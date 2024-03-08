Chaat N Dosa - Charlotte
Chaat Corner
- Masala Papad$4.99
- Masala Peanut$4.99
- Aloo Bonda (3 pc)$4.99Out of stock
- Pani Puri (V)$4.99
- Bhel Puri (V)$4.99
- Masala Moong Bhel (V)$4.99
- Sprouts Bhel (V)$5.99
- Aloo Tikki (3 pc)$5.99
- Veg Cutlet (4 pc)$5.99
- Aloo Tikki Chaat (V)$5.99
- Sev Puri (V)$4.99
- Dahi Puri$4.99
- Punjabi Aloo Samosa(2 pcs) (V)$4.99
- Onion Samosa$4.99
- Corn Samosa$4.99Out of stock
- Mixed Veg Samosa (5 pcs) (V)$4.99
- Samosa Chaat (V)$5.99
- Papdi Chaat (V)$6.99
- Dahi Bhalla Papdi Chaat$6.99
- Bombay Vada Pav(V)$6.99
- Samosa Pav (V)$6.99
- Pav Bhaji$7.99
- Kachori Chaat (V)$5.99
- Dabeli$5.99
- Ragda Patties (V)$6.99
- Dahi Vada$7.99
- Masala Puri (V)$6.99
- Chinese Bhel (V)$7.99
- Masala Veggie Burger$5.99
Dosa Junction
- Dosa (V) (J)$7.99
- Kids Cone Dosa$6.99
- Paper Dosa - 70 mm$9.99
- Uthappam (V)$7.99
- Rava Dosa (V)$7.99
- Ragi Dosa (V)$7.99
- Pesarattu (V)$7.99
- Davanagere Benne (Butter) Dosa$8.99
- Set Dosa/Kal Dosa (V) ( J) (2 pc)$9.99
- Spring Dosa (V) ( J)$9.99
- Paneer Butter Masala Dosa$9.99
- Paav Bhaji Dosa (V) ( J)$10.99
- Jini Dosa$14.99
Thali and Curry Point
- Thali Take Out$9.99
- Curd Rice(Spiced Yogurt Rice)$6.99
- Bisibele Bath$6.99
- Curry Combo$14.99+
- Chole/Channa Masala$3.99+
- Potato Bhaji$3.99+
- Madras Sambar$2.99+
- Jain Sambar - No Onion and Garlic$2.99+
- North Curry of the day$4.99+
- South Curry of the day$4.99+
- Rasam$2.99+
- Veg Fry of the day$5.99+
- Veg Korma$4.99+
- Dal of the day$4.99+
- Veg Chutney/Pickle of the day$4.99+
Tiffins
- Idli (V) (3 pc)$5.99
- Mini Idli - 12 pc$7.99
- Podi Idli (3 PC)$6.99
- Medu Vada (V) (3 pc)$6.99
- Pongal$5.49
- Upma$5.49
- Chole Bhature (V)$9.99
- Poori with Channa$11.99
- Poori with Potato Bhaji$11.99
- Chapathi with Channa$9.99
- Chapathi with Potato Bhaji$9.99
- Parotta with Veg Curry(V)$9.99
- Kothu Parotta$9.99
- Idiyappam with Curry$9.99
- Plain Naan$1.49
- Butter Naan$1.99
- Garlic Naan$1.99
Beverages
Dessert
Extras
- Extra Bhatura$4.99
- Extra Poori - 1 Piece$2.49
- Extra Chapathi - 1 Piece$1.99
- Extra Rice$2.49
- Extra Papad$1.00
- Plain Pani Puri Shells$1.99
- Extra Pav$1.49
- Extra Potato Masala for Dosa$0.75
- Extra Coconut Chutney$1.00+
- Extra Ginger Chutney$1.50+
- Extra Tomato Chutney$1.50+
- Extra Mint Chutney$1.00+
- Extra Tamarind Chutney$1.00+
- Extra Plain Yogurt$2.50+
- Extra Pav ka Bhai only$4.99+
Sweet Magic Bakery
- Dil Pasand$5.99
- Pastry - Mango$3.99
- Pastry - Tres Leches$4.99
- Pastry - Chocolate$3.99
- Pastry - Pineapple$3.99
- Pastry - Blackforest$3.99
- Pastry - Eggless Mango$3.99
- Pastry - Eggless Blackforest$3.99
- Pastry - Butterscotch$3.99
- Pastry - Red Velvet$3.99
- Pastry - Gulab Jamoon$3.99
- Mousse - Mango$2.99
- Mousee - Triple Chocolate$2.99
- Mousee - Oreo Cookies$2.99
SWEET MAGIC - HOMEMADE SAVORY SNACKS
- HOT CHAVANU MIX$3.99
- Namkeen Mathri$3.99
- AMDAVAD CHATPAT CHEVDO$3.99
- RATLAMI SEV$3.99
- BESAN SEV$3.99
- SPECIAL ANDHRA HOT MIX$3.99
- PEPPER CASHEW$3.99
- SPICY CASHEWS$3.99
- THATTAIChakkalu/Nippatu$3.99
- THICK SEV$3.99
- THIN SEV$3.99
- SPICY PEANUTS$3.99
- SPICY BOONDI$3.99
- SPICED CORN FLAKES$3.99
- RIBBON PAKODA$3.99
- MULLU MURUKU$3.99
- MIXTURE$3.99
- OMAPODI$3.99
Chaat N Dosa - Charlotte Location and Ordering Hours
(704) 271-9361
Open now • Closes at 9PM