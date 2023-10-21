Chatham Pier Fish Market
FOOD
Baskets
Fried Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch Served Fries + Slaw
Fried Local Day Boat Sea Scallops Served with Fries + Slaw
Fried White Peeled Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Served with Fries + Slaw
Fried Native Fresh Whole Belly Clams Served with Fries + Coleslaw
Fried Fresh Local Clams Strips Served with Fries + Slaw
Fresh Local Clams Fried in light Batter Served with Bistro Sauce
Fried Fresh North Atlantic Haddock Served with Fries
Griddled Brioche & American Cheese Served with Fries
Fried Calamari with Chipotle Sauce Served Fries + Slaw with fresh Lemon
1.25lb Steamed Lobster with Corn and drawn Butter
1.5lb. Steamed Soft Shelled Clams (Steamers) w/Drawn Butter
1lb. Steamed Mussels & Scampi Butter
1.5lbs Steamed Littlenecks with Scampi Butter
Yellow fin tuna over sushi rice with chipotle aioli, avocado, nori, cilantro, and ponzu sauce.
Seared Halibut served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, and Vegetable Chutney.
Miso glazed salmon served with jasmine rice and green beans.
Seared Scallops served with garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, carrots, and onion bacon jam.
Pappardelle pasta served with pesto, lobster herb infused grape tomatoes and asparagus (no nuts).
8oz of shrimp, corn, Italian sausage, fingerling potatoes, and CPFM Butter sauce.
Chowdah & Bisque
From the Depths Special
Rolls & Buns
Blackened Yellowfin Tuna (Seared RARE), lettuce, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo Served with Fries+ Slaw
Blackened Swordfish, Lettuce, Avocado, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw
Warmed Butter Poached lobster Meat Served with Fries + Slaw
Crispy Native Whole Belly Clams on a Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw
Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch, Lettuce, Tomatoes Tartar Sauce, Served with Fries
Fresh Steamed Lobster Meat with a touch Mayo Served Fries + Slaw
Fresh Salmon Burger, Lettuce, Avocado, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries
Fried Local Day Boat Scallops With Bacon & Lettuce
Crispy White Shrimp, Lettuce, Chipotle-Lime Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw
Crab on a Brioche Roll w cucumber and rémoulade
Salads
Sides
Crispy Fries
Fried Onions
Served with Bang Bang Sauce
Grilled Calamari served in a Hawaiian BBQ Sauce.