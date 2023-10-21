Popular Items

Tuna Poke Bowl
$24.00

Yellow fin tuna over sushi rice with chipotle aioli, avocado, nori, cilantro, and ponzu sauce.

FOOD

Baskets

Served w creamy mashed potatoes, green beans, and vegetable chutney
Fish & Chips
$21.00

Fried Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch Served Fries + Slaw

Scallop Basket
$31.00

Fried Local Day Boat Sea Scallops Served with Fries + Slaw

Shrimp Basket
$24.00

Fried White Peeled Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Served with Fries + Slaw

Whole Belly Clam Basket
$38.00

Fried Native Fresh Whole Belly Clams Served with Fries + Coleslaw

Clam Strips Basket
$21.00

Fried Fresh Local Clams Strips Served with Fries + Slaw

Clam Fritters
$14.00

Fresh Local Clams Fried in light Batter Served with Bistro Sauce

Kids Fish & Chips
$12.00

Fried Fresh North Atlantic Haddock Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese
$9.00

Griddled Brioche & American Cheese Served with Fries

Fried Calamari
$16.00

Fried Calamari with Chipotle Sauce Served Fries + Slaw with fresh Lemon

1.25lb. Lobster Special
$25.99

1.25lb Steamed Lobster with Corn and drawn Butter

Steamer Clams Special
$19.00

1.5lb. Steamed Soft Shelled Clams (Steamers) w/Drawn Butter

Steamed Mussels Special
$14.00

1lb. Steamed Mussels & Scampi Butter

Steamed Littlenecks Special 1.5 lb
$21.00

1.5lbs Steamed Littlenecks with Scampi Butter

Seared Halibut Special
$26.00

Seared Halibut served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, and Vegetable Chutney.

Miso Glazed Salmon
$21.00

Miso glazed salmon served with jasmine rice and green beans.

Seared Scallop Special
$27.00

Seared Scallops served with garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, carrots, and onion bacon jam.

Pasta Special
$32.00Out of stock

Pappardelle pasta served with pesto, lobster herb infused grape tomatoes and asparagus (no nuts).

CPFM Shrimp Boil
$25.00Out of stock

8oz of shrimp, corn, Italian sausage, fingerling potatoes, and CPFM Butter sauce.

Chowdah & Bisque

Clam Chowder
$9.00+

Made with Fresh Local Clams

Lobster Bisque
$10.00+

Creamy Lobster Bisque with a touch of Sherry Wine

From the Depths Special

We at the Chatham Pier Fish Market are giving you, the customer, the experience to create your own menu.
8oz Sea Scallops
$24.00
8oz Black Bass Fillet
$14.00Out of stock
8oz Jumbo Shrimp
$14.00
8oz Cod Fillet
$12.00
8oz Salmon Fillet
$12.00
8oz Swordfish Steak
$17.00
8oz Yellowfin Tuna Steak Rare
$19.00
8oz Halibut Fillet
$22.00
8oz Red Snapper
$12.00
8oz Branzino Fillet
$9.00
8oz Striped Bass
$12.00

Rolls & Buns

Blackened Ahi Tuna on Brioche Bun
$19.00

Blackened Yellowfin Tuna (Seared RARE), lettuce, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo Served with Fries+ Slaw

Blackened Swordfish on Brioche Bun
$18.00

Blackened Swordfish, Lettuce, Avocado, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw

Buttered Lobster Roll
$38.00

Warmed Butter Poached lobster Meat Served with Fries + Slaw

Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll
$28.00

Crispy Native Whole Belly Clams on a Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw

Haddock on Brioche Bun
$16.00

Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch, Lettuce, Tomatoes Tartar Sauce, Served with Fries

Lobster Roll
$38.00

Fresh Steamed Lobster Meat with a touch Mayo Served Fries + Slaw

Salmon Burger on Brioche Bun
$18.00

Fresh Salmon Burger, Lettuce, Avocado, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries

Scallops & Bacon Roll
$18.00

Fried Local Day Boat Scallops With Bacon & Lettuce

Shrimp Roll
$17.00

Crispy White Shrimp, Lettuce, Chipotle-Lime Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw

Softshell crab Sandwich
$14.00Out of stock
Crabcake Sandwich
$16.95

Crab on a Brioche Roll w cucumber and rémoulade

Grilled Haddock Fish Sandwich
$19.00

Salads

House Blend of Arcadian Mixed Greens , Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber with your choice of Sherry Vinaigrette or Green Goddess
House Salad
$10.00

House Blend Arcadian Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber with your choice of Lemon Olive Oil

Seared Scallop Salad
$26.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries
$6.00

Crispy Fries

Onion Rings
$8.00

Fried Onions

Big Coleslaw
$6.00
Small Coleslaw
$3.00
Cocktail Sauce
$3.00
Tartar Sauce
$3.00
Horseradish
$3.00
Crab Cake
$5.95
Side of Blackened Seared Tuna
$13.00
Garlic Butter Shrimp
$9.00
Side of Blackened Swordfish
$13.00
Side Salmon Burger
$10.00
Steamed String Beans
$3.00
Buttered corn
$3.00
Creamy lobster mash
$17.00
Rice
$3.00
Creamy Yukon Gold Mash
$3.00
Coconut Shrimp
$12.00Out of stock

Served with Bang Bang Sauce

Sauteed Carrots
$4.00
Sauteed Spinach
$3.00Out of stock
Grilled Asparagus
$6.00
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes
$3.00
Hawaiian App
$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Calamari served in a Hawaiian BBQ Sauce.

Lobster Salad
$25.00

DRINKS

Beverage

Beverage
$3.50