Appetizers

Tuna Tataki
$12.00
Mussels
$16.00

fresh steamed mussels with your choice of garlic white wine broth or fra diavolo style served with toast points.

Wings
$13.00
Hospital Wings
$14.00

a special recipe made with Ghost, Scorpion and Carolina Reaper Peppers. Please be warned: these are extremely hot!

Boneless Wings
$13.00
Buffalo Cauliflower
$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$11.00
Pickles and Pub Pretzels
$12.50

sauces: white queso sauce and chipotle ranch

Whipped Ricotta
$10.00

ricotta topped with fresh chili oil and lemon zest served with a side of toast points

Hummus Plate
$12.00

Roasted red pepper hummus & traditional citrus hummus, kalamata olives, celery, fried artichoke hearts, sliced cucumbers and soft grilled pita.

Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00

Braised chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Nachos
$11.00
Chicken Finger Basket
$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders and fries served with a side of smoked honey mustard.

Basket French Fries
$4.00
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00

Soups and Salads

Lobster Bisque
$6.00+
Soup Du Jour
$6.00+
Chambers Chili
$7.00+
French Onion Soup
$8.00
Caesar Salad
$9.00+

crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and house Caesar dressing

Waldorf Chicken Salad
$14.00

Field greens, Honey Crisp apples, diced chicken salad, sun-dried craisins, candied walnuts and apple cider vinaigrette.

Arugula Salad
$9.00+

Fresh arugula, shaved parmesan, pine nuts and lemon basil vinaigrette.

Apple, Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
$10.00+

Field greens, crisp apple, roasted red and golden beets, goat cheese, toasted almonds and honey truffle vinaigrette.

Southwest Crispy Chicken Salad
$14.00

Romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, avocado, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, hand-breaded crispy chicken and chipotle ranch dressing.

Cobb Salad
$14.00

Finely-chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon crumbles and house dijon vinaigrette.

Mango Salmon Salad
$18.00

Pan-seared salmon served over baby spinach with mango salsa, almonds and lemon basil vinaigrette.

House Salad
$8.00+

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger
$14.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Bacon Jam Burger
$15.00

Taylor Pork Roll, fried egg and American cheese.

The Barn Burger
$15.00

Taylor Pork Roll, fried egg and American cheese.

Bulleit Bourbon BBQ Burger
$15.00

Frizzled onions, bacon, pepperack cheese and Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce.

Gouda Burger
$15.00

Thick sliced roasted red pepper with melted gouda cheese.

Pickleback Burger
$15.00

Fried pickles and chipotle sauce.

Ultimate Burger
$15.00

Caramelized onions and roasted garlic cream sauce.

Black Bean Burger
$15.00

Our black bean burger, roasted red pepper spread, wilted spinach and provolone cheese in a warm pita.

Sandwiches

Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
$14.50

Deep-fried crispy chicken breast, smoked honey mustard and dill pickle slaw on a brioche bun.

California Wrap
$14.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and chipotle ranch dressing in a grilled flour tortilla.

Ultimate Cheesesteak
$15.00

Shaved rib-eye steak, American cheese, bacon and roasted garlic cream sauce in a hearth-baked steak roll.

Tuna Steak Sandwich
$15.50

Cajun seared tuna steak, lemon dill remoulade, arugula, tomatoes served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Avocado Sandwich
$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula and citrus aioli on toasted whole grain wheat.

Gouda-steak Wrap
$15.00

Shaved rib-eye steak, sautéed onions and gouda cheese in a grilled flour tortilla.

Classic Reuben
$14.00

Thinly-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.50

Crispy buffalo chicken, chiffonade lettuce and blue cheese dressing in a grilled flour tortilla.

Chambers 19 Turkey Club
$14.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted country white.

Pulled-Pork Sandwich
$14.00

Oven-roasted pulled pork, Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce, cole slaw and melted aged cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

Adult Grilled Cheese
$13.50

Tomato, red onions, arugula, balsamic glaze, and American cheese on grilled country white.

Entrees

Steak Frites
$24.00

Hand-cut and flame-grilled sirloin with fries and roasted garlic cream sauce.

Chicken Rosa
$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper romesco, asparagus with brûléed provolone cheese over mashed potatoes.

Ultimate Fish Tacos
$21.00

Warm flour tortilla, chiffonade lettuce, pan-seared or battered Cajun-dusted cod, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and fresh avocado.

French Onion Mac & Cheese
$16.50

Onions seared in a sherry broth, cavatappi pasta, parmesan and provolone cheese served with a side salad.

Pan-Seared Cod
$20.00

seared in a herbed butter, sautéed spinach, cherry tomatoes served over summer sweet corn.

Main Street Ribeye
$28.00

12oz grilled ribeye topped with onions, peppers, Cowboy butter, mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.

Cajun-blackened Tuna
$21.00

Pan-seared ahi-grade tuna with mango avocado salsa, steamed broccoli and wild rice.

Shepherd’s Pie
$19.00

Seasoned ground beef with mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese.

Lemon Dill Salmon
$22.00

Norwegian salmon, lemon-dill remoulade, rice pilaf and grilled asparagus.

Strawberry Hibiscus Salmon
$22.00

Pan-seared salmon splashed with champagne, fruity hibiscus reduction, rice pilaf and mixed vegetables.

Bulleit Bourbon BBQ Baby Back Ribs
$21.00

Slow roasted marinated half rack served with fries and slaw.

Chicken Marsala
$19.00

Sautéed chicken breast flambéed with mixed mushrooms and marsala gravy, mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Mussels Gorgonzola
$21.00

Mussels cooked off in a white velouté sauce, bacon, shaved asparagus, cherry tomatoes in angel-hair pasta served with toast points.

Chicken a la Vodka
$18.00

Sautéed chicken, baby spinach, tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese and penne pasta in our house vodka cream sauce.

Creamy Pesto Pasta
$17.00

Cavatappi pasta, cherry tomatoes, shaved asparagus tossed in a creamy pesto sauce topped with pine nuts.

Fish and Chips
$22.00

Deep-fried haddock, fries and cole slaw served with tartar sauce.

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken and Buttered Noodles
$7.00
Kid's Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
$7.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Kid's Mac and Cheese
$7.00

Sides

Side Asparagus
$2.50
Side Bacon
$3.00
Side Baguette
$0.75
Side Broccoli
$2.00
Side French Fries
$2.00
Side Grilled Chicken
$4.00
Side Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Side Mixed Veggies
$2.50
Side Rice
$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$2.50
Side Taro Chips
$2.00

Dessert

Cheesecake
$6.95
Chocolate Cake
$6.95
Chocolate Mousse
$6.95
Creme Brûlée
$6.95
Lava Cake
$6.95