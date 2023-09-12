Breakfast

#1) Champs Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$6.99

Hand breaded chicken paired with half a belgian waffle and a sweet topping

Champs Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Meal

$9.99

Hash brown & regular coffee

#2) Champs Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Two fried eggs & choice of bacon or sausage and cheese on a croissant or homemade biscuit

Champs Breakfast Sandwich Meal

$8.99

Hash brown & regular coffee

#3) Champs Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich

$6.99

Hand breaded chicken paired with a homemade biscuit and a sweet topping

Champs Chicken & Biscuit Meal

$9.99

Hash brown & regular coffee

#4) Champs Chicken & Donut Sandwich

$5.99

Hand breaded chicken paired with a donut

Champs Chicken & Donut Meal

$8.99

Hash brown & regular coffee

Lunch & Dinner

#6) Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Served on a toasted Brioche bun topped with cole slaw, pickles & Champs sauce

Nashville Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread

#7) Nashville Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Three jumbo chicken tenders with pickles & one dipping sauce

Nashville Chicken Tenders Meal

$12.99

Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread

#8) Nashville Jumbo Chicken Wings

$8.99

Eight jumbo chicken wings served with celery & one dipping sauce

Nashville Jumbo Chicken Wing Meal

$12.99

Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread

#9) Nashville Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Three jumbo chicken tenders served with a Belgian waffle, syrup & a dipping sauce

#10) Nashville Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.99

Served on a toasted Brioche bun topped with cole slaw, pickles & Champs sauce

Nashville Pork Tenderloin Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Choice of one side, a regular drink & homemade cornbread

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Homemade & Delicious

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese

Nashville Street Corn

$2.99

Desserts

Donut Ice Cream Sundae

$3.49

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.49

Carrot Cake

$3.49

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Starry

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Raspberry Icded Tea

$2.49

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Coffee

$1.99

Specialty Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Family Meals

Chicken Tenders Family Meal

$39.99

10 chicken tenders 4 sides (6 oz each) 2 mini cornbread loaves 2 dipping sauces Side of pickles

Family Wing Meal

$39.99

30 wings 2 sides (6 oz each) 2 mini cornbread loaves 2 dipping sauces Celery sticks

Chicken Combo Family Meal

$39.99

6 chicken tenders 18 chicken wings 2 sides ( 6 oz each) 2 mini cornbread loaves 2 dipping sauces Side of celery sticks Side of pickles

Donut Menu (Copy)

Single Cake or Glazed Donut

$1.59

Specialty or Filled Donut

$1.79

Fancy Donut or Rolls

$1.99

Dozen Cake or Glazed Donuts

$16.59

Dozen Mixed Donuts

$19.59

Dozen Mixed/Fancy

$21.59

Muffin Choice

$2.49

Children’s Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.99