Changing Mains - Trailer 19406 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
MAIN
- CLASSIC FRANK$6.00
1/4 lb. marinated, split, grilled, CM garlic butter spread, toasted potato roll
- TACO DUO$12.00
marinated chicken in red sauce, lettuce, salsa roja, shredded cheese, Mexican crema, corn tortilla
- CHICKEN DOLLIE SANDWICH$14.00
house seasoned & fried, hot honey sriracha, b&b pickles, Martin’s potato bun
- COASTAL BURGER$14.00
fresh 1/2 lb. smashed beef burger patty, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, honey-dijion mayo, Martin’s potato bun
- BOARDWALK FRIES$8.00
house seasoning
- 6 CT WINGS$12.00
Six jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce!
- 12CT WINGS$22.00
Twelve jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce!
- TRUFFLE FRIES$9.00
black truffle oil, parsely, pecorino romano
- WING SPECIAL$15.00
During NFL playoffs ONLY, 6 count wings, your choice of sauce & side of boardwalk fries.
THE CHANGE UP
- NASHVILLE SANDWICH$15.00
southern style coleslaw, b&b pickles, mayo, Martin's potato bun
- RODEO BURGER$15.00
Fresh 1/2lb. smashed beef burger patty, American cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, bourbon bbq glaze
- 6CT LEMON WINGS$12.00
Six jumbo chicken wings tossed in a lemon pepper seasoning!
- 12CT LEMON WINGS$22.00
Twelve jumbo chicken wings tossed in a lemon pepper seasoning!
- TATER TOTS$8.00
Homestyle, house seasoning
- LOADED TOTS$11.00
Homestyle tater tots, topped with bacon bits, house queso, buttermilk ranch, scallions
- CHICKEN NACHOS$12.00
house queso, southwestern salsa, lettuce, crema