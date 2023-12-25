Champs Sports Bar & Grill
Food
Appetizer
- Champs Tater Tot Hot Dish$9.99
Tater tots covered with our famous Chicken Wild Rice soup and shredded Cheddar Cheese.
- Chislic$14.99
8oz top sirloin steak bites, grilled or deep fried, with choice of sauce. We recommend dipping in our Champs Sauce!
- Deep Fried Pickles$8.99
Breaded dill pickles served with a side of Ranch.
- Ellsworth Cheese Curds$10.99
The original Wisconsin premium breaded White Cheddar Cheese curds served with a side of Ranch.
- Fries$3.99
- Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers$9.99
Served with a side of Raspberry dipping sauce.
- Mac & Cheese Bites$9.99
Creamy Cheddar Cheese mixed with Macaroni and coated with a crispy Cheddar batter.
- Onion Rings$7.99
Onion rings twice-dipped in a premium draft beer batter to fry up golden and delicious! Served with our homemade Champs sauce
- Pound of Fries$5.99
Sweet potato, waffle, or tater tots for an upcharge. We recommend dipping in our Champs Sauce!
- Pretzel Sticks with Gouda Cheese$12.99
4 warm pretzels served with locally smoked Gouda Cheese.
- Quesadilla$9.99
Fried onions and Cheddar Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add 5oz chicken --or-- Add 8oz top sirloin steak
- Yogi Fries$7.99
Regular fries topped with Cheddar Cheese, bacon, and smothered in Ranch. Substitute regular fries for sweet potato, waffle or tater tots for an upcharge.
Baskets
- Boneless Wings$11.99
Plain or tossed in sweet chili, buffalo, Champs sauce or BBQ and served with one choice of dipping sauce.
- Chicken Strips Basket$11.99
Served with one choice of dipping sauce.
- Wings/Drummies$11.99
Plain or tossed in sweet chili, buffalo, Champs sauce or BBQ and served with one choice of dipping sauce.
Breakfast
Burger
- American Burger$13.99
Lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$13.99
Bacon and American cheese on a bun.
- Bacon Peanut Butter Cheese Burger$14.99
Bacon, peanut butter and American cheese on toast.
- Blazen Burger$13.99
Jalapenos and Pepperjack Cheese with Champs sauce (mild or hot) on a bun.
- Bleu Cheese Burger$13.99
Bleu Cheese dressing or crumbles and Swiss Cheese on a bun.
- Buffalo Bacon Cheese Burger$14.99
Bacon, lettuce, Bleu Cheese dressing or crumbles and buffalo sauce on a bun.
- Burnt Down Burger$14.99
Bacon, American Cheese, grilled mushrooms and BBQ sauce on a bun.
- Champs Burger$15.99
Bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American Cheese with Champs sauce on a bun.
- Cheese Burger$12.99
American Cheese and on a bun
- Gouda Burger$15.99
Bacon, Gouda Cheese and BBQ sauce on a bun
- Hamburger$11.99
Plain Jane on a bun
- Hawaiian Burger$13.99
Sliced pineapple with sweet chili sauce and Pepperjack Cheese on a bun.
- McChamps Burger$14.99
Lettuce, American Cheese, raw onion, pickles, Champs sauce and 1000 Island dressing on a bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.99
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a bun.
- Oliver Swisst Burger$13.99
Green olives, Swiss Cheese and Champs sauce on a bun
- Patty Melt$14.99
Pepperjack Cheese, fried onions and 1000 Island dressing on toast.
- Pickle Burger$15.99
Lettuce, Pepperjack Cheese, deep fried pickles and 1000 Island dressing on a bun.
- Popper Burger$15.99
Bacon, jalapeno cream cheese poppers and raspberry jam on a bun.
- Special Burger$15.99
Dessert
- Ice Cream Sundae$7.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate and caramel drizzle, whipped cream and a cherry.
- Kids Cup$0.99
- Molten Lava Cake$10.99
Warm chocolate cake filled with hot fudge, dusted wit powdered sugar and topped with ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, and piled with whipped cream.
- Root Beer Float$7.99
Served in a pint glass with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream and locally made Wisconsin root beer.
Kids
Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Buffalo Chicken, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Bleu Cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing served on the side
- Caesar Salad (Big)$11.99
- Champs Salad$14.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pineapple, mushrooms, green olives, bacon bits, Cheddar and Parmesan Cheese with your choice of dressing served on the side
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Chicken, lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing served on the side.
- Chicken Garden Salad$13.99
- Garden Salad (Big)$11.99
- Side Salad$4.99
Garden or Caesar
Sandwiches
- BLT$11.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast.
- Champs Chicken Sammy$15.99
Bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American Cheese and Champs sauce on a bun.
- Champs S.O.S$12.99
Our grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, Cheddar or Parmesan, covered in our famous Chicken Wild Rice soup.
- Chicken Cordon Champs$15.99
Ham, Swiss Cheese and Champs sauce on a bun.
- Chicken Melt$14.99
Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese and Ranch dressing on a bun.
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Grilled Cheese with Cup of Soup$8.99
With your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, Cheddar, or Parmesan Cheese and either our famous Chicken Wild Rice, or Tomato Bisque soups.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.99
Ham and American Cheese on toast.
- Hawaiian Chicken$14.99
Sliced pineapple, Pepperjack Cheese and sweet chili sauce on a bun.
Seafood
Wraps
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$14.99
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Bleu Cheese dressing or crumbles, and buffalo sauce.
- Champs Wrap$15.99
Chicken, bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American Cheese with Champs sauce.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar dressing.
- Special Wrap