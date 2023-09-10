Full Menu

Appetizers

4 Cheese Butterfly

$4.00

Cream cheese filled crispy wontons

2 Fresh Spring Rolls

$4.00

Fresh rice paper rolls with vegetables & rice noodles. Choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or vegetarian

2 Fried Spring Rolls

$4.00

Crispy thing wrap rolls. Choice of shrimp, pork, or vegetable

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00

Golden fried, cabbage-filled rolls. Choice of pork or vegetable

Fried Wontons

$5.00

Golden fried wonton wrappers with a pork filling

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Crispy, fried assorted vegetables

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Crispy, fried chicken tossed in a sweet, tangy & spicy house sauce. Can also choose to toss in a delicious, spicy general tso sauce

Fried Dumplings

$8.00

Choice between steamed or fried. Choice of beef or vegetable

Steamed Dumpling

$8.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, mushroom, water chestnuts, & green onion stir-fried in a savory. Sauce & served with fresh lettuce leaves

Crispy Seasoned Squid

$14.00

Seasoned, golden-fried squid

Hae Mul Pa Jun

$14.00

Korean-style pancake with squid, shrimp, crab meat, & onions

Ya Chae Jun

$11.00

Korean-style pancake with assorted vegetables

Kimchi Jun

$11.00

Korean-style pancake with kimchi & onions

Kimbap

$10.00

Seaweed rice roll with vegetables & egg. Choice of beef, tuna, spam, crab meat, or vegetable

Duk Bok Gi

$9.00

Korean-style spicy rice cake with cabbage, onion, & fish cake

Beef Dishes

Beef Veg Supreme

$14.00

Beef with Broccoli

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce

Curry Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy curry sauce

Ginger Onion Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with onions in a ginger sauce

Hunan Beef

$14.00

Mongolian Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with green & white onions in a spicy soy sauce, served on crispy rice noodles

Pepper Steak

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with bell pepper & onion

Szechuan Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy brown sauce

Chicken Dishes

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Almond Chicken

$12.00

Cashew Chicken

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried vegetables & topped with cashews

Chicken & Mushroom

$12.00

Chicken with Broccoli

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce

Curry Chicken

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with vegetables in a delicious curry sauce

Egg Foo Young

$12.00

Two egg & vegetable patties with delicious gravy

Hunan Chicken

$12.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried spicy chicken & vegetables with fried chilli & peanuts

Mongolian Chicken

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with green & white onion bedded on crispy rice noodles

Mooshu Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried egg, shredded cabbage, sprouts, onions, & mushroom. Served with 4 mooshu shells

Snow White

$12.00

Szechuan Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried chicken with vegetables in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Teriyaki

$12.00

Crispy & Battered

General Tso Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy garlic sauce

Kampungi

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy soy garlic sauce

Orange Flavored Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy orange sauce

Sesame Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet soy sesame sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy citrus sauce

Tang Su Yuk Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a Korean-style lemony sweet & sour sauce

Desserts

Fruit Platter

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chilled Mandarin Oranges

$5.00

Almond Cookies (1)

$0.35

Fortune Cookies (1)

$0.10

Egg foo Young

Egg Foo Young

$12.00

Extras or Sides

Tofu

$2.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Spam

$2.00

Assorted Nuts

$1.00

Steam Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Cheese

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Lomein Noodles

$4.00

Extra Seafood

$3.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

16 Oz Kimchee

$5.00

2 Extra Moo Shu Pancake

$1.00

Family Dinners

Dinner for Two

$35.00

Mongolian beef & chicken with peapods

Dinner for Three

$55.00

Mongolian beef, sesame chicken, & chicken with peapods

Dinner for Four

$75.00

Mongolian beef, sesame chicken, chicken with peapods, & moo shu pork

Freshly Stir-fried

Asparagus Stir-fry

$12.00

Stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, & scallions

Bok Choy Stir-fry

$12.00

Stir-fry with black mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & bamboo shoots

Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry

$12.00

Stir-fry in light ginger sauce

Chop Suey

$12.00

Vegetables stir-fried in a light garlic sauce (including bean sprouts)

Customized Stir-fried

$12.00

Choose any favorite vegetables or assorted vegetables in a light garlic sauce

Eggplant Garlic Stir-Fry

$12.00

Stir-fry with onions & jalapeño peppers

Eggplant Garlic (breaded)

$12.00

Green Beans Stir-fry

$12.00

Green beans stir-fried in a delicious light garlic sauce

Mushroom Stir-fry

$12.00

Mushrooms stir-fried in a delicious light garlic sauce

Pea Pods Stir-fry

$12.00

Pea pods stir-fried in a delicious light garlic sauce

Potatoes Stir-fry

$12.00

Sliced potatoes & onion stir-fry

Teriyaki

$12.00

Yu Choy Stir-fry

$12.00

Stir-fry with greens in light garlic sauce

Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.00

Spicy fried rice with kimchi & a fried egg. Choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, or vegetable

Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok tossed fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, beansprouts, and egg. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, spam, combination, or vegetable. Spicy or curry flavor options available

Korean Dishes

Ahl Jigae

$14.00

Fish row soup with tofu

Bibim Naengmyeon

$13.00

Chilled, buckwheat noodles with beef, cucumber, radish & boiled egg

Bibimbap

$13.00

Steamed rice mixed with assorted vegetables, topped with a fried egg & a side of hot bean sauce

Budae Jigae

$15.00

Bulgogi

$15.00

Thinly sliced beef with onions

Chajangmyeon

$12.00

Boiled, homemade noodles topped with black bean sauce

Champpong

$14.00

Homemade noodle soup with shrimp, oyster, squid, mussel, & shredded vegetables

Chop Chae

$12.00

Stir-fry clear bean noodles & chicken with shredded vegetables

Daegutang

$15.00

Cod soup with tofu

Dakbokkeum

$12.00

Korean-style chicken & vegetable stir-fry

Deji gogi Bokkeum

$15.00

Sliced pork marinated with kimchi, rice cake, noodles, & onions in a homemade Korean hot sauce

Dwenjang Jigae

$12.00

Yellow bean, tofu soup with beef & clam

Godeungo Gui (SMC)

$14.00

Pan-fried Spanish mackerel

Haemul Kalguksu

$14.00

Homemade noodle soup with seafood & zucchini

Haemultang

$15.00

Seafood soup with tofu

Japtangbop

$15.00

Seafood stir-fry with assorted vegetables served with shrimp fried rice

Jjolmyeon

$13.00

Chilled, spicy, chewy noodles with cucumber, cabbage, carrot, beansprout, & boiled egg

Jokbal

$19.00

Kalbi

$18.00

Beef short tib steak marinated in homemade Korean sauce

Kalbitang

$18.00

Mild beef, short rib soup

Kampunggi

$14.00

Choice of bone-in or boneless checking in a sweet & spicy sauce

Kimchee Samgyeopsal

$16.00

Kimchi Jigae

$13.00

Kimchi soup with pork & tofu

Mandu-guk

$12.00

Dumpling soup with rice cakes & beef

Mapo Tofu

$12.00

Stir-fried tofu with pork & vegetables in hot bean sauce

Mul Naengmyeon

$13.00

Chilled, buckwheat noodle soup with beef, cucumber, radish & boiled egg

Nakji Bokkeum (octopus)

$16.00

Octopus stir-fry with shredded vegetables

Ojingeo Bokkeum (squid)

$14.00

Squid stir-fry with shredded vegetables

Samgyeopsal-gui

$16.00

Grilled pork belly with lettuce wrap

Samgyetang

$20.00

Seolleongtang

$14.00

Mild beef soup with green onions & bean noodles

Stone Bowl Bib

$13.00

Sundubu Jigae

$14.00

Soft tofu soup with pork & oyster

Tangsuyuk

$12.00

Korean-style sweet & sour pork

Yang Yum Wings

$14.00

Korean-style chicken & vegetable stir-fry

Yukaejang

$14.00

Soup with shredded flank steak, long green onions, & bean noodles

Noodle Dishes

Bokum Champong

$14.00

Stir-fry homemade noodles with seafood & vegetables

Chajang Myeon

$12.00

Boiled homemade noodles topped with dark bean sauce

Pad Thai

$12.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with sprouts & scallions in a sweet & savory sour sauce scattered with crushed peanuts

Udon Stir-fry

$12.00

Thick noodles stir-fried in a savory sauce

Lomein

$12.00

Stir-fried egg noodles with assorted vegetables

Chowfun

$12.00

Stir-fry soft, thick, fresh rice noodles with sprouts & onions

Japchae

$12.00

Clear bean noodles sautéed with beef & assorted vegetables

Hofun

$12.00

Stir-fry wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables in a light gravy

Mei Fun

$12.00

Stir-fry thin rice noodles & egg with assorted vegetables

Pork Dishes

Mooshu Pork

$12.00

Seafood Dishes

Curry Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp stir-fried in a curry sauce with assorted vegetables

Flounder with Ginger Soy Sauce

$14.00

Pan-seared flounder filet in ginger soy sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp

$14.00

Mongo Shrimp

$14.00

Scrambled Egg with Shrimp & Chives

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp stir-fry with soft scrambled eggs & chives

Seafood Special

$16.00

Shrimp, snow crab, scallops, & mussels stir-fried with fresh vegetables

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Golden fried jumbo shrimp & veggies

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$14.00

Shrimp & vegetables stir-fried in a light gravy sauce

Stir-Fry Mussels

$15.00

Half-shelled mussels in a delicious black bean sauce

Szechuan Shrimp

$14.00

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$3.00

Sweet Corn Chicken Soup

$4.00

Wonton Soup

$4.00

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.00

Crispy Rice Soup

$4.00

Seafood Soup

$5.00

Soup Noodle Dishes

Jjamppong

$14.00

Homemade spicy noodle soup with squid, shrimp, mussel, oyster, & vegetables

Kal Guk Su

$14.00

Korean-style noodles in a mild broth with seafood, zucchini, & onion

Udon Noodle Soup

$14.00

Mild broth with mussels, shrimp, bok choy, mushroom, & udon noodles

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.00

Mild broth with shrimp, bok choy, mushroom, noodles, & homemade wontons

Vegetarian

Bibimbap (Veg)

$12.00

Steamed rice mixed with assorted vegetables, topped with a fried egg & served with a side of hot bean sauce

Buddha's Delight

$12.00

Assorted vegetables & tofu stir-fry

Curry Vegetables

$12.00

Stir-fried vegetables in a delicious curry sauce

Mongolian Vegetables

$12.00

Stir-fried vegetables in a sweet & spicy sauce

Moo Shu Vegetables

$12.00

Stir-fried egg, shredded cabbage, sprouts, onions, & mushroom. Served with 4 moo shu shells

Szechuan Vegetables

$12.00

Assorted vegetables stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce

Vegetarian Mapo Tofu

$12.00

Tofu stir-fry with assorted vegetables in a hot bean sauce

Vegetable deluxe

$12.00

Stone Bowl Bib (Veg)

$12.00

Bar Menu

Beverages

Aloe

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

No Drink

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soy Milk

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Asahi

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Founder's All Day

$5.00

Founder's Porter

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Modelo Special

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Ellison Amber

$6.00

16 oz can

Cocktails

Red Lotus

$7.00

Vodka, Soho lychee, and cranberry juice

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Rum, vodka, tequila, gin, triple sec, and Coke

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Whiskey and peach schnapps

Appletini

$7.00

Vodka and apple juice

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Vodka and ginger ale

Cherry Blossom Tini

$7.00

Sake and cranberry juice

Mai Tai

$7.00

Light rum, dark rum, and pineapple juice

Martini

$7.00

Vodka (or gin) and dry vermouth

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Rum, pineapple juice, and coconut juice

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Whiskey and lemon juice

Yogurt Soju

$7.00

Korean yogurt drink

White Russian

$7.00

Vodka, cream, and Kahlúa

Lime Margarita

$7.00

Tequila and lime juice

Mango Margarita

$7.00

Tequila, mango juice, and lime juice

Tokyo Sunset

$7.00

Coconut rum, peach schnapps, and pineapple juice

Manhattan

$7.00

Whiskey and sweet vermouth

Soju Mojito

$7.00

Soju, light rum, and mint

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Rum and lime juice

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Bourbon and bitters

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Vodka and cranberry juice

Korean Specialty

Makgeolli

$12.00

750 ml. Makgeolli is the traditional Korean brewed, unfiltered, rice wine with a slightly sweet, tangy, and addictive taste that is true to Korea

Sake

$19.00

A traditional, Japanese, alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. (Can be served hot or cold)

Soju

$12.00

350 ml. Also known as Korean vodka. A clear distilled liquor made from rice and aside from its smooth taste, it is known as the most popular type of alcoholic drink in Korea

Somaek for Two

$12.00

Two beers and two shots of Soju

Sake Bomb

$12.00

Beer and two shots of sake

Wine by Glass

White 2016 Rondineto Pinot Grigio

$7.00

White 2018 Lone Birch Chardonnay

$7.00

Sparkling Lelle Prosecco

$9.00

Rosé 2019 Moulinde Gassac Guilhem

$7.00

Red 2018 Gouguenheim Malbec

$7.00

Red 2018 Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Red 2015 Piqueras

$9.00

Red 2015 Peachy Canyon

$9.00

Red 2019 Stoney Valley Merlot

$7.00

Wine by Bottle

White 2016 Rondineto Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

White 2018 Lone Birch Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Sparkling Lelle Prosecco BTL

$46.00

Rosé 2019 Moulinde Gassac Guilhem BTL

$36.00

Red 2018 Gouguenheim Malbec BTL

$36.00

Red 2018 Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$46.00

Red 2015 Piqueras BTL

$46.00

Red 2015 Peachy Canyon BTL

$46.00

Red 2019 Stoney Valley Merlot BTL

$36.00

Top Shelf Liquor

Belvedere

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Long Road Gin

$9.00

Hendrick's Gin

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Macallan 12 Year Sherry

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenfiddich 15 Years

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP

$9.00

Suntory Japanese Whiskey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Liquor

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay-Sapphire

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

El Dorado 5 Years

$7.00

Gosling Black Rum

$7.00

Kraken

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$7.00

El Jimador Silver

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniel

$7.00

Johnnie Walker

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$7.00