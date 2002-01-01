Chakra Indian Cuisine 5 Elm Street
Vegetarian Appetizers
- Samosa$8.00
Crisp pasteries with spiced potato stuffing herbs & spices (2pcs)
- Kurkuri Bhindi$10.00Out of stock
Crispy okra spiced with tart chaat masala & lime, tossed with red onions and chutneys
- Tamarind Eggplant (Chef's Signature)$13.00Out of stock
Crispy eggplant sauteed with onions, chickpeas-flavored with yogurt, tamarind & mint sauce
- Samosa Chaat$13.00
Street hawker's style flavorful samosa garnished with yogurt, chicklpeas, sev, and assorted chutneys
- Onion Pakora$10.00
North style crispy fritters made with onion, served with spicy mint chutney
- Aloo Pakora$10.00
North style crispy fritters made with potatoes, served with spicy mint chutney
- Gobi Manchurian$14.00Out of stock
Indo-Chinese dish with crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy manchurian sauce
- Paneer Manchurian$14.00Out of stock
Indo-Chinese dish with crispy cottage cheese tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy manchurian sauce
- Chilli Onion Naan$10.00
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Assorted Chicken Kebabs$14.00
Chicken Tikka, Malai Kebab, Kalmi Kebab cooked in the tandoor
- Jhinga Baghari (Chef's Signature)$15.00
Chef's unique recipe, shrimp dressed with mustard & curry leaves, served with puri(puffy bread)
- Kalmi Kebab$13.00Out of stock
Spicy chicken wings flavored in North Indian masalas cooked to perfection in the tandoor
- Dhaba's Calamari$14.00Out of stock
Signature marinated calamari tossed with onions and bellpepper
- Chicken 65$13.00
Boneless deep-fried spicy chicken coated in gram flour
- Dhaba's Noorani Kebab (Chef's Signature)$13.00Out of stock
Signature layered kebabs with layers of chicken and lamb cooked to perfection in the clay oven
South Indian Appetizers
- Masala Dosa$14.00Out of stock
Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes and onions
- Mysore Masala Dosa$15.00Out of stock
Red chili chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes and onions
- Cheese Masala Dosa$15.00Out of stock
Grated cheddar cheese on thin rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes and onions
- Cheese Dosa$15.00Out of stock
Grated cheddar cheese on thin rice and lentil crepe
From the Tandoor
- Tandoori Murgh$22.00
All time favorite tandoor cooked chicken on bone
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$22.00
Boneless chicken marinated in Punjabi spices & yogurt
- Chicken Malai Kebab$22.00
Chicken skewers marinated in yogurt, ginger & peppers
- Paneer Tikka$22.00
Flavorful cheese cooked to perfection in tandoor
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$26.00Out of stock
Prepared with minced spice marinated lamb, cooked on skewers in the tandoor, and is served with mint chutney
- Tandoori Prawns$26.00
Tiger prawns cooked in tandoor & flavored in onion & ginger sauce
- Tandoori Salmon$26.00Out of stock
Salmon marinated in Mughlai Indian spices and grilled in tandoor
- Tandoori Medley$30.00Out of stock
Assorted platter of malai chicken, chicken tikka, prawns & lamb chops
Chicken Main Course
- Chicken Tikka Masala$23.00
Boneless chicken in yogurt & tomato curry sauce
- Chicken Kadai$23.00Out of stock
Chicken sauteed in coriander, peppers & onions
- Butter Chicken (Chef's Signature)$23.00
Chicken cooked in onions, tomatoes & bell pepper
- Chicken Aamwala$23.00Out of stock
Our signature chicken tikka cooked in spiced mango flavored sauce
- Chicken Saag$23.00
Chicken tikka in mildly spiced spinach onion and tomato curry
- Chicken Korma$23.00
Boneless chicken kebab tossed in a mild cashew & almond gravy sauce
- Chicken Vindaloo$23.00Out of stock
Chef special potatoes and marinated chicken cubes in a spicy gravy
- Country style Dhaba Curry (Chef's Signature)$23.00Out of stock
Chef special authentic country style chicken in a flavorful homestyle curry
Lamb Main Course
- Bhuna Gosht (Chef's Signature)$24.00
Intensely flavored slow cooked lamb, Enjoy the tender meat infused with a selection of Punjabi spices
- Rogan Josh$24.00Out of stock
Lamb meat cooked in whole traditional Kashmir spices and garam masala sauce
- Lamb Saag$24.00
Lamb cubes cooked in delicately spiced spinach curry
- Lamb Vindaloo$24.00Out of stock
Potatoes and marinated lamb cubes in a spicy gravy
- Lamb Tikka Masala$24.00
Marinated lamb cubes tossed in tikka masala sauce
- Dhaba Lamb Korma (Chef's Signature)$24.00
Lamb in a cashew and almond based curry sauce
- Lamb Kadai$24.00Out of stock
Lamb sauteed in coriander, peppers & onions
Seafood Main Course
- Jhinga Tikka Masala$25.00
Shrimp cooked in authentic masala sauce
- Dhaba's Fish Curry with Salmon$25.00Out of stock
Salmon cooked in spicy tomato and onion gravy with dry spices
- Dhaba's Fish Curry with Tilapia$25.00Out of stock
Tilapia cooked in spicy tomato and onion gravy with dry spices
- Jhinga Aamwala$25.00Out of stock
Shrimp cooked with fresh mango, coconut, tempered with curry leaves & mustard
- Kadhai Jhinga$25.00
Shrimp cooked with chunky tomatoes, onions and bell pepper tossed in a semi dry sauce
- Jhinga Masala$25.00
- malabar fish$25.00
Vegetarian Main Course
- Paneer Tikka Masala$21.00
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in buttery tomato and onion gravy
- Saag Paneer$21.00
Homemade cheese tossed in creamy & mild spinach sauce
- Saag Market Vegetables$21.00
Mixed veggies tossed in creamy & mild spinach sauce
- Saag Chickpeas$21.00
Chickpeas tossed in creamy & mild spinach sauce
- Malai Kofta$21.00
Cheese and vegetable dumplings in mild almond & cashew sauce
- paneer makhanwala$21.00
Smoked eggplant sauteed with onion, tomato & spices
- Dal Bukhara$20.00
North Indian special mix black lentil
- Mutter Paneer$21.00Out of stock
Classic Punjabi dish with green peas & cottage cheese
- Vegetable Korma$21.00
Vegan Main Course
- Dal Tadka$20.00
Yellow split lentils slow cooked & tempered with spices
- Chana Masala$20.00
Chickpeas & tomatoes simmered with ginger-garlic, onions, chillies & Punjabi spices
- Aloo Gobi$20.00
Spiced potatoes, cauliflower, tomatoes, cooked with ginger and cumin seeds
- Aloo Mutter$20.00Out of stock
Classic Punjabi dish with potatoes and green peas
- Bhindi Do Pyaz (Chef's Signature)$20.00
Very flavorful stir-fried okra & onions in spice dry gravy
Biriyani & Pulav
- Murgh Biriyani$24.00
Spiced basmati rice slow cooked with marianted chicken
- Peshwari Lamb Biriyani$26.00
Aromatic saffron basmati rice slow cooked with lamb & spices
- Jhinga Biriyani$28.00
Flavorful combination of rice & shrimp in herbs & spices slow cooked
- Zafrani Tarkari Biriyani$24.00Out of stock
Vegetables & basmati rice slow cooked in saffron & spices
Roti & Naan
Beverages
- Masala Chai$4.00
An antioxidant rich beverage, made with darjeeling tea leaves, herbs & spices, whole milk added
- Desi Coffee$4.00
Desi Coffee Indian style whipped creamy cappucino
- Mango Lassi$5.00
Punjabi style cooling yogurt drink with a Mango Flavour
- Bottled Water$6.00
Saratoga/Pellegrino
- Soft Drinks$3.00
Coke/Sprite/Diet Coke/Gingerale/Seltzer