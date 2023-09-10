Charlie Kangs 109 East Grand River Avenue
Full Menu
Appetizers
4 Cheese Butterfly
Cream cheese filled crispy wontons
2 Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh rice paper rolls with vegetables & rice noodles. Choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or vegetarian
2 Fried Spring Rolls
Crispy thing wrap rolls. Choice of shrimp, pork, or vegetable
Egg Rolls (2)
Golden fried, cabbage-filled rolls. Choice of pork or vegetable
Fried Wontons
Golden fried wonton wrappers with a pork filling
Vegetable Tempura
Crispy, fried assorted vegetables
Chicken Wings
Crispy, fried chicken tossed in a sweet, tangy & spicy house sauce. Can also choose to toss in a delicious, spicy general tso sauce
Fried Dumplings
Choice between steamed or fried. Choice of beef or vegetable
Steamed Dumpling
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Chicken, mushroom, water chestnuts, & green onion stir-fried in a savory. Sauce & served with fresh lettuce leaves
Crispy Seasoned Squid
Seasoned, golden-fried squid
Hae Mul Pa Jun
Korean-style pancake with squid, shrimp, crab meat, & onions
Ya Chae Jun
Korean-style pancake with assorted vegetables
Kimchi Jun
Korean-style pancake with kimchi & onions
Kimbap
Seaweed rice roll with vegetables & egg. Choice of beef, tuna, spam, crab meat, or vegetable
Duk Bok Gi
Korean-style spicy rice cake with cabbage, onion, & fish cake
Beef Dishes
Beef Veg Supreme
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce
Curry Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy curry sauce
Ginger Onion Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with onions in a ginger sauce
Hunan Beef
Mongolian Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with green & white onions in a spicy soy sauce, served on crispy rice noodles
Pepper Steak
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with bell pepper & onion
Szechuan Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy brown sauce
Chicken Dishes
Sesame Chicken
Almond Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried vegetables & topped with cashews
Chicken & Mushroom
Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce
Curry Chicken
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with vegetables in a delicious curry sauce
Egg Foo Young
Two egg & vegetable patties with delicious gravy
Hunan Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Stir-fried spicy chicken & vegetables with fried chilli & peanuts
Mongolian Chicken
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with green & white onion bedded on crispy rice noodles
Mooshu Chicken
Stir-fried egg, shredded cabbage, sprouts, onions, & mushroom. Served with 4 mooshu shells
Snow White
Szechuan Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with vegetables in a spicy Szechuan sauce
Teriyaki
Crispy & Battered
General Tso Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy garlic sauce
Kampungi
Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy soy garlic sauce
Orange Flavored Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy orange sauce
Sesame Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet soy sesame sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy citrus sauce
Tang Su Yuk Sauce
Battered & glazed in a Korean-style lemony sweet & sour sauce
Desserts
Egg foo Young
Extras or Sides
Family Dinners
Freshly Stir-fried
Asparagus Stir-fry
Stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, & scallions
Bok Choy Stir-fry
Stir-fry with black mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & bamboo shoots
Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry
Stir-fry in light ginger sauce
Chop Suey
Vegetables stir-fried in a light garlic sauce (including bean sprouts)
Customized Stir-fried
Choose any favorite vegetables or assorted vegetables in a light garlic sauce
Eggplant Garlic Stir-Fry
Stir-fry with onions & jalapeño peppers
Eggplant Garlic (breaded)
Green Beans Stir-fry
Green beans stir-fried in a delicious light garlic sauce
Mushroom Stir-fry
Mushrooms stir-fried in a delicious light garlic sauce
Pea Pods Stir-fry
Pea pods stir-fried in a delicious light garlic sauce
Potatoes Stir-fry
Sliced potatoes & onion stir-fry
Teriyaki
Yu Choy Stir-fry
Stir-fry with greens in light garlic sauce
Fried Rice
Kimchi Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with kimchi & a fried egg. Choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, or vegetable
Fried Rice
Wok tossed fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, beansprouts, and egg. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, spam, combination, or vegetable. Spicy or curry flavor options available
Korean Dishes
Ahl Jigae
Fish row soup with tofu
Bibim Naengmyeon
Chilled, buckwheat noodles with beef, cucumber, radish & boiled egg
Bibimbap
Steamed rice mixed with assorted vegetables, topped with a fried egg & a side of hot bean sauce
Budae Jigae
Bulgogi
Thinly sliced beef with onions
Chajangmyeon
Boiled, homemade noodles topped with black bean sauce
Champpong
Homemade noodle soup with shrimp, oyster, squid, mussel, & shredded vegetables
Chop Chae
Stir-fry clear bean noodles & chicken with shredded vegetables
Daegutang
Cod soup with tofu
Dakbokkeum
Korean-style chicken & vegetable stir-fry
Deji gogi Bokkeum
Sliced pork marinated with kimchi, rice cake, noodles, & onions in a homemade Korean hot sauce
Dwenjang Jigae
Yellow bean, tofu soup with beef & clam
Godeungo Gui (SMC)
Pan-fried Spanish mackerel
Haemul Kalguksu
Homemade noodle soup with seafood & zucchini
Haemultang
Seafood soup with tofu
Japtangbop
Seafood stir-fry with assorted vegetables served with shrimp fried rice
Jjolmyeon
Chilled, spicy, chewy noodles with cucumber, cabbage, carrot, beansprout, & boiled egg
Jokbal
Kalbi
Beef short tib steak marinated in homemade Korean sauce
Kalbitang
Mild beef, short rib soup
Kampunggi
Choice of bone-in or boneless checking in a sweet & spicy sauce
Kimchee Samgyeopsal
Kimchi Jigae
Kimchi soup with pork & tofu
Mandu-guk
Dumpling soup with rice cakes & beef
Mapo Tofu
Stir-fried tofu with pork & vegetables in hot bean sauce
Mul Naengmyeon
Chilled, buckwheat noodle soup with beef, cucumber, radish & boiled egg
Nakji Bokkeum (octopus)
Octopus stir-fry with shredded vegetables
Ojingeo Bokkeum (squid)
Squid stir-fry with shredded vegetables
Samgyeopsal-gui
Grilled pork belly with lettuce wrap
Samgyetang
Seolleongtang
Mild beef soup with green onions & bean noodles
Stone Bowl Bib
Sundubu Jigae
Soft tofu soup with pork & oyster
Tangsuyuk
Korean-style sweet & sour pork
Yang Yum Wings
Korean-style chicken & vegetable stir-fry
Yukaejang
Soup with shredded flank steak, long green onions, & bean noodles
Noodle Dishes
Bokum Champong
Stir-fry homemade noodles with seafood & vegetables
Chajang Myeon
Boiled homemade noodles topped with dark bean sauce
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with sprouts & scallions in a sweet & savory sour sauce scattered with crushed peanuts
Udon Stir-fry
Thick noodles stir-fried in a savory sauce
Lomein
Stir-fried egg noodles with assorted vegetables
Chowfun
Stir-fry soft, thick, fresh rice noodles with sprouts & onions
Japchae
Clear bean noodles sautéed with beef & assorted vegetables
Hofun
Stir-fry wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables in a light gravy
Mei Fun
Stir-fry thin rice noodles & egg with assorted vegetables
Pork Dishes
Seafood Dishes
Curry Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried in a curry sauce with assorted vegetables
Flounder with Ginger Soy Sauce
Pan-seared flounder filet in ginger soy sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp
Mongo Shrimp
Scrambled Egg with Shrimp & Chives
Jumbo shrimp stir-fry with soft scrambled eggs & chives
Seafood Special
Shrimp, snow crab, scallops, & mussels stir-fried with fresh vegetables
Shrimp Tempura
Golden fried jumbo shrimp & veggies
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp & vegetables stir-fried in a light gravy sauce
Stir-Fry Mussels
Half-shelled mussels in a delicious black bean sauce
Szechuan Shrimp
Soup
Soup Noodle Dishes
Jjamppong
Homemade spicy noodle soup with squid, shrimp, mussel, oyster, & vegetables
Kal Guk Su
Korean-style noodles in a mild broth with seafood, zucchini, & onion
Udon Noodle Soup
Mild broth with mussels, shrimp, bok choy, mushroom, & udon noodles
Wonton Noodle Soup
Mild broth with shrimp, bok choy, mushroom, noodles, & homemade wontons
Vegetarian
Bibimbap (Veg)
Steamed rice mixed with assorted vegetables, topped with a fried egg & served with a side of hot bean sauce
Buddha's Delight
Assorted vegetables & tofu stir-fry
Curry Vegetables
Stir-fried vegetables in a delicious curry sauce
Mongolian Vegetables
Stir-fried vegetables in a sweet & spicy sauce
Moo Shu Vegetables
Stir-fried egg, shredded cabbage, sprouts, onions, & mushroom. Served with 4 moo shu shells
Szechuan Vegetables
Assorted vegetables stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce
Vegetarian Mapo Tofu
Tofu stir-fry with assorted vegetables in a hot bean sauce
Vegetable deluxe
Stone Bowl Bib (Veg)
Bar Menu
Beverages
Beer
Cocktails
Red Lotus
Vodka, Soho lychee, and cranberry juice
Long Island Iced Tea
Rum, vodka, tequila, gin, triple sec, and Coke
Green Tea Shot
Whiskey and peach schnapps
Appletini
Vodka and apple juice
Moscow Mule
Vodka and ginger ale
Cherry Blossom Tini
Sake and cranberry juice
Mai Tai
Light rum, dark rum, and pineapple juice
Martini
Vodka (or gin) and dry vermouth
Blue Hawaiian
Rum, pineapple juice, and coconut juice
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey and lemon juice
Yogurt Soju
Korean yogurt drink
White Russian
Vodka, cream, and Kahlúa
Lime Margarita
Tequila and lime juice
Mango Margarita
Tequila, mango juice, and lime juice
Tokyo Sunset
Coconut rum, peach schnapps, and pineapple juice
Manhattan
Whiskey and sweet vermouth
Soju Mojito
Soju, light rum, and mint
Strawberry Daiquiri
Rum and lime juice
Old Fashioned
Bourbon and bitters
Cosmopolitan
Vodka and cranberry juice
Korean Specialty
Makgeolli
750 ml. Makgeolli is the traditional Korean brewed, unfiltered, rice wine with a slightly sweet, tangy, and addictive taste that is true to Korea
Sake
A traditional, Japanese, alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. (Can be served hot or cold)
Soju
350 ml. Also known as Korean vodka. A clear distilled liquor made from rice and aside from its smooth taste, it is known as the most popular type of alcoholic drink in Korea
Somaek for Two
Two beers and two shots of Soju
Sake Bomb
Beer and two shots of sake