Chaupain Bakery - San Clemente 211 Avenida Del Mar
Add-ons
2 EGGS
Add Aioli
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Add Champagne Mustard Vinagrette
Add Cheese
Add Chicken
Add Extra Hollandaise
Add Ham
Add Hot Sauce
Add Jam
Add Lemon Vinagrette
Add Mushroom
Add Poached Eggs (Order of 2)
Add Potatoes
Add Prosciutto
Add Salsa
Add Side Fruit Salad
Add Smoked Salmon
Add Toast
All-Day Breakfast
Sunrise Croissant
Three fresh-cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli. Served on our delicious fresh baked butter croissant. Add bacon or ham for $1.50
Breakfast Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, bacon and potatoes. Served with house-house-made salsa roja.
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Toasted whole wheat bread, black pepper bacon, two sunny side up eggs, roasted tomato aioli, shaved French radish, cherry heirloom tomatoes and everything spice.
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
House made lemon dill kefir cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, topped with olive tapenade and fresh dill on toasted whole wheat bread
Sam's Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of hot roast beef or pastrami, three scrambled eggs, bell peppers, onions, house-made hot sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli. Served on fresh baked baguette.
Monte Cristo
French toast dipped sourdough stuffed with ham, Gruyere cheese, house-made sauce béchamel and blackberry balsamic jam.
Egg's Benedict
Two soft poached eggs, maple glazed ham, lemon and brown butter hollandaise sauce, topped with chives and crispy prosciutto. Served on butter toasted baguette.
Egg's Royale
Two soft poached eggs, smoked salmon, lemon and brown butter hollandaise sauce, topped with chives on butter toasted baguette.
French Toast
Classic French Toast made with our delicious brioche bread, Chantilly cream, fresh berries and maple syrup.
Shakshuka
Hearty North-African dish of two eggs poached in a pepper, tomato broth. Served with house-made harissa, herbs and toasted baguette.
Chaupain Omelette
Three eggs cooked French style with Gruyere cheese, chives and spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers. Add for $2 each: Ham, Bacon, Avocado
Granola Parfait
House-made coconut kefir yogurt topped with oat, flax seed, chia seed granola with maple pepitas and fresh berries.
Stone Fruit Jam Tartine
Cakes, Cookies & Brownies
Croissant
Plain Croissant
Flaky Butter Croissant
Almond Chocolate Custard
Plain croissant cut in half and filled with vanilla custard. Topped with custard, chocolate chips, almond slices and powdered sugar.
Almond-Chocolate Frangipane Croissant
Filled with Valrona dark chocolate bars and almond paste, topped with almond slices and crystallized sugar
Croissant Bateau Mixed Berries
Croissant cut in the shape of a boat, filled with Swiss cream and topped with berries, and powdered sugar.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Filled with Boar’s Head ham slices and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with cheddar cheese.
Pistachio Croissant
Filled with pistachio paste, topped with pistachio crumbs.
Spinach & Cheese Croissant
Filled with spinach and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with everything spice.
Strawberry Envelope
Croissant cut in the shape of an envelope, filled with Swiss cream and sliced strawberries, topped with powdered sugar.
Almond Croissant
Filled with almond paste, topped with almond slices and crystallized sugar.
Pain au Chocolat
Filled with 3 Valrona dark chocolate bars.
Chocolate Ganache Croissant
Filled with Valrona dark chocolate bars as well as a cream ganache made with custard, cream and dark chocolate. Topped with ganache dressing and powdered sugar.
Cruffins & Twists
Cinnamon Twist
Croissant dough twisted with cinnamon and brown sugar, flaky and topped with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Cream Cheese
Croissant dough twisted with cinnamon and a sugar glaze, filled with sweet cream cheese, dressed with icing.
Kouign Amann
Traditional pastry. Croissant dough with sugar rolled into every layer. Flaky.
Nutella Cruffin
Croissant dough with a sugar glaze, filled with Nutella.
Danish
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Danish with two holes filled with sweet cream cheese and blueberries and baked, dressed with icing.
Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish
Long danish filled with cream cheese, topped with raspberries and dressed with almond slices, crystallized sugar.
Cream Cheese Danish
Danish with two holes filled with sweet cream cheese and baked, dressed with two un-baked dollops of the sweet cream cheese and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Danish
Long Danish filled with vanilla custard, topped with strawberry slices and dressed with powdered sugar
Apricot Danish
Circular Danish filled with vanilla custard and two apricot halves, dressed with sugar glaze and almond slices.
Strawberry Shortcake
Blueberry Lemon Custard Cake
Salted Caramel Pistachio Custard
Grab & Go
Kids Menu
French Toast (Kids)
Brioche French toast sticks served with fresh berries, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Breakfast Plate
Toasted baguette pieces, two scrambled eggs, 1 slice of bacon served with fresh fruit.
Mac and Cheese
Elbow noodles cooked in delicious cheddar cheese sauce. Served with fresh fruit
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on toasted sourdough. Served with fresh fruit.
Lunch
French Dip
Croque Madame
Classic French grilled ham and cheese covered with our house-made béchamel sauce, aged Gruyere cheese and chives on rustic sourdough. Topped with a sunny side-up egg.
Deli Sandwich
Sliced ham, turkey and black pepper bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, red onion, dill pickles, and garlic aioli served on fresh baked baguette.
Italian Sandwich
Sliced ham, shaved prosciutto, pistachio pesto aioli, pickled peppers, sliced tomato, red onion and fresh mozzarella cheese served toasted on baguette.
Veggie Sandwich
Whipped garlic sauce, sliced Persian cucumbers, red onion, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, roasted eggplant spread, house-made hot sauce. Add fresh mozzarella $1
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Delicious fresh made chicken salad, romaine lettuce, tarragon and red onion served on toasted whole wheat or croissant.
California Club Sandwich
Fresh sliced turkey, black pepper bacon, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli served on fresh baked baguette.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken with garlic, pistachio pesto aioli, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and monterey jack cheese served on fresh baked baguette.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Delicious fresh made tuna salad, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts and avocado on toasted whole wheat bread or croissant.
Croque Monsieur
Classic French grilled ham & cheese covered with our house-made béchamel sauce, aged Gruyere cheese and chives on rustic sourdough.
Quiche
Asparagus Prosciutto Quiche
Bacon, Leek & Mushroom Quiche
Crimini mushrooms, thyme, leeks, bacon, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese.
Ham & Bacon Quiche
Ham, bacon, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese.
Quiche Special
Your choice of a slice of quiche, comes with mixed greens side salad and cup of soup.
Salmon & Spinach Quiche " Chef's Special"
Spinach & Cheese Quiche
Spinach sautéed with garlic, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese.
Sun-Dried Tomato Quiche
Zuchini sautéed with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, basil, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese
Soup & Salad
Soup Du Jour
Chef’s soup of the day served with toasted baguette. (Soup pictured is not guaranteed)
French Onion Soup
Classic caramelized onion soup that starts with our overnight beef bone broth and onions slow caramelized all day long, topped with toasted baguette, chives and imported Gruyere cheese.
Mixed Greens Side Salad
Mixed greens, sliced red onion, cherry heirloom tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.
Chaupain Cobb Salad
Mixed lettuces, green beans, tomatoes, soft boiled egg, crispy bacon, roasted chicken, chives, avocado and blue cheese crumbles tossed in house-made champagne mustard vinaigrette.
Tarts
Mille Feuille
aka "Napolean", Puff Pastry sandwich filled with Swiss cream and dressed with powdered sugar.
Peach Tart
Puff Pastry filled with vanilla custard and peach slices and dressed with a sugar glaze.
Apple Tart
Puff pastry filled with vanilla custard and apple slices and dressed with a sugar glaze.
Mixed Berry Tart
Cookie Tart filled with Swiss cream and topped with raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries dressed with sugar glaze.