Charter Steakhouse
STEAKHOUSE
Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail$24.00
wild caught Patagonian shrimp
- Bruschetta$17.00
herbed cheese, roasted tomato, micro greens
- Crab Croquettes$25.00
lumped crab, bernaise sauce, lemon, capers
- Duck Confit$22.00
celery root puree, smoked fig
- Soup Du Jour$12.00
- French Onion Soup$16.00
slow simmered beef broth, pretzel crostini, smoked gouda
- Burrata Salad$22.00
nut free basil pesto, arugula, pretzel crostini, balsamic
- Caesar Salad$16.00
shaved parmesan, pretzel croutons,
- Beet Salad$20.00
mixed greens, pickled beets, pine nuts, goat cheese, roastedgarlic vinaigrette
Steaks
Entrees
- Ravioli$32.00
arugula, tomato, chablis cream sauce, truffle moilterno cheese
- Roasted Half Chicken$36.00
garlic herb mashers, grilled asparagus, preserved lemoin chicken jus
- Fig-Glazed Colorado Lamb Chop$60.00
wild mushroom risotto, cabbage, red wine demi-glace
- Pork Chop$53.00
12 ounce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable,apple bourbon demi-glace
- Coulotte Steak & Yuca Wedges$38.00
6 ounce sirloin, yuca fries, bearnaise sauce
Bar Menu
- Marinated Olives$8.00
house marinated
- Candied Almonds$8.00
- Yuca Wedges with Dip$10.00
salsa verde, bearnaise, ancho bourbon
- Crisscross chips$8.00
ancho aioli
- Antipasto Mixed Green Salad$15.00
priosciutto, fresh mozz, roasted bell pepper, kalamata olives, rosted tomato chimichurri
- Soup Du Jour$12.00
- Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip$14.00
herb garlic cheese sauce, potato chips
- Shrimp Skewers$14.00
four marinated grilled shrimp, chili aioli
- Tacos$15.00
3 tacos, steak or chicken
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$22.00
herbed garlic chhese, onion marmalade, wild mushroom, truffle moliterno cheese, arugula
- Caprese Flatbread$20.00
fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
- Smash Burger$24.00
6 oz fitch ranch, caramelized onion, smoked gouda, lettuce , tomato, sweet potato bun, crisscross chips
- Truffle French Fries$12.00
- French Fries$10.00
Dessert
- Crème Brule Cheesecake$15.00
berry coulis, fresh berries
- Cherry Turnover$15.00
peaches & cream Ice cream, berry coulis
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$15.00
vanilla ice cream, brown butter salted caramel
- Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
- Kid Chicken Tenders$14.00
crisscross potato wedges
- kid cheese pizza$14.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
- kid pepperoni pizza$14.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Kid 1/4 pound hamburger$14.00
crisscross potato wedges
- Kid Steak Frites$26.00
6 oz fitch ranch sirloin, french fries