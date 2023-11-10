Char Burger and Creamery
Food
- Char Burger$7.99
All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Minced Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Char Double$9.99
Two All Beef Patties, American Cheese, Minced Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Bacon Burger$8.99
All Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Minced Onions, Pickles, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Onion Burger$8.99
All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Mushroom & Swiss$9.99
All Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Truffle Dijonnaise on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Spicy Burger$8.99
All Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Peppers, and Chipotle Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- Plain Hamburger$6.49
All Beef Patty on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Plain Cheeseburger$6.99
All Beef Patty and American Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Vegetarian Burger$8.99
Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Minced Onion, and Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- BLT$4.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Spicy Breaded Chicken, Pickles, White BBQ Sauce, and Hot Honey on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Breaded Chicken, Pickles, and White BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Grilled Chicken Club$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- Chicken Nuggets$5.99+
Breaded Chicken Bites served with a side of our Comeback Sauce.
- 3 Piece Chicken Tenders$7.99
3 Crispy Free Range Chicken Tenders
- Hot Dog$4.99
Vienna All Beef Hot Dog on a Toasted Potato Roll.
- Cheese Dog$5.49
Vienna All Beef Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce on a Toasted Potato Roll.
- Single Fries$4.99
Hand Cut Fries seasoned with Kosher Salt.
- Cheese Fries$5.99
Hand Cut Fries seasoned with Kosher Salt covered in Cheese Sauce.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$6.99
Hand Cut Fries seasoned with Kosher Salt covered in Cheese Sauce and Bacon.
- Onion Rings$5.99
Crispy onion rings served with our special sauce
- Mac n' Cheese$4.99
Homemade mac n' cheese topped with breadcrumbs
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and House Made Caesar Dressing. Served with or without Grilled Chicken.
Beverages
- Regular Fountain Soda$2.99
24oz Ice Cold Soda
- Bottled Water$2.29
500ml Evian Bottled Water.
- Bottled Root Beer$3.25
Ice Cold Abita Root Beer.
- Floats$6.99
3 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Soda.
- Snapple$2.99
Ice Cold Refreshing Snapple
- Gatorade$2.99
Refreshing Gatorade
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Jarritos$2.99