Charm Thai Restaurant @ Silver Spring
Monthly Special
- Sweet Thai Crunchy Noodle$8.95
Crispy deep-fried rice noodles, shrimp, scallion, and bean sprout coated with our house sweet and sour sauce.
- Crispy Corn Cheese$7.95
Mozzarella cheese, whole kernel corn, wrapped with wonton wrappers, deep fried, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Snow Taro$8.95
Deep-Fried Taro, PEANUT, rice flour, salt Served with Sweet chili sauce and PEANUT
- Charm Thai Wing Zabb*$9.95
Deep fried chicken wing served with Thai Sriracha sauce
- Crispy Pork Pok Pok**$11.95
(Crispy Pork Belly in Papaya Salad) Crispy Pork Belly with Shredded Green Papaya, carrot, green bean, tomato, lettuce and PEANUT in Thai spicy garlic lime dressing
- Volcano Soup*$8.95
Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, mushroom, tomato and cilantro in Thai style spicy & sour lemongrass milk soup
- Noodle Lover (Yen Ta Fo)$17.95
Shrimp, Squid, Fish ball with Wide noodles, white jelly fungus, fried Tofu, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, scallion and wonton chip in Sweet-Tangy-Mildly Spicy Pink Broth
- 7 Paradise Noodle (Mee Gati)$17.95
Rice vermicelli, shrimp, ground chicken, egg, scallion and bean sprout sauteed with Sweet-Tangy-Mildly Spicy Pink Sauce
- Metro Fried Rice$17.95
Thai jasmine rice combined with Crispy Pork Belly, egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato sautéed with Sweet-Tangy-mildly Spicy Pink Sauce
- Siam Beef In Pot$17.95
Sliced Beef, tender beef chunk, meat ball, bean sprouts, in concentrated beef broth topped with cilantro, scallion, pork rind and fresh basil. Served with jasmine rice.
- Dancing Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli$18.95
Crispy Pork Belly Sautéed with Chinese Broccoli and Oyster Garlic Brown Sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice
- Shrimp Volcano Hot Pot** (Tom Yum Goong)$18.95
Thai style spicy & sour lemongrass milk soup with Shrimp, mushroom, tomato, lemongrass, lime leaf and cilantro
- Massaman Beef Stew Curry$17.95
Braised Beef in Massaman curry with onion, potatoes, carrot and PEANUTS
- Basil Beef Stew **$17.95
Beef stew Stir Fry with our house chili and garlic sauce, onion, bell pepper and fresh basil leaves
- Shrimp In Pot$18.95
Shrimp with cellophane noodles with ginger, onion, red and green bell pepper, scallion, celery with brown garlic sauce
- Boat Noodle Soup$17.95
Beef, tender beef chunk, meat ball with Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, scallion, pork rind in concentrated beef broth
- Mama Duck Noodle Soup$17.95
Boneless Roast Duck with Egg noodle and in homemade five spice broth, sprinkled with fried garlic and chopped scallion and cilantro
- Basil Pork Crisp**$18.95
Crispy Pork Belly Stir Fry with our house chili and garlic sauce, bell pepper, green bean, basil
- Pork Crisp Prik khing**$18.95
Crispy Pork Belly Stir Fry with green bean and our house special red curry paste
- Basil Pork Crisp Fried Rice**$18.95
Crispy Pork Belly stir-fried with jasmine rice in chili and garlic sauce with green beans, bell pepper, onion, tomato and fresh basil leaves
- Basil Pork Crisp Mama**$18.95
Ramen noodle sautéed with Crispy Pork Belly in Thai chili sauce combined with onion, bell pepper, tomato and green bean topped with crispy basil
- Mama Kee Mao**$17.95
Ramen noodle sautéed with chicken & shrimp in Thai chili sauce combined with onion, bell pepper, tomato and green bean topped with crispy basil
- Ginger Branzino$18.95
Deef fried fillet Branzino topped with, ginger, celery, onion, bell pepper, green onion and black fungus mushroom
- Branzino Spicy**$18.95
Battered fillet Branzino deep fried topped with bell pepper, onion, fresh basil and chili and garlic sauce
- Pandan Custard with PATONGO (NEW)$8.95
Traditional Thai Pandan Custard with PATONGO (Donut Stick)
E-Saan- Thai Baan
- Grilled Meat Ball (ลูกชิ้นปิ้ง)$9.95
Meat Ball with Sweet and Chili dipping
- SIIN SAVANH (Thai Sun-Dried Beef)(เนื้อทอด)$9.95
Deep-fried marinated tender beef in Thai jerky style. Served with Thai Sriracha sauce.
- Som Tum Gai Yai (ส้มตำไก่ย่าง) (New)$19.95
Choice Of Som Tum serve with Charm Thai Gai Yang (Half) and Sticky rice
- Som Tum Tart (ตำถาด)$29.95
Choice Of Som Tum serve with Steamed rice noodle with garlic, Pork loaf, Boiled egg, Fried Chicken , Pork rind, Beansprout and Lettuce.
- Tum Sua (ตำซั่ว) (New)$12.95
Green Papaya salad with Padaek (Fermented Fish Sauce), Vermicelli noodle, pickled mustard green, tomato, Thai eggplant, carrot, bean sprout, lime, garlic and chili
- Tum lao (ตำลาว)$10.95
Green papaya salad with Padaek (Fermented Fish Sauce), tomato, Thai eggplant, carrot, lime, garlic and chili
- Tum Poo (Crab) (ตำปู)$10.95
Green papaya salad with salted crab
- Tum kai kem (ตำไข่เค็ม)$10.95
Green papaya salad with salted egg and whole kernel corn
- Tum Taeng (Cucumber) (ตำแตง)$10.95
Cucumber, green bean, red onion, tomato, lime, garlic and chili
- Bamboo Salad (ซุบหน่อไม้)$11.95
Bamboo, toasted rice powder, sesame seeds, red onion, scallion, cilantro, chili and lime
- Crispy Rice Salad (ยำข้าวทอด)$13.95
Crispy rice, red onion, scallion, cilantro, sour pork, ginger, PEANUT
- Yum Pla Duk Fuu* (ยำปลาดุฟู)$13.95
Futty and crispy catfish, mango, red onion, scallion, cilantro, lettuce with Thai spicy lime dressing
- Yum Woon Sen**(ยำวุ้นเส้น)$13.95
Cellophane noodle with 2 shrimps and ground chicken, red onion, scallion, cilantro, carrot and lettuce in Thai spicy lime dressing and PEANUT
- Soop Khanun (ซุปบักมี่/ขนุน)$16.95
Boiled and pounded young jackfruit, fish powder, curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, garlic served with deep-fried pork skin, steamed vegies and sticky rice.
- Charm Thai Gai Yang (ไก่ย่าง) (New)$19.95
Grilled marinated whole chicken (Cornish Hen) with Thai herbs. Served with Nam jim jeaw (Spicy tamarind sauce) and Sticky rice.
- Crying Tiger Steak(เสือร้องไห้)$18.95
Grilled marinated steak sliced served with Steamed Veggies, Nam jim jeaw (Spicy tamarind sauce) and Sticky rice
- Pla Tod Jaew Bong (ปลาทอดจิ้มแจ่ว)$17.95
Fried Kingfish with Nam jim jaew bong (Spicy Fermented Fish Sauce), steamed veggies and sticky rice
- Gaeng Het (Mushroom Soup)(แกงเห็ด)$16.95
Mushroom, red onion, scallion, lemongrass and fresh basil in Thai style spicy lemongrass soup.
- ORM (แกงอ่อม)$16.95
Choice of meat with Thai eggplant, chili, dill, red onion in Thai spicy herbal soup and toasted rice powder. Server with Sticky rice
Chef's Special
- Bangkok Seafood$18.95
Combination of shrimp, scallop, squid and mussel sauteed with bell pepper, onion, celery and green onion
- Spicy Crispy Duck**$17.95
Deep fried batterred grilled duck and sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce topped with crispy basil
- Gaeng Ped Yang**$17.95
Slieced roasted duck in red curry sauce and coconut milk with bell pepper, tomato, pineapple and fresh basil
- Salmon Crispy**$17.95
Fillet of salmon then deep fried topped with chili and garlic sauce with fresh basil
- Nua Ka Ting**$17.95
Top choice tender beef sliced and marinated in wine sauce, stir-fried with Thai garlic chili sauce, topped with crispy basil
- Pa Ram Rong Song$15.95
Sliced of Boneless chicken breast sauteed with light yellow curry sauce with broccoli and topped with peanut sauce and fried red onion
- Chicken Lemongrass**$15.95
Chicken lemongrass and bell pepper sauteed in chili and garlic yellow curry sauce with fresh basil
- Chicken Pineapple$15.95
Marinated chicken sauteed with fresh ginger, pineapple chunks, bell pepper, onion, scallion and cashew nuts in sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Mango*$17.95
Crispy battered sliced chicken topped with bell pepper, onion, dice of mango sauteed in tangy & sweet mango sauce with hint of spice
- Crispy Chicken Cashew nut*$17.95
Crispy battered sliced chicken topped with cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, fried chili sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce
- Crispy Chicken Ka Pow**$17.95
Crispy battered sliced chicken with bell pepper, onion, green been sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce topped with crispy basil
- Yellow Curry*$14.95
Choice of meat in Thai yellow curry with potato, baby carrot and bell pepper
- Massaman Curry*$14.95
Choice of meat in Massaman curry with onion, potatoes, carrot and peanuts
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Thai jasmine rice combined with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts sautéed with Thai soy sauce, egg, and spring onion
- Kao Soi* (Chiang Mai Noodle)$16.95
Northern Thai Style curry with egg noodle, bean sprout, red onion, scallion, cilantro, chicken and shrimp
- Thai Yum Yum Noodle Soup**$16.95
Egg noodle with Shrimp and Minced chicken, cilantro, scallion, bean sprout, crushed peanut and wonton chip in Thai Spicy & Sour Broth
- Chop Chop Basil** (Ka Pow Kai Dow)$15.95
Choice of meat sauteed with chili and garlic sauce bell pepper, green bean over steamed jasmine rice and a fried egg
- Crab Meat Fried Rice$17.95
Thai jasmine rice combined with crab meat, egg, carrot, tomato, onion and scallion sauteed with Thai soy sauce
- Charm Thai Fried Rice**$16.95
Thai jasmine rice combined with chicken and shrimp, egg, lemongrass, tomato, basil sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce
- Chicken Thai Boxing**$16.95
Minced Chicken and Lime leaf sauteed with Southern Thai Style yellow curry sauce topped cilantro and surrounded with steamed broccoli
- Bangkok Beef$17.95
Sliced Beef sauteed with Onion, Scallion and Carrot in our house Fusion Teriyaki Sauce, surrounded with broccoli and topped with SESAME Seeds
Appetizer
- Spring Roll$6.95
Mix Vegetable and cellophane noodles wrapped with spring roll skin then deep fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce
- Steamed Dumpling$8.95
Combination of crabmeat, shrimp and chicken with water chestnuts wrapped in wonton skin, steamed and served with green onion, fried garlic and sweet soy sauce
- Fried Dumpling$8.95
Combination of crabmeat, shrimp, chicken with water chestnuts wrapped in wonton skin, deep fried, served with sweet soy sauce
- Bikini Shrimp$9.95
Shrimp, marinated and rolled in spring roll skin, fried until golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimp Cake$9.95
Deep fried marinated minced shrimp served with a sauce of red onion, cucumber and sour sauce, topped with crushed peanut
- Fried Calamari$9.95
Deep fried calamari served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
- Satay Gai$8.95
Skewers of chicken marinated in Thai herbs grilled and served with peanut sauce cucumber relish and toasted
- Tofu Tod$7.95
Deep fried tofu served iwth sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanut
- Curry Puff$8.95
Dice potato seasoned with curry and Thai spices, wrapped in pastry pocket and lightly deep fried served with cucumber, red onion relish sauce
- Garden Roll$7.95
Mix Vegetables, tofu and egg noodle wrapped with rice paper skin served with house special plum sauce
- Crispy Chive Cake$7.95
Deep fried Chive Leaves in Rice flour dough topped with fried garlic. Served with sweet soy sauce
- Crispy Duck Roll$9.95
Slices of Roasted Duck Lightly Battered with carrot, scallion, roti pancake and Peking duck sauce
- Thai Fish Cakes**$8.95
Spicy Thai fish cake blended with red curry paste and kaffir lime leaves, deep fried and served with Red onion, cucumber in sweet chili sauce and crushed peanut
- Thai Sun-Dried Beef$9.95
Deep-fried marinated tender beef in Thai jerky style. Served with Sriracha sauce
Salad
- House Salad$8.95
Fresh combination green salad, served with traditional peanut dressing
- Papaya Salad*$8.95
Shredded Green Papaya with carrot, green bean, tomato and peanut in Thai spicy garlic lime dressing
- Brussels Sprout Salad*$9.95
Deep fried brussels sprout topped with cashew nuts, onion, ice burg lettuce, and cilantro in Thai spicy lime dressing
- Crispy Tofu Salad*$8.95
Deep Fried Tofu mixed with, carrot, red onion, spring onion, cilantro and crushed PEANUT in Thai sweet and sour dressing
- Larb Gai*$8.95
Chopped cooked chicken, scallion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, red onion, chili powder in fresh lime juice
- Yum Nua*$9.95
Grilled flank steak, sliced thin, tossed with spicy lime vinaigrette mixed with onion, cucumber, tomato, celery and cilantro
- Beef NumTok*$9.95
Grilled beef with red onion, cilantro, onion, roasted ground rice with spicy fresh lime juice
- Crispy Fish Salad$8.95
Crispy sweet dried fish mixed with celery, carrot, red onion, cilantro ,cashew nuts and iceberg lettuces in Thai spicy lime dressing
- Spicy Shrimp Salad*$9.95
Shrimp with red onion, scallion, cilantro, carrot, lettuce and cashew nuts in Thai spicy lime dressing
Soup
- Tom Yum *$5.95
Traditional Thai style hot and sour lemongrass soup with mushroom tomato and cilantro
- Tom Kha$6.95
Traditional Thai style hot and sour galangal soup with mushroom tomato and cilantro
- Tofu Soup$6.95
Tofu in clear broth with carrot, napa, green onion and cilantro
- Wonton Soup$7.95
Minced shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skin served in clear broth soup with spring onion and cilantro
Entrée
- Panang Curry*$13.95
Choice of Meat in savory Thai peanut curry with coconut milk and lime leaves
- Red Curry**$13.95
Choice of Meat in Thai Red curry with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and fresh basil
- Green Curry**$13.95
Choice of Meat in Thai Green curry with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and fresh basil
- Pad Khing$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried fresh ginger, celery, scallion, onion, black mushroom and bell pepper
- Pad Ka Pow**$12.95
Choice of Meat in chili and garlic sauce with onion, bell pepper and fresh basil leaves
- Pad Mixed Vegetable$12.95
Choice of Meat Stir-fried with garlic, broccoli, snow pea, carrot, baby corn, green cabbage, mushroom and napa in brown sauce
- Pad Cashew Nut$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with cashew nut, onion, scallion and bell pepper in our signature brown sauce
- Pad Prik Khing*$12.95
Choice of Meat stirred fried with green bean in special Thai red curry chilli paste
- Spicy Eggplant**$12.95
Choice of Meat stirred fried with Chinese eggplant, bell pepper in chili black bean sauce with fresh basil leaves
Noodle and Rice
- Pad Thai$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with thin noodle, egg, preserved radish, bean sprout, scallion and crushed peanut.
- Pad See Eaw$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with wide rice noodle egg, broccoli, in Thai soysauce
- Pad Kee Mao** (Drunken Noodle)$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with wide rice noodle chili and garlic sauce, onion, bell pepper, tomato, and fresh basil
- Lad Na$12.95
Choice of Meat sauteed with broccoli in brown gravy sauce over pan fried wide rice noodle
- Mai Pha$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with cellophane noodle, egg, onion, celery, carrot, mushroom and green onion
- Pad Mee$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with egg noodle, egg, onion, celery, carrot, mushroom and spring onion
- Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with steamed white rice in Thai soy sauce, garlic, egg, onion, carrot, tomato and green onion
- Kee Mao Fried Rice**$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried with steamed white rice in chili and garlic sauce with bell pepper, onion, tomato and fresh basil leaves
- Thai Noodle Soup$12.95
Choice of Meat with thin rice noodle in clear broth soup with celery, cilantro, green onion and bean sprout
- Spicy Noodle Soup* (Tom Yum)$12.95
Choice of meat with thin rice noodle, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion, topped with crushed peanut in spicy hot and sour soup
Dessert
- Mango and Sweet Sticky Rice$7.95
Mango with sweet sticky rice, coconut milk and sesame seed
- Homemade Taro Custard$7.95
Original Thai style custard made with taro, egg, coconut cream, plum sugar topped with coconut sauce and sesame seed
- Thai Style Fried Banana$7.95
Thai Style Deep-fried banana topped with honey and sesame seed
- Sweet Taro Roti$7.95
Sweet taro paste in Roti pancake top with Condensed milk and Sesame seed
- Thai Key Lime Pine$7.95
Key lime juice, pandan coloring, egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, pie crust, coconut milk and maraschino cherry
Beverages
- Thai Iced Tea$4.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.00
- Lemon Thai Iced Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Thai Green Iced Tea$4.50
- Green Tea Lemonade$4.50
- Rose Lemonade$4.50
- Sugar Rose Mike$4.50
- Coke (Canned)$2.00
- Diet Coke (Canned)$2.00
- Sprite (Canned)$2.00
- Ginger Ale (Canned)$2.00
- Ginger Beer (Canned)$2.00
- Water Bottle (16.9 fl.oz)$2.00
Side Order and Extra Sauce
- White Rice$2.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Sticky Rice$3.00
- Steamed Veggies$3.00
- Steamed Broccoli$3.00
- Steamed Thin Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Wide Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Egg Noodle$3.00
- Crushed peanut$1.00
- Sweet and Sour Sauce (2oz.)$1.00
- Sweet Soy Sauce (2oz.)$1.00
- Peanut Sauce (2oz.)$1.00
- Peking Duck Sauce (2oz.)$1.00
- Cucumber & Onion Relish Sauce (2oz.)$1.00
- Spicy Sriracha Sauce (2oz.)$1.00
- Plum Sauce (2oz.)$1.00
- Curry Sauce (10 oz.)$5.00