoli, carrots, sweet bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onion, stir fried in roasted garlic sauce

Basil - Pad Kra Pow (choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork or shrimp, stir fried with bamboo shoots, onions, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, carrot, fresh basil and garlic

Orange Chicken

$75.00+

Crispy fried chicken, tossed with in-house tangy sauce and stir fried with yellow onion, bell peppers and carrot, topped with green onions and sesame seeds

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$80.00+

Stir fried chicken in a tangy sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, yellow onion, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, topped with green onion

Mix Vegetable Delight

$80.00+

Freshly prepared gourmet mixture of broccoli, baby corns, cabbage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and delicious water chestnuts

Curry

Yellow Curry (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Choice of Tofu/Chicken/Pork/Beef/Shrimp simmered in our in house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk

Red Curry(choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Choice of veggie/tofu/chicken/pork/beef/shrimp simmered in our in-house red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk

Green Curry (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Choice of tofu/chicken/pork/beef/shrimp simmered in our in house green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk

Panang Curry (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$80.00+

Choice of tofu/chicken/pork/beef/shrimp simmered in our in house peanut sauce with green beans, carrot, bell peppers, basil and kaffir leaves topped with coconut milk

Noodles / Fried Rice

Pad Thai (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Thin rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, green onions and bean sprouts in our special Pad Thai sauce, topped with ground peanuts, more bean sprouts and lime slice

Drunken Noodle (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$80.00+

Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, tomato, basil and choice of vegetable only/tofu/chicken/beef/pork/shrimp

Pad See Ew (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Wide rice noodle and choice of tofu/chicken/beef/pork/shrimp sautéed with roasted garlic, broccoli and egg

Thai Fried Rice(Choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Stir fried rice with eggs, tomato, carrot, onion and choice of tofu/chicken/ beef/pork or shrimp

Pineapple fried Rice(Choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$85.00+

Stir fried rice with pineapple chunks, yellow onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashew, raisins and choice of tofu/chicken/beef/pork /shrimp

Basil Fried Rice (choice of Veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)

$75.00+

Stir fried rice with bamboo shoots, green beans, onions, bell peppers, carrots, sweet basil and choice of vegetable only/tofu or meat

Chef Special

Grilled Thai BBQ Chicken

$80.00+

Chicken leg quarters marinated in cha thai's special BBQ sauce, oven baked and pan grilled for extra crispiness. served with in-house BBQ sauce

Grilled Thai BBQ Pork

$80.00+

Juicy tender Pork loin pieces marinated overnight in Cha Thai's special BBQ sauce and pan grilled to perfection, served with in-house BBQ sauce.

Spicy Basil Catfish / Tilapia

$100.00+

Stir fried bell pepper, carrot, onion, zucchini, tomato and basil, topped on crispy fish fillet and special tangy sauce

Crying Tiger (Beef Steak)

$90.00+

In house marinated beef steak, grilled as per your choice (rare/medium/well done), served with spicy thai dipping sauce

Dessert

Banana sweet rice (20/40)

$40.00+

Sweet banana rice wrapped in banana leaf sprinkled with white sesame seeds and topped with coconut milk

Taro Sweet Rice (20/40)

$40.00+

Taro sweet rice wrapped in banana leaf sprinkled with white sesame seeds and topped with coconut milk

Sticky Rice with Mango

$50.00+

Sticky rice soaked in sweet coconut milk, topped with cut seasonal mango chunks and sesame seeds

Beverage

Soda (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sunkist) serves 1

$1.50

Sides (Half tray-10 people. Full tray-20 people.)

Steamed Jasmine Rice.

White Rice

$20.00+

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Brown Rice

$30.00+

House special mix of brown and red rice

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$40.00+

Steamed broccoli, carrots, zucchini and cabbage.

Fried Rice

$30.00+

Sautéed seasoned white rice with eggs and carrots