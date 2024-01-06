Charm Thai Kitchen and Bar 4223 Research Forest Dr #100
Food
Appetizer
- A1. Crab Wontons (5)$8.99
Crispy wontons filled with a combination of crab, carrots, celery, and cream cheese with Charm’s house-made plum sauce.
- A2. Fresh House Style Rolls (2)$8.99
Cilantro, cucumber, carrots, lettuce, mango are wrapped in soft rice paper and served with a sweet soy dipping sauce topped with peanuts.
- A3. Crispy Thai Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Brussels sprouts cooked golden brown with chopped garlic, pepper, sweet chili, Thai soy sauce and lime juice.
- A4. Shrimp Cakes (4)$9.99
Crispy golden cake filled with ground shrimp and Thai herbs served with house-made plum sauce.
- A5. Spring Rolls (4)$7.99
Fried spring roll stuffed with succulent vegetables served with our secret sweet chili sauce.
- A6. Crispy Pork Belly$11.99
Crispy Pork belly braised, baked, and lightly fried, served with our Thai chili dipping sauce.
- A7. Cheese Rolls (4)$8.99
Crispy rolls filled with cream cheese, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese served with sweet chili sauce.
- A8. Thai Chicken Wings (6)$11.99
Our deep-fried wings come tossed with your choice of our buffalo sauce or garlic soy sauce.
- A9. Moo Dade Deaw$10.99
Strips of pork loin served with Thai Sriracha sauce.
- A10. Chicken Satay (4)$10.99
Savory chicken marinated in curry powder and coconut milk served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- SM1. Grilled Squid$13.99
Grilled whole squid on a sizzling plate served with sweet chili sauce.
- A12. Roti Curry$8.99
Our house made roti, served with special house curry sauce.
- A13. Edamame$6.99
Steamed and salted edamame.
- A14. Dumpling (4)$9.99
Hand crafted pork and shrimp dumplings served with a side of our house made dumpling sauce. Topping with fried garlic and cilantro.
- A15. WOODLANDS Sampler$18.99
2 of each Our sampler platter features cheese rolls, spring rolls, crab wontons, chicken satay and dumplings served with house-made dipping sauce.
Small Plate
- SM2. Ribs with Sauce (3)$14.99
Texas style slow smoked ribs finished with Thai tamarind chili sauce.
- SM3. Lemongrass Beef Skewer (4)$12.99
ROYAL FLOWER DUMPLINGS – Butterfly Pea Flower dumplings Filling with onions, coconut milk, ground chicken, sweet pickled relish, and palm sugar.
- SM4. Chor- Muang (5)$14.99
- SM5. Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
- SM6. Coconut Curried Mussel$13.99
Soup
- S1. Tom Yum
Spicy lemongrass broth with thai herb, head-on shrimp & mushroom
- S2. Tom Kha
Traditional coconut chicken galangal soup with kaffir lime & enoki mushroom
- S3. Dumpling Soup (Wonton)
- S4. Tom Zaap$15.99
Scratch-made beef bone broth, rice noodle, onion, cilantro, sprouts with steak
- S5. Poh Tak$18.99
Salad
- S6. Larb$15.99
A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing, served with lettuce.
- S7. Charm’s Salad$9.99
A zesty salad tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, spring onions, cilantro, and a chili lime served with peanut dressing.
- S8. Thai Papaya Salad$12.99
Som tum: fresh papaya salad with tomato, long beans, peanuts, topped with salted dry shrimp and grounded peanuts
- S9. Nam Tok$15.99
Sliced beef mixed with onions, cilantro, rice power, & chili served over lettuce
- S10. Yum Woon Sen$14.99
Glass noodles with chili paste, onions and tomatoes in lime dressing.
- S11. Seafood Salad$17.99
Lunch Special
- L1. BASIL STIR FRY (PAD KRA POW)$12.99
- L2. BROCCOLI STIR FRY$12.99
- L3. GARLIC & PEPPER$12.99
- L4. CASHEW NUT DELIGHT$12.99
- L5. EGGPLANT BASIL$12.99
- L6. THAI FRIED RICE$12.99
- L7. TASTY PEANUT$12.99
- L8. VEGETABLE LOVER$12.99
- L9. ORANGE CHICKEN$13.99
- L10. RED CURRY$12.99
- L11. YELLOW CURRY$12.99
- L12. KUA GAI (Stir-fried Chicken Noodles)$12.99
Curries
- C1. Red Curry$14.95
Red curry pastes with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk
- C3. Panang Curry$14.95
Panang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
- C4. Massaman Curry$14.95
Massaman curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in mild spicy coconut milk and roasted peanut
- C5. Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk
- C6. Pineapple Curry$16.99
Red curry with pineapple chunks, bamboo, bell pepper, Thai basil
- C7. Mango Curry$16.99
Noodles
- N1. Pad Thai$14.99
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of meat, egg, green onions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts with sweet tamarind sauce.
- N2. Pad Khe Mao$14.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with choice of meat, garlic, bell peppers, tomatoes, chili, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, egg and basil with house soy sauce.
- N3. Pad See Ew$14.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with choice of meat, egg, Chinese broccoli, carrots in a sweet brown sauce.
- N4. Pad Woon Sen$14.99
Stir-fried clear glass noodles with a choice of protein, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli, green onions, onions, mushrooms, and Napa cabbage with house soy sauce.
- N5. Kua Gai$14.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with CHICKEN, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions topped with fried onions and cilantro served with sriracha sauce.
Fried Rice
- R1 Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice with egg, tomatoes, white onions, green onions, garnished with cucumbers and cilantro.
- R2. Basil Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, garlic, egg, fresh chili, baby corn, green bean, bell peppers and basil
- R3. Tom Yum Fried Rice$14.99
- R4. Pineapple Fried Rice$16.99
- R5. Crab Fried Rice$19.99
- R6. Vegan Fried Rice$13.99
ENTRÉE
- E1. Vegetable Lover$14.95
Stir-fried garlic, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, zucchini and water chestnut with oyster sauce
- E2. Cashew Nut Stir-Fry$13.99
Stir-fried fresh chili, garlic, onion, bell pepper, dried chili and cashew nut with thai chili paste sauce
- E3. Thai Basil (Pad Ka Prow)$13.99
Stir-fried fresh chili, garlic, onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, basil with brown sauce
- E4. Pad Prik Khing$13.99
- E5. Spicy Eggplant Lover$13.99
Stir-fried garlic, eggplant, onion, and basil with thai chili paste sauce
- E6. Tasty Peanut$13.99
Steamed mixed vegetable topped with peanut sauce
- E7. Thai Ginger (Pad Khing)$14.99
- E8. Orange Chicken$14.99
- E9. General Charm Chicken$15.99
Crispy chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce with broccoli
- E10. Pla Lui Suan$19.99
- E12. Pad Ped Pla Duk$17.99
- E13. Hat Yai Platter$26.99
- E14. Tiger Cried (Ribeye)$29.99
- E15 Thai Garlic Pepper$14.95
Stir-fried fresh garlic with pepper sauce
Charm's Special
- CS1. Green Curry Beef (New York Strip)$30.00
Grilled flat iron steak served sizzling in a hot stone bowl with aromatic green curry, kaffir lime leaves, eggplant, bell peppers and Thai basil simmered in coconut milk.
- CS2. Salmon Souffle$32.00
Pan Fried Salmon Cubes in aromatic house curry, basil, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk, napa cabbage.
- CS3. Clay Pot Scallops With Glass Noodles$32.00
A century-old Thai favorite dish includes scallops, steamed glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro, and white pepper mixed in delicious house made sauce.
- CS4. Angry Thai Ocean$38.00
Giant prawns, squids, scallops and mussels dance together in a light and savory stir-fry including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor.
- CS5. BANGKOK Grilled Prawns$35.00
Grilled giant prawns topped with house traditional curry and kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk.
- CS6. Lobster Pad Thai$32.00
Lobster tail over Pad Thai noodles, egg crepe, crushed peanuts, green onion, bean sprouts and lime.
- CS7. Lamb Hung Lay$35.00
Braised lamb shank, Northern style Thai curry, peanuts, potatoes, ginger, green onion, pickled garlic, shallots served with cucumber salad.
- CS8. Lamb Yang$35.00
Grilled lamb chops with sweet soy coriander glaze, grilled coconut sticky rice, cucumber salad.
- CS9. Ob-Chuey Braised Short Ribs$28.00
Slow-braised beef short ribs in Thai herbed sauce with green beans, potatoes, baby carrots.
- CS10. Kao Soi Soft Shell Crabs$32.00
Northern Thai style egg noodles with crispy soft shell crabs in curry soup, shallots, topped with crispy egg noodles.
Noodle Soups
Dim Sum
- BBQ Pork Bun$5.50
2 pcs steamed BBQ pork bun
- Shrimp Dumpling (Ha Cao)$4.99
4 pcs prawn dumplings steamed in a translucent wrapper
- Birds Nest Fried Shrimp$6.99
3 pcs
- Steamed Rice Noodle with BBQ Pork$6.99
3 pcs
- Sweet Milk Bun with Egg Yolk$6.99
3 pcs
- Steamed Rice Noodle with Vegetables$6.99
3 pcs
- Sesame Ball$5.99
3 pcs crispy sweet sesame ball filled with red bean paste
- Peking Duck Bun$6.99
2 pcs