Lunch Specials

4 Piece Chicken + One Side + 20 oz Beverage

$13.25

Breast, Thigh, Leg and Whole Wing specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ. Served with one side and one 20 oz Beverage

Beef

Beef Brisket Dinner

$12.95

8oz of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Served with bread.

Brisket Only

$9.00

8oz of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce.

One (1) Pound of Brisket

$17.00

One Pound of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce.

Brisket Sandwich with Fries

$11.25

6-8 oz of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket sandwich and a side of Fries with your choice of our Pitt Boss Mild or Hot BBQ Sauce

Pitt Boss Burger Only

$6.50

1/2-pound beef patty on toasted bun

Pitt Boss Burger with Fries

$9.75

1/2-pound beef patty on toasted bun with fries

Chicken

Single Breast Strip with your choice of Sauce

20 Piece Chicken Only

$40.00

5 Breasts, 5 Thighs, 5 Legs and 5 Whole Wings specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.

4 Piece Chicken Dinner (Breast, Thigh, Leg and Wing)

$14.50

Breast, Thigh, Leg and Whole Wing specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ. Served with two sides

4 Piece Chicken Only (Breast, Thigh, Leg and Wing)

$9.25

Breast, Thigh, Leg and Whole Wing specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.

4 Piece Chicken w/ Fries

$12.00

Breast & Whole Wing Combo

$8.50

Breast and Whole WIng deep fried and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.

Breast Strip (4) Only

$10.95

Four (4) Boneless Breast Strips deeped Fried and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ

Breast Strip Dinner (4 pieces)

$12.95

Four (4) Boneless Chicken Breast Strips deeped Fried and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ. Served with two sides

Breast Strip One (1)

$2.50

Single Boneless Chicken Breast Strips deeped Fried and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ

Breast Strips (4) Combo with Fries

$12.00

Chicken Breast Strips and Fries served with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce,Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Ranch dressing.

Chicken Breast Only

$3.25

Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ

Chicken Leg Only

$2.00

Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ

Chicken Sandwich Filet

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Thigh Only

$2.00

Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ

Chicken Whole Wing Only

$2.00

Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ

Leg & Thigh Combo

$7.25

Leg and Thigh deep fried and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ

Smoked Wing Dings (5) Only

$6.00Out of stock

Five of Pitt Boss' Smoked Jumbo Wings only, specially seasoned and tossed in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce, Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard,

Wing Dings (5) Only

$5.00

Five of Pitt Boss' Jumbo Wings only, specially seasoned and tossed in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce, Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard,

Wings Dings (5) Combo with Fries

$8.25

Five of Pitt Boss' Jumbo Wings and a side of Fries, specially seasoned and tossed in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce, Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard,

Desserts

Bean Pie (Slice)

$3.50

Bean Pie (Whole)

$15.00

Home Made Bean Pie

Butter Milk Pie (Slice)

$3.50

Butter Milk Pie (Whole)

$15.00

Home Made Butter Milk Pie

Pound Cake (Slice)

$5.00Out of stock

Pound Cake (Whole)

$16.50Out of stock

Home Made Pound Cake

Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)

$4.99Out of stock

Sweet Potatoe Pie (Whole)

$16.49Out of stock

Home Made Sweet Potato Pie

Family Platter

Catfish Nugget Platter

$15.00

18 to 21 oz of bite size corn meal breaded fish

Whitefish Nugget Platter

$15.00

18 to 21 oz of bite size corn meal breaded fish

Pitt Boss Sampler

$20.99

8 oz of Brisket, 2 Rib Bones, 4 Smoked. Wing Dings and one regular side.

Game Day Box

$80.00

Full Slab of Ribs, 8 Breast Strips 8 Fish Nuggets 8 Wing Dings and Two (2) Pint size side

Rib & Chicken

Quarter Slab (3) and Leg & Thigh

$20.75

Garlic Parmesan or Ranch dressing.

Quarter Slab (3) and Breast & Wing

$16.50

Three Char-Grilled Bones and deep fried Breast and Whole WIng Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.

Half Slab (5) Leg & Thigh

$24.95

Half Slab (5) Breast & Wing

$26.95

Rib & Fish

Rib (3) and Cat Fish Combo (Corn Meal)

$15.50

Three Rib bones and Single Piece of Catfish with fries (10 to 12 Oz of Fish)

Rib (3) and White Fish Combo (Corn Meal)

$15.50

Three Rib bones and Single Piece of Whitefish with fries (10 to 12 Oz of Fish)

Ribs

Full Slab Rib Dinner

$32.50

Full Slab of Ribs (10 bones) Cherry Wood Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain. Served with bread.

Full Slab Only

$26.00

Full Slab of Ribs (10 bones) with two (2) pieces of white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Half Slab Rib Dinner

$23.50

Half Slab of Ribs (5 bones) Cherry Wood Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Half Slab Only

$15.50

Half Slab of Ribs (5 bones) with two (2) pieces of white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Quarter Slab Rib Dinner

$18.50

Quarter Slab of Ribs (3 bones) Cherry Wood Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Quarter Slab Only

$9.50

Quarter Slab (3 Bones) of Ribs with two (2) pieces of white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Rib Tip Dinner

$13.95

Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Rib Tip Only

$6.95

Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Rib Tips with Fries

$6.00

Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain served with Fries

Single Bone

$3.00

Single Rib Bone on white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Rib Sandwich (3 Bones) Only

$9.50

Three (3) of Pitt Boss' Char-Grilled Ribs on bread Slathered in your choice of our Pitt Boss Mild or Hot BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Rib Sandwich (3 Bones) with Fries

$12.75

Three (3) of Pitt Boss' Char-Grilled Ribs on bread Slathered in your choice of our Pitt Boss Mild or Hot BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.

Seafood

Catfish Dinner (Corn Meal)

$15.00

10-12 oz of Catfish, served with red hot sauce, tartar sauce or house BBQ Sauce

White Fish Dinner (Corn Meal)

$15.00

10-12 oz of White Fish served with red hot sauce, tartar sauce or house BBQ Sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$9.25

Six (6) Jumbo Shrimp deep fried,served with red hot sauce, tartar sauce or house BBQ Sauce

Fish and Shrimp Combo

$15.00

5 to 7oz specially seasoned piece of Catfish or White Fish on Bread servied with six jumbo shrims and Fries

Single Piece of Catfish

$6.50

Single Piece of Whitefish

$6.50

Jumbo Shrimp Only (6)

$5.99

Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$8.99

Catfish Sandwich Only

$6.50

5 to 7oz specially seasoned piece of Catfish on Bread

Catfish Sandwich with Fries

$9.75

5 to 7oz specially seasoned piece of Catfish on Bread with Fries

Sides

Bottle of Sauce 20oz

$8.00

20 Oz bottle of Pitt Boss or Staple Sauce hot, mild or mix

Big Bertha with Pulled Pork

$13.95

Served with Bacon Bits, Butter, Cheese, Chives, and Sour Cream.

Big Bertha with Brisket

$15.95

Served with Bacon Bits, Butter, Cheese, Chives, and Sour Cream.

Big Bertha

$7.95

Served with Bacon Bits, Butter, Cheese, Chives, and Sour Cream.

2 oz Cup of Sauce

$1.00

Pasta Salad Pint

$8.00

Pasta Salad Regular

$4.00

Potato Salad Pint

$8.00

Potato Salad Regular

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Regular

$4.00Out of stock

Green Beans Pint

$8.00

Green Beans Regular

$4.00

Candied Yams Pint

$8.00

Candied Yams Regular

$4.00

Cabbage Pint

$8.00

Cabbage Regular

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Vegetarian Baked Beans served with ground beef

Corn Bread

$1.00

Cole Slaw Pint

$8.00

Cole Slaw Regular

$4.00

French Fries Large

$6.50

Served hot, either soft or crispy plain or with Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.

French Fries Small

$3.25

Served hot, either soft or crispy plain or with Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.

Saucy Bread

$2.00

Soups & Salads

Fish nuggets on top of crispy house salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$9.50

Six (6) oz boneless grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers

Classic House Salad

$6.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers

Fish Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers, your choice of whitefish or catfish

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers, served with 4 jumbo shrimps