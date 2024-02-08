Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani | Indian Cuisine
Featured Items
- Butter Chicken$18.00
Our signature Chicken is marinated overnight, oven baked and cooked in a delicious creamy tomato sauce & fenugreek sauce.
- Chicken Seekh 1 Skewer$4.00
Tender roll of succulent chicken minced, mixed with ginger, chilli, coriander and spiced with cumin, skewered and cooked on grill.
- Chicken Biryani$19.00
OUR DAILY MENU
From the Grill (Kebab)
- Charcoal Wrap$10.00
Chicken Tikka Kabab wrapped in a tandoori naan, with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce. **Not served with Rice or Chickpeas**
- Charcoal Chicken 1/4$10.00
A Leg “&” Thigh marinated in a yogurt & house spice mixture, left overnight it tenderizes the meat and adds a delicious tang.
- Charcoal Chicken 1/2$16.00
Two Leg “&” Thighs marinated in a yogurt & house spice mixture, left overnight it tenderizes the meat and adds a delicious tang.
- Chapli Kabab$16.00
Chapli kabab is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, tomato with various spices in the shape of a patty. It originates from Peshawar in northwest Pakistan and is also known as the Peshawari kebab.
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$16.00
Two tender rolls of succulent chicken minced, mixed with ginger, chili, coriander and spiced with cumin, skewered and cooked on the grill.
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$16.00
Six succulent cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices.
- Lahori Grill Fish$16.00
Lahori fish is known for its spicy distinct taste. It is a Sea Bass filet with a light, crispy and crunchy on the outside while moist, tender, aromatic and jam-packed with flavors from the inside.
- Charcoal Combo$19.00
Chicken Tikka (4 cubes) & Chicken Seekh (1 skewer) & Lamb Seekh Kabob (1 skewer)
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$18.00
Meat Curries
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Chunks of white meat chicken barbecued on a grill and folded into a creamy tomato and onion sauce with house spices.
- The Classic Chicken Curry$18.00
Our traditional curry is tangy with rich Pakistani spices and cooked with Chicken (boneless thigh) onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes.
- Chicken Vindaloo$18.00
This tangy, spicy curry from Goa, India, has roots in vinh d'alho, a stew brought to the region by Portuguese colonists. Now an Indian restaurant staple, it comes in countless variations—some fiery, some mild—from the subcontinent to the States.
- Chicken Saag Gosht$18.00
Chicken cooked in homemade creamed spinach and seasoned with fresh Indian spices.
- Lamb Saag Gosht$19.00
Lamb cooked in homemade creamed spinach and seasoned with fresh Indian spices.
- Punjabi Murgh Cholay$18.00
You can taste the flavour of Punjab, specially Lahore in this wholesome, rich and aromatic Murgh Cholay. A chicken and chickpea curry that is a popular street food and a brunch item.
Vegetable Curries
- Peshawari Choley$15.00
Peshawari Chole is just one of the many delicious dishes from Punjab, and as the name suggests, has a hint of Peshawari style of cooking. Spicy and flavorsome garbanzo beans (chickpeas) cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, tomato and spices to a mild sauce.
- Saag Paneer$18.00
Tender chunks of homemade cheese in homemade creamed spinach that has been lightly seasoned.
- Shahi Paneer$18.00
Homemade cheese cooked in fresh creamy tomato sauce with butter and mild Indian spices.
- Saag Aloo$16.00
Biryani Bliss
Karahi Karahi Karahi
Meet our Breads
Salads
[Saab Alag Alag ~ A la Carte ]
- Chicken Tikka Kabab (3pc)$6.00
Three succulent cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices.
- 1/4 Charcoal Chicken$6.00
Leg “&” Thighs marinated in a yogurt & house spice mixture overnight that tenderizes the meat and adds a delicious tang.
- Chapli Kabab 2 Patties$9.00
Chapli kabab is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, tomato with various spices in the shape of a patty. It originates from Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, and is also known as the Peshawari kebab.
- Lamb Seekh 1 (Skewer)$5.00
- SIDE - Lahori Grill Fish$11.00
Lahori fish is known for its spicy distinct taste. It is a Sea Bass filet with a light, crispy and crunchy on the outside while moist, tender, aromatic and jam-packed with flavors from the inside.
- Basmati Rice -Md Side$4.00
- Chickpeas$3.00+
- Raita$1.00+
- Yogurt$3.00+
- Mint Chutney$0.50+
- Side - Onion$1.00
- Side- Chilli$1.00
- Saag$10.00
- Achar$0.50
- Small Tziki$1.50
- Utensils
Desserts
- Md Carrot Pudding$7.00Out of stock
- LG Carrot Pudding$12.00Out of stock
- Kulfi$2.35
- SM Kheer$1.00Out of stock
Delicious cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with almonds, pistachio nuts, golden raisins and served chilled
- MD Kheer$4.00
Delicious cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with almonds, pistachio nuts, golden raisins and served chilled
- LG Kheer$8.00
Delicious cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with almonds, pistachio nuts, golden raisins and served chilled