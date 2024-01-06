Chama Mama Chelsea
Christmas Menu
Christmas Specials
- Christmas Adjaruli$18.00
A naturally dyed dough,* filled with Chama Mama cheese blend and topped with egg and butter *dyed with beet juice
- Satsivi Salmon$28.00
Roasted Salmon in a traditional walnut based sauce flavored with cinnamon, clove and coriander. Served with grit croquettes
- Nugbari$12.00
Housemade Churchkhela, Gozinaki, and Qumeli - 3 Traditional Georgian desserts.
- Holiday Cream Cone$12.00
Flaky puff pastry filled with pomegranate cream and topped with powdered sugar
Dinner Menu
Salads
Soups
Cold Plates
- Taste of Georgia$28.00
A tasteful selection of Pkhali and vegetable dishes – served with Chama Mama bread and smoked Georgian cheese
- Ramson$14.00
Wild garlic from Georgia, cilantro, sunflower oil and vinegar
- Adjapsandali$14.00
Vegetable ragout with eggplant, zucchini and red bell peppers.
- Eggplant Pkhali$14.00
Eggplant, walnut paste, onion, garlic, coriander, pomegranate molasses.
- Ekala$14.00
Georgian wild plant, walnut paste, onion, coriander
- Spinach Pkhali$14.00
Spinach, walnut paste, onion, garlic, coriander
- Pumpkin Pkhali (seasonal)$14.00
Roasted pumpkin, walnuts, onion, garlic, cilantro, and Georgian spices. Garnished with pomegranate seeds
- Lobio Pkhali$14.00
Red kidney beans, walnut paste, onion, garlic, coriander
- Variety of Fermented Vegetables$10.00
Fermented variety of fresh garden vegetables.
Hot Plates
Puri Guliani
- Adjaruli Khachapuri$18.00
Adjara region - Traditional open-faced khachapuri with our blended cheese, topped with raw egg.
- Imeruli Khachapuri$17.00
Imereti region - Our signature dough with Chama Mama cheese blend. (4 slices)
- Megruli Khachapuri$24.00
Samegrelo region - Our signature dough with Chama Mama cheese blend, topped off with extra cheese. (large pie, 6 slices)
- Lobiani$16.00
Racha region - Our signature dough with spiced mashed beans. Ask for vegan option. (4 slices)
- Kubdari$19.00
Svaneti region - National dish of the Svans. Spiced beef and pork, onion and garlic. (4 slices)
- Freshly Baked Bread$10.00
Freshly baked bread. Served with sunflower oil and Adjika.
- Khinkali Beef and Pork$12.00
Georgian dumpling with Beef and Pork blend
- Khinkali Lamb$14.00
Georgian dumpling with Lamb
- Khinkali Mushroom$12.00
Georgian Dumpling with Mushroom
- Kvari$12.00
Megruli cheese dumplings, served with homemade mint sauce
Entrees
- Megruli Kharcho- Chicken$24.00
Chicken in walnut sauce with saffron, garlic and spices. Served with grilled grits.
- Megruli Kharcho- Cauliflower$24.00
Cauliflower in walnut sauce with saffron, garlic, and Georgian spices. Served with grilled grits.
- Pork Mtsvadi$24.00
Marinated pork skewers served on flatbread with Tkemali. Ask for (GF) option.
- Chicken Mtsvadi$24.00
Marinated chicken skewers, served on flatbread with Tkemali. Ask for (GF) option.
- Beef and Pork Kebab$24.00
House blend of beef and pork wrapped in lavash and served with tomato sauce. Ask for (GF) option.
- Chicken Kebab$24.00
House blend of chicken wrapped in lavash and served with tomato sauce. Ask for (GF) option.
- Lobio in a Clay Pot with Fermented Vegetables$18.00
Traditional bean stew. Served with corn bread and fermented vegetables.
- Pumpkin Ojakhuri$18.00
Home fried Pumpkin with potatoes onions, garlic, Georgian spices and Adjika garnished with pomegranate.
Sides
- Adjika with Sunflower Oil$3.00
Georgian hot sauce (Harissa) with sunflower seed oil.
- Tkemali Sauce$3.00
Georgian green plum sauce
- Mint Sauce$3.00
Creamy mint sauce
- Satsebeli Sauce$3.00
Georgian tomato sauce
- Side of Chama Mama Bread$3.00
2 pieces of Chama Mama bread
- Georgian Corn Bread$3.00
1 piece of Georgian corn bread
- Grilled Grits$3.00
3 pieces of grilled grits