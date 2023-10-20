Chambers 19 Bistro and Bar
Appetizers
fresh steamed mussels with your choice of garlic white wine broth or fra diavolo style served with toast points.
a special recipe made with Ghost, Scorpion and Carolina Reaper Peppers. Please be warned: these are extremely hot!
sauces: white queso sauce and chipotle ranch
ricotta topped with fresh chili oil and lemon zest served with a side of toast points
Roasted red pepper hummus & traditional citrus hummus, kalamata olives, celery, fried artichoke hearts, sliced cucumbers and soft grilled pita.
Braised chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Crispy chicken tenders and fries served with a side of smoked honey mustard.
Soups and Salads
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and house Caesar dressing
Field greens, Honey Crisp apples, diced chicken salad, sun-dried craisins, candied walnuts and apple cider vinaigrette.
Fresh arugula, shaved parmesan, pine nuts and lemon basil vinaigrette.
Field greens, crisp apple, roasted red and golden beets, goat cheese, toasted almonds and honey truffle vinaigrette.
Romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, avocado, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, hand-breaded crispy chicken and chipotle ranch dressing.
Finely-chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon crumbles and house dijon vinaigrette.
Pan-seared salmon served over baby spinach with mango salsa, almonds and lemon basil vinaigrette.
Burgers
American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Taylor Pork Roll, fried egg and American cheese.
Taylor Pork Roll, fried egg and American cheese.
Frizzled onions, bacon, pepperack cheese and Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce.
Thick sliced roasted red pepper with melted gouda cheese.
Fried pickles and chipotle sauce.
Caramelized onions and roasted garlic cream sauce.
Our black bean burger, roasted red pepper spread, wilted spinach and provolone cheese in a warm pita.
Sandwiches
Deep-fried crispy chicken breast, smoked honey mustard and dill pickle slaw on a brioche bun.
Roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and chipotle ranch dressing in a grilled flour tortilla.
Shaved rib-eye steak, American cheese, bacon and roasted garlic cream sauce in a hearth-baked steak roll.
Cajun seared tuna steak, lemon dill remoulade, arugula, tomatoes served on a brioche bun.
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula and citrus aioli on toasted whole grain wheat.
Shaved rib-eye steak, sautéed onions and gouda cheese in a grilled flour tortilla.
Thinly-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Crispy buffalo chicken, chiffonade lettuce and blue cheese dressing in a grilled flour tortilla.
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted country white.
Oven-roasted pulled pork, Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce, cole slaw and melted aged cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
Tomato, red onions, arugula, balsamic glaze, and American cheese on grilled country white.
Entrees
Hand-cut and flame-grilled sirloin with fries and roasted garlic cream sauce.
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper romesco, asparagus with brûléed provolone cheese over mashed potatoes.
Warm flour tortilla, chiffonade lettuce, pan-seared or battered Cajun-dusted cod, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and fresh avocado.
Onions seared in a sherry broth, cavatappi pasta, parmesan and provolone cheese served with a side salad.
seared in a herbed butter, sautéed spinach, cherry tomatoes served over summer sweet corn.
12oz grilled ribeye topped with onions, peppers, Cowboy butter, mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.
Pan-seared ahi-grade tuna with mango avocado salsa, steamed broccoli and wild rice.
Seasoned ground beef with mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese.
Norwegian salmon, lemon-dill remoulade, rice pilaf and grilled asparagus.
Pan-seared salmon splashed with champagne, fruity hibiscus reduction, rice pilaf and mixed vegetables.
Slow roasted marinated half rack served with fries and slaw.
Sautéed chicken breast flambéed with mixed mushrooms and marsala gravy, mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.
Mussels cooked off in a white velouté sauce, bacon, shaved asparagus, cherry tomatoes in angel-hair pasta served with toast points.
Sautéed chicken, baby spinach, tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese and penne pasta in our house vodka cream sauce.
Cavatappi pasta, cherry tomatoes, shaved asparagus tossed in a creamy pesto sauce topped with pine nuts.
Deep-fried haddock, fries and cole slaw served with tartar sauce.