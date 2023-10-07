Charlie Staples Pitt Boss BBQ 372 West Rayen Avenue
Lunch Specials
Beef
Beef Brisket Dinner
8oz of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Served with bread.
Brisket Only
8oz of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce.
One (1) Pound of Brisket
One Pound of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce.
Brisket Sandwich with Fries
6-8 oz of Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket sandwich and a side of Fries with your choice of our Pitt Boss Mild or Hot BBQ Sauce
Pitt Boss Burger Only
1/2-pound beef patty on toasted bun
Pitt Boss Burger with Fries
1/2-pound beef patty on toasted bun with fries
Chicken
20 Piece Chicken Only
5 Breasts, 5 Thighs, 5 Legs and 5 Whole Wings specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.
4 Piece Chicken Dinner (Breast, Thigh, Leg and Wing)
Breast, Thigh, Leg and Whole Wing specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ. Served with two sides
4 Piece Chicken Only (Breast, Thigh, Leg and Wing)
Breast, Thigh, Leg and Whole Wing specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.
4 Piece Chicken w/ Fries
Breast & Whole Wing Combo
Breast and Whole WIng deep fried and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.
Breast Strip (4) Only
Four (4) Boneless Breast Strips deeped Fried and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ
Breast Strip Dinner (4 pieces)
Four (4) Boneless Chicken Breast Strips deeped Fried and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ. Served with two sides
Breast Strip One (1)
Single Boneless Chicken Breast Strips deeped Fried and smothered in your choice of ourPitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ
Breast Strips (4) Combo with Fries
Chicken Breast Strips and Fries served with your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce,Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan or Ranch dressing.
Chicken Breast Only
Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ
Chicken Leg Only
Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ
Chicken Sandwich Filet
Chicken Thigh Only
Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ
Chicken Whole Wing Only
Deep fried and specially seasoned and smothered in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ
Leg & Thigh Combo
Leg and Thigh deep fried and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ
Smoked Wing Dings (5) Only
Five of Pitt Boss' Smoked Jumbo Wings only, specially seasoned and tossed in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce, Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard,
Wing Dings (5) Only
Five of Pitt Boss' Jumbo Wings only, specially seasoned and tossed in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce, Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard,
Wings Dings (5) Combo with Fries
Five of Pitt Boss' Jumbo Wings and a side of Fries, specially seasoned and tossed in your choice of our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce, Dry Ranch, Honey Mustard,
Desserts
Bean Pie (Slice)
Bean Pie (Whole)
Home Made Bean Pie
Butter Milk Pie (Slice)
Butter Milk Pie (Whole)
Home Made Butter Milk Pie
Pound Cake (Slice)
Pound Cake (Whole)
Home Made Pound Cake
Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)
Sweet Potatoe Pie (Whole)
Home Made Sweet Potato Pie
Family Platter
Catfish Nugget Platter
18 to 21 oz of bite size corn meal breaded fish
Whitefish Nugget Platter
18 to 21 oz of bite size corn meal breaded fish
Pitt Boss Sampler
8 oz of Brisket, 2 Rib Bones, 4 Smoked. Wing Dings and one regular side.
Game Day Box
Full Slab of Ribs, 8 Breast Strips 8 Fish Nuggets 8 Wing Dings and Two (2) Pint size side
Rib & Chicken
Rib & Fish
Ribs
Full Slab Rib Dinner
Full Slab of Ribs (10 bones) Cherry Wood Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain. Served with bread.
Full Slab Only
Full Slab of Ribs (10 bones) with two (2) pieces of white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Half Slab Rib Dinner
Half Slab of Ribs (5 bones) Cherry Wood Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Half Slab Only
Half Slab of Ribs (5 bones) with two (2) pieces of white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Quarter Slab Rib Dinner
Quarter Slab of Ribs (3 bones) Cherry Wood Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Quarter Slab Only
Quarter Slab (3 Bones) of Ribs with two (2) pieces of white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Rib Tip Dinner
Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Rib Tip Only
Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Rib Tips with Fries
Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain served with Fries
Single Bone
Single Rib Bone on white bread Smoked and Slathered in our Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Rib Sandwich (3 Bones) Only
Three (3) of Pitt Boss' Char-Grilled Ribs on bread Slathered in your choice of our Pitt Boss Mild or Hot BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Rib Sandwich (3 Bones) with Fries
Three (3) of Pitt Boss' Char-Grilled Ribs on bread Slathered in your choice of our Pitt Boss Mild or Hot BBQ Sauce. Like yours unsauced? Order them plain.
Seafood
Catfish Dinner (Corn Meal)
10-12 oz of Catfish, served with red hot sauce, tartar sauce or house BBQ Sauce
White Fish Dinner (Corn Meal)
10-12 oz of White Fish served with red hot sauce, tartar sauce or house BBQ Sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Six (6) Jumbo Shrimp deep fried,served with red hot sauce, tartar sauce or house BBQ Sauce
Fish and Shrimp Combo
5 to 7oz specially seasoned piece of Catfish or White Fish on Bread servied with six jumbo shrims and Fries
Single Piece of Catfish
Single Piece of Whitefish
Jumbo Shrimp Only (6)
Jumbo Shrimp Combo
Catfish Sandwich Only
5 to 7oz specially seasoned piece of Catfish on Bread
Catfish Sandwich with Fries
5 to 7oz specially seasoned piece of Catfish on Bread with Fries
Sides
Bottle of Sauce 20oz
20 Oz bottle of Pitt Boss or Staple Sauce hot, mild or mix
Big Bertha with Pulled Pork
Served with Bacon Bits, Butter, Cheese, Chives, and Sour Cream.
Big Bertha with Brisket
Served with Bacon Bits, Butter, Cheese, Chives, and Sour Cream.
Big Bertha
Served with Bacon Bits, Butter, Cheese, Chives, and Sour Cream.
2 oz Cup of Sauce
Pasta Salad Pint
Pasta Salad Regular
Potato Salad Pint
Potato Salad Regular
Mac & Cheese Pint
Mac & Cheese Regular
Green Beans Pint
Green Beans Regular
Candied Yams Pint
Candied Yams Regular
Cabbage Pint
Cabbage Regular
Baked Beans
Vegetarian Baked Beans served with ground beef
Corn Bread
Cole Slaw Pint
Cole Slaw Regular
French Fries Large
Served hot, either soft or crispy plain or with Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.
French Fries Small
Served hot, either soft or crispy plain or with Pitt Boss or Staples Hot or Mild BBQ.
Saucy Bread
Soups & Salads
Chicken Breast Salad
Six (6) oz boneless grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers
Classic House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers
Fish Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers, your choice of whitefish or catfish
Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onions and green peppers, served with 4 jumbo shrimps