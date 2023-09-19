Popular Items

Spicy Dan's Peanut Delight

$10.50

Eggless wheat noodles and our organic veggie medley with a spicy organic coconut peanut sauce. Garnished with organic peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon

Hoisin Pork Rice Bowl

$10.95

Braised pork slow roasted in our homemade Hoisin sauce and served over jasmine rice

Chicken Teriyaki Topping

$6.75

Food

Signature Bowls

Green Curry Noodles

$10.50

Eggless wheat noodles and our organic vegetable melody cooked in our coconut green curry (contains fish sauce). Garnished with cilantro.

Kung Pao

$10.50

Our organic veggie medley cooked in our kung pao sauce with dried red chili peppers

Laughing Phoenix Red Curry

$10.50

Organic yams, carrots, daikon simmered in our tomato-coconut red curry sauce. Served over jasmine rice and our organic vegetable medley. Garnished with green onions and cilantro.

Chaing Mai

$10.50

Eggless wheat noodles stir fried with our organic veggie medley in a delicious yellow coconut curry sauce.

Gado Gado

$10.50

Our organic veggie medley and mushrooms cooked in a black bean sauce with jasmine rice and spicy organic peanut sauce. Garnished with organic peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon

Spicy Dan's Peanut Delight

$10.50

Eggless wheat noodles and our organic veggie medley with a spicy organic coconut peanut sauce. Garnished with organic peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon

Charlie's Chow Mein

$10.50

Eggless wheat noodles, mushrooms, and organic veggie medley cooked in our black bean sauce. Garnished with green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon

Charlie's Pad Thai

$10.50

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with our organic vegetable medley in our tangy-tomato tamarind sauce. Garnished with organic peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Paper Bag

Rice Bowls

Organic Spicy Garlic Tofu Rice Bowl

$9.75

Locally made organic tofu sautéed in our spicy chili garlic sauce to order, served over rice.

Organic Sweet Garlic Tofu Rice Bowl

$9.75

Locally made organic tofu baked in our fresh ginger, green onion, and sweet chili sauce, served over jasmine rice.

Szechuan Mushroom Medley Rice Bowl

$9.75

Our cremini and white mushroom combination marinated in a spicy mixture of our own black bean, organic tomatoes, and chili garlic sauce. Served over jasmine rice.

Curry Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.95

Free range Rocky chicken leg and thigh meat cooked in a cilantro-mint green curry sauce over rice.

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$10.95

Free range Rocky chicken breast sautéed in teriyaki sauce to order and served over jasmine rice.

Hoisin Pork Rice Bowl

$10.95

Braised pork slow roasted in our homemade Hoisin sauce and served over jasmine rice

Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$13.50

Certified Organic, sustainably farmed, indigenous Canadian King salmon, sautéed to order in our Teriyaki Sauce. Served over jasmine rice.

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$9.75

Organic Cauliflower sauteed in our spicy garlic sauce and served over jasmine rice

Teriyaki Zucchini Rice Bowl

$9.75

Paper Bag

Soups & Salads

Thai Coconut Mushroom Soup, Bowl

$7.25

Cremini and white mushrooms in a spicy, tangy coconut broth.

Thai Coconut Mushroom Soup, Cup

$5.25

Cremini and white mushrooms in a spicy, tangy coconut broth.

Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.55

Slow cooked, carefully prepared aromatic, star anise infused, chicken broth made with chicken breast, wide rice noodles and green onions. Comes with a side of basil, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, and fresh limes

Goddess of Springtime Salad

$6.50

Organic baby spinach, red leaf lettuce, marinated organic carrots and daikon tossed in a creamy Tahini lime dressing.

Chili Sesame Noodle Salad

$8.30

Eggless wheat noodles, avocado, house made organic baked tofu, organic red leaf lettuce, and organic carrots in a light, sweet-chili sesame dressing.

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$12.50
Seabright Chicken Salad

$12.50
Salad Wrap

$5.00

Organic lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, avocado, rice vermicelli noodles, and fresh mint, rolled in a rice paper wrap served with our signature Hoisin sauce.

Paper Bag

Sandwiches

Szechuan Mushroom Medley Sandwich

$10.50

Mushroom Medley on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.

Organic Spicy Garlic Tofu Sandwich

$10.50

Spicy Tofu on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.

Organic Sweet Garlic Tofu Sandwich

$10.50

Sweet tofu on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Curry chicken on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$13.50

Teriyaki chicken on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.

Hoisin Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Hoisin Pork on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Teriyaki salmon on a Cubano roll and served toasted with pickled organic carrots and daikon, jalapenos, cilantro, mint, and vegan spicy mayo.

Paper Bag

Kid Bowls

Little Dan

$8.00
Little Ninja

$8.00

Paper Bag

Sides

Avocado

$1.95
Side Organic Broccoli

$4.00
Side Organic Brown Rice

$3.75
Side Jasmine Rice

$1.95
Side Wheat Noodles

$3.25
Side Rice Noodles

$3.75
Side Organic Veggie Medley

$5.00

Paper Bag

Toppings

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower Topping

$5.80
Szechuan Mushroom Medley Topping

$5.80
Organic Spicy Garlic Tofu Topping

$5.80
Organic Sweet Garlic Tofu Topping

$5.80
Zucchini Teriyaki Topping

$5.80
Curry Chicken Topping

$6.75
Chicken Teriyaki Topping

$6.75
Plain Chicken Topping

$6.75
Hoisin Pork Topping

$6.75
Salmon Teriyaki Topping

$9.30

Plain Salmon Topping

$9.30

Plain Tofu Topping

$5.80
Baked Tofu Topping

$5.80

Desserts

Coconut Chocolate Pudding

$3.50
Cahootz Cookie

$2.25

Pacific Cookie Company

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Pacific Cookie Company

Dr. Midnight Cookie

$2.25

Pacific Cookie Company

Almond Joe Cookie

$2.25

Pacific Cookie Company

Mint Condition Cookie

$2.25

Pacific Cookie Company

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.25

Pacific Cookie Company

Vegan Banana Nut Cookie

$3.20

Kerri Kreations

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.20Out of stock

Kerri Kreations

Vegan Coconut Collision Cookie

$3.20Out of stock
Vegan Dark Chocolate Fudge Cookie

$3.20

Kerri Kreations

Vegan Ginger Spice Cookie

$3.20Out of stock

Kerri Kreations

Vegan Peanut Butter Fudge Collusion Cookie

$3.20

Kerri Kreations

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.20Out of stock

Kerri Kreations

Gluten Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.20

Kerri Kreations

Gluten Free Ginger Spice Cookie

$3.20Out of stock

Kerri Kreations

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.20Out of stock

Kerri Kreations

Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Walnut

$3.20

Gluten Free Double Chocolate

$3.20Out of stock

Sauces

Chaing Mai Sauce

$2.95
Chow Mein Sauce

$2.25
Green Curry Sauce

$2.95
Kung Pao Sauce

$2.25
Mild Peanut Sauce

$3.00
Pad Thai Sauce

$2.25
Spicy Garlic Sauce

$2.00
Spicy Peanut Sauce

$3.00
Teriyaki Sauce

$1.25

Tahini Dressing

$3.00

Beverages

Ginger Lemonade

$3.25
Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.00
Boylan Cola Soda

$3.00
Boylan Orange Soda

$3.00
Boylan Root Beer Soda

$3.00
Boylan Seltzer

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.75