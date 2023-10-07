Chang Chang DC
Cold Appetizers
Hot Appetizers
Crispy Duck Roll
Served with sweet chili sauce
Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles
🌶️🌶️ Thin noodles with fried bits of ground pork, numbing chili sauce, peanuts & yibin pickled vegetables
Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings
4 pieces. Served in a bamboo steamer with vinegar and ginger
Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings
Beijing Favorite w. savory soy-chili dip
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings
4 pieces. Pan-fried or steamed, served with Peter's soy-chili dip
Sour Cabbage Fish Soup
🌶️ Flounder, sour pickled vegetable, and cabbage
Walnut Prawns
Tangy mayo, fried glass noodles, and broccoli
Hot & Soup Duck Soup
Thick and hearty with duck tendrils
Chili Wonton
🌶️ Stuffed with shrimp and pork with chili & pickles
Wonton Chicken Soup
Tender Wontons in superior stock
Poultry
Chicken Nuggets W/ Ghost Chili
🌶️🌶️🌶️ Tossed in a dry spicy seasoning
Wuxi Sweet & Sour Chicken
The authentic version of a popular Chinese-American dish, named after a southern town
Kung Pao Chicken
🌶️ With peanuts in vinegar-spice-soy infused sauce
Sichuan Lazi Chicken
🌶️🌶️ Contains sesame seeds. Boneless fried chicken pieces with sesame seeds
Sizzling Three Pepper Chicken
🌶️🌶️ Jalapeños, red & wild Asian peppers
Beijing-flavor Chicken
In a sweet bean sauce, served with pancakes
Mongolian Chicken
🌶️ Stir-fried with onion & peppers with a sweetened dark soy sauce
Chicken w. Asparagus & Snow Peas
Light and health conscious stir-fry
Meat
Mala Crispy Pork Belly
🌶️ Deep-fried in dry spice with umami-rich "Furu"
Sweet & Sour Spare Ribs
Housemade plum sauce, osmanthus flower
Double Cooked Pork
🌶️ Decadent stir-fry with leeks, onions, broad bean paste, chili, soy, and a touch of sugar
Hot Pepper Pig Feet
🌶️🌶️ Braised in a spicy soy-infused sauce until soft and ender
Shredded Pork W/ Garlic Sauce
🌶️ Hearty garlic, broad bean paste & soy sauce
Dry Pot Baby Potatoes
Flavored with bits of pork belly and garlic shoots
Three Pepper Beef
🌶️🌶️ For the spice love...beef slices stir-fired with jalapenos, red peppers & wild Asian peppers
Sesame Beef
Deep-fried with touch of sugar and mala
Chili Oil Beef
🌶️🌶️🌶️ Tender slices of beef braised in oil and chili...for the true spice lover
Mongolian Beef
Slices of beef stir-fried with onion & peppers with sweetened dark soy sauce
Golden Mountain Beef
Crispy beef with a sweet and tangy sauce
Cumin Beef
Slices with onion, red pepper, and cilantro
Seafood
Prawns & Scallops
With asparagus, snow peas, and red bell pepper
Shrimp and Tofu Pot
Chopped Chili Fish W/ Tofu
🌶️🌶️ Braised on a bed of soft tofu in a chili stew
Dry Fried Cumin Fish
🌶️🌶️ Lightly battered whitefish with chili & cumin
Asparagus w. Jumbo Shrimp
Vegetarian & Vegan Mains
Ma Po Tofu
🌶️🌶️ Silken tofu bathed in broad bean paste, soy, chili, & black bean sauce
Eggplant w. Spicy Garlic Sauce
🌶️ Oblique cut Asian eggplant in a hearty garlic, broadbean paste & soy sauce
Sesame Tofu
Contains sesame. Crispy, with sweet and sour sauce and broccoli
Kung pao Vegetables
In a vinegary-spicy-soy infused sauce
Strange Flavor Shiitakes
🌶️ with a Sichuan sour-spicy-sweet sauce
Green Beans W/pickled Vegetables
Popular Sichuan vegetable dish
Baby Bok Choy & Bean Curd
Lightly stir-fried with chewy tofu skin
Farmer's Stir Fry
A unique egg scramble with tofu skin, jalapenos & Chinese celery
Hand-Ripped Sizzling Cabbage
🌶️ Poached and stir-fried garlicky cabbage with jalapeños peppers
Tomato & Egg Stir-fry
Classic comfort dish
Beijing Flavor Shredded Vegetable
Cabbage, carrot, onion, shiitakes with mandarin pancakes
Dry Fried Cauliflower
🌶️🌶️ Cauliflower as you've never had it
Snow Pea Shoots with Garlic
Stir-Fried Shiitake with Bok Choy
Noodles & Rice
Wuhan Sesame Noodles
🌶️ Signature favorite from Chef Peter's hometown...tossed with Chinese pickles
Combination Lomein
Stir-fried noodles with chicken, shrimp & beef, proteins can be customized
Beef Chow Fun
Stir-fried wide rice noodles
Wagyu Beef Lo Mein
Signature favorite with unique rosemary seasoning
Yangzhou Fried Rice
Light and refreshing with shrimp & scallions, can also be made vegetarian (without shrimp)
Vegetable Chow Fun
Stir-fried wide rice noodles
White Rice
Per Bowl
Purple Rice
Per Bowl
Dessert
Passionfruit Pie
Passionfruit and calamansi lime curd on a rice flour graham cracker crust, with black pepper-spiked meringue
Chocolate Tart
Dark cocoa shell with chocolate sesame ganache and topped with miso caramel served warm with vanilla Chantilly & sesame cracker
Hojicha Cake
Roasted green tea chiffon, layered with hojicha white chocolate mousse, jelly & vanilla whipped cream, topped with hojicha cake crumbs
Pichet's Cookie Plate
Seasoned with select Asian spices, baked in-house daily