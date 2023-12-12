Chaplin's DC 1501 9th Street Northwest
Food Menu
Crowd Pleasers
- Tori Karaage$13.00
Japanese-style fried chicken, sweet and spicy sauce
- Chicken & Shrimp Shumai$11.00
soy sauce, fish flake, ginger, onion, sesame oil
- Pork Shumai$11.00
soy sauce, fish flake, ginger, onion, sesame oil
- Pork Gyoza$11.50
napa, cabbage, onion, scallion, mushroom, bok choy, garlic, ginger
- Beef Gyoza$11.50
napa, cabbage, onion, scallion, mushroom, bok choy, garlic, ginger
- Shrimp Gyoza$11.50
napa, cabbage, onion, scallion, mushroom, bok choy, garlic, ginger
- Vegetarian Gyoza$11.00
tofu, napa, cabbage, onion, scallion, mushroom, bok choy, garlic, ginger
- Edamame$5.50
steamed, salted soy beans
- Fried Wontons$8.50
cream cheese, onion, crab salad and sweet/spicy sauce
- Vegetarian Fried Wontons$8.00
spicy potato salad, sweet/spicy sauce
- Age Buta$11.00
deep fried kakuni pork belly, sweet/spicy sauce
Drunken Masters
Hot Impressions
Cold Impressions
Ramen
Mazemen
Dessert
- Caught In A Cabaret$9.00
chocolate lava cake, cognac, vanilla ice cream, strawberries
- Ichigo Parfait$12.00
Japanese strawberry ice cream, strawberry jam, whipped cream, pound cake, corn flakes, strawberries
- Ice Cream - 3 scoops$7.50
strawberry, green tea, vanilla
- Ice Cream - 1 scoop$2.50
choice of strawberry, green tea, or vanilla
Beer + Wine
Bubbles/Rose/White
- Empire Estate - Blanc de Blancs Glass$14.00
- Bichot - Brut Rose Glass$15.50
- Yoshino - Rose Glass$16.00
- Octopus - Rose Glass$12.00
- Sokol - Pinot Gris Glass$11.00
- Pieropan - Soave Glass$12.00
- Shinkan - Chardonnay Glass$16.00
- Lobetia - Chardonnay Glass$9.00
- Langenwalter - Riesling Glass$12.00
- Domaine Girault - Sancerre Glass$16.00
- Empire Estate Bottle$56.00
- Bichot Rose Bottle
- Yoshino Rose Bottle
- Octopus Rose Bottle
- Sokol PG Bottle
- Peiropan Bottle
- Shinkan Bottle
- Lobetia Bottle
- Langen Walter Bottle
- DG Sancerre Bottle
- Fairy Bread - White Blend Bottle$82.00
- Lange D.O.C. Arneis Blange - Ceretto Bottle$52.50
- Jean Marc - Chablis Bottle$65.50
- Jordan - Chardonnay Bottle$65.50
- Domaine Pelle - Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$52.50
- Ashes & Diamonds - Blanc Bottle$120.00
- Weingut Liebfrauenstift - Riesling Bottle$45.50
Red
- CG Jean - Bordeaux Blend$12.00
- Merkin Chupacabra - Blend$15.50
- Famaey - Malbec$11.50
- Matthew Fritz - Cabernet Sauvignon$12.50
- Lamuri - Nero D' Avola$15.00
- Domaine Michel Goubard - Pinot Noir$16.00
- Louis Martini 2018 - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$120.00
- Orin Swift Palermo 2018 - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$120.00
- Jordan - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$130.00
- Lo-Fi 2021 - Cabernet Franc Bottle$74.00
- Kita 2014 - Blend Bottle$80.00
- Terrazas Single Vineyard - Malbec Bottle$120.50
- Jezebel - Pinot Noir Bottle$40.50
- Trimbach Reserve - Pinot Noir Bottle$75.50
- Opus One Overture - Blend Bottle$220.50
- Opus One 2018 - Blend Bottle$500.50
- Numanthia Termanthia - Tempranillo Bottle$300.50
- Orin Swift 8 Years - Zinfandel Blend Bottle$90.00
- Ridge Three Valleys - Zinfandel Bottle$85.00
- Turley Juvenile - Zinfandel Bottle$75.00
- Merkin Chupacabra - Blend Bottle$62.00
- Matthew Fritz - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$50.00
- Lamuri - Nero D' Avola Bottle$60.00
- Famaey - Malbec Bottle$46.00
- Domaine Michel Goubard - Pinot Noir Bottle$64.00
- CG Jean - Bordeaux Blend Bottle$48.00