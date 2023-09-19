Charlie Hong Kong 1141 Soquel Ave
Popular Items
Chicken Teriyaki Topping
Food
Signature Bowls
Green Curry Noodles
Eggless wheat noodles and our organic vegetable melody cooked in our coconut green curry (contains fish sauce). Garnished with cilantro.
Kung Pao
Our organic veggie medley cooked in our kung pao sauce with dried red chili peppers
Laughing Phoenix Red Curry
Organic yams, carrots, daikon simmered in our tomato-coconut red curry sauce. Served over jasmine rice and our organic vegetable medley. Garnished with green onions and cilantro.
Chaing Mai
Eggless wheat noodles stir fried with our organic veggie medley in a delicious yellow coconut curry sauce.
Gado Gado
Our organic veggie medley and mushrooms cooked in a black bean sauce with jasmine rice and spicy organic peanut sauce. Garnished with organic peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon
Spicy Dan's Peanut Delight
Eggless wheat noodles and our organic veggie medley with a spicy organic coconut peanut sauce. Garnished with organic peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon
Charlie's Chow Mein
Eggless wheat noodles, mushrooms, and organic veggie medley cooked in our black bean sauce. Garnished with green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon
Charlie's Pad Thai
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with our organic vegetable medley in our tangy-tomato tamarind sauce. Garnished with organic peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon.
Rice Bowls
Organic Spicy Garlic Tofu Rice Bowl
Locally made organic tofu sautéed in our spicy chili garlic sauce to order, served over rice.
Organic Sweet Garlic Tofu Rice Bowl
Locally made organic tofu baked in our fresh ginger, green onion, and sweet chili sauce, served over jasmine rice.
Szechuan Mushroom Medley Rice Bowl
Our cremini and white mushroom combination marinated in a spicy mixture of our own black bean, organic tomatoes, and chili garlic sauce. Served over jasmine rice.
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl
Free range Rocky chicken leg and thigh meat cooked in a cilantro-mint green curry sauce over rice.
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Free range Rocky chicken breast sautéed in teriyaki sauce to order and served over jasmine rice.
Hoisin Pork Rice Bowl
Braised pork slow roasted in our homemade Hoisin sauce and served over jasmine rice
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Certified Organic, sustainably farmed, indigenous Canadian King salmon, sautéed to order in our Teriyaki Sauce. Served over jasmine rice.
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Organic Cauliflower sauteed in our spicy garlic sauce and served over jasmine rice
Teriyaki Zucchini Rice Bowl
Soups & Salads
Thai Coconut Mushroom Soup, Bowl
Cremini and white mushrooms in a spicy, tangy coconut broth.
Thai Coconut Mushroom Soup, Cup
Cremini and white mushrooms in a spicy, tangy coconut broth.
Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup
Slow cooked, carefully prepared aromatic, star anise infused, chicken broth made with chicken breast, wide rice noodles and green onions. Comes with a side of basil, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, and fresh limes
Goddess of Springtime Salad
Organic baby spinach, red leaf lettuce, marinated organic carrots and daikon tossed in a creamy Tahini lime dressing.
Chili Sesame Noodle Salad
Eggless wheat noodles, avocado, house made organic baked tofu, organic red leaf lettuce, and organic carrots in a light, sweet-chili sesame dressing.
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Seabright Chicken Salad
Salad Wrap
Organic lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, avocado, rice vermicelli noodles, and fresh mint, rolled in a rice paper wrap served with our signature Hoisin sauce.
Sandwiches
Szechuan Mushroom Medley Sandwich
Mushroom Medley on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.
Organic Spicy Garlic Tofu Sandwich
Spicy Tofu on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.
Organic Sweet Garlic Tofu Sandwich
Sweet tofu on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.
Curry Chicken Sandwich
Curry chicken on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
Teriyaki chicken on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.
Hoisin Pork Sandwich
Hoisin Pork on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.
Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich
Teriyaki salmon on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.
Sides
Toppings
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower Topping
Szechuan Mushroom Medley Topping
Organic Spicy Garlic Tofu Topping
Organic Sweet Garlic Tofu Topping
Zucchini Teriyaki Topping
Curry Chicken Topping
Chicken Teriyaki Topping
Plain Chicken Topping
Hoisin Pork Topping
Salmon Teriyaki Topping
Plain Salmon Topping
Plain Tofu Topping
Baked Tofu Topping
Desserts
Coconut Chocolate Pudding
Cahootz Cookie
Pacific Cookie Company
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Pacific Cookie Company
Dr. Midnight Cookie
Pacific Cookie Company
Almond Joe Cookie
Pacific Cookie Company
Mint Condition Cookie
Pacific Cookie Company
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Pacific Cookie Company
Vegan Banana Nut Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Vegan Coconut Collision Cookie
Vegan Dark Chocolate Fudge Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Vegan Ginger Spice Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Vegan Peanut Butter Fudge Collusion Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Gluten Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Gluten Free Ginger Spice Cookie
Kerri Kreations
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Kerri Kreations