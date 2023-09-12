Champs Nasvhille Hot Chicken 2 1114 W 7th
Breakfast
#1) Champs Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken paired with half a belgian waffle and a sweet topping
Champs Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Meal
Hash brown & regular coffee
#2) Champs Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs & choice of bacon or sausage and cheese on a croissant or homemade biscuit
Champs Breakfast Sandwich Meal
Hash brown & regular coffee
#3) Champs Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken paired with a homemade biscuit and a sweet topping
Champs Chicken & Biscuit Meal
Hash brown & regular coffee
#4) Champs Chicken & Donut Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken paired with a donut
Champs Chicken & Donut Meal
Hash brown & regular coffee
Lunch & Dinner
#6) Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Served on a toasted Brioche bun topped with cole slaw, pickles & Champs sauce
Nashville Chicken Sandwich Meal
Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread
#7) Nashville Chicken Tenders
Three jumbo chicken tenders with pickles & one dipping sauce
Nashville Chicken Tenders Meal
Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread
#8) Nashville Jumbo Chicken Wings
Eight jumbo chicken wings served with celery & one dipping sauce
Nashville Jumbo Chicken Wing Meal
Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread
#9) Nashville Chicken & Waffles
Three jumbo chicken tenders served with a Belgian waffle, syrup & a dipping sauce
#10) Nashville Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Served on a toasted Brioche bun topped with cole slaw, pickles & Champs sauce
Nashville Pork Tenderloin Sandwich Meal
Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread
Sides
Drinks
Family Meals
Chicken Tenders Family Meal
10 chicken tenders 4 sides (6 oz each) 2 mini cornbread loaves 2 dipping sauces Side of pickles
Family Wing Meal
30 wings 2 sides (6 oz each) 2 mini cornbread loaves 2 dipping sauces Celery sticks
Chicken Combo Family Meal
6 chicken tenders 18 chicken wings 2 sides ( 6 oz each) 2 mini cornbread loaves 2 dipping sauces Side of celery sticks Side of pickles