Add-ons

2 EGGS

$2.50

Add Aioli

$0.50

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Champagne Mustard Vinagrette

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.50

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Extra Hollandaise

$2.00

Add Ham

$2.00

Add Hot Sauce

$1.00

Add Jam

$1.50

Add Lemon Vinagrette

$0.50

Add Mushroom

$2.00

Add Poached Eggs (Order of 2)

$3.00

Add Potatoes

$3.50

Add Prosciutto

$2.00

Add Salsa

$1.00

Add Side Fruit Salad

$3.50

Add Smoked Salmon

$3.50

Add Toast

$2.00

All-Day Breakfast

Sunrise Croissant

$14.95

Three fresh-cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli. Served on our delicious fresh baked butter croissant. Add bacon or ham for $1.50

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Three scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, bacon and potatoes. Served with house-house-made salsa roja.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$15.95

Toasted whole wheat bread, black pepper bacon, two sunny side up eggs, roasted tomato aioli, shaved French radish, cherry heirloom tomatoes and everything spice.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$18.95

House made lemon dill kefir cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, topped with olive tapenade and fresh dill on toasted whole wheat bread

Sam's Breakfast Sandwich

$17.95

Choice of hot roast beef or pastrami, three scrambled eggs, bell peppers, onions, house-made hot sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli. Served on fresh baked baguette.

Monte Cristo

$17.95

French toast dipped sourdough stuffed with ham, Gruyere cheese, house-made sauce béchamel and blackberry balsamic jam.

Egg's Benedict

$18.95

Two soft poached eggs, maple glazed ham, lemon and brown butter hollandaise sauce, topped with chives and crispy prosciutto. Served on butter toasted baguette.

Egg's Royale

$19.95

Two soft poached eggs, smoked salmon, lemon and brown butter hollandaise sauce, topped with chives on butter toasted baguette.

French Toast

$13.95

Classic French Toast made with our delicious brioche bread, Chantilly cream, fresh berries and maple syrup.

Shakshuka

$13.95

Hearty North-African dish of two eggs poached in a pepper, tomato broth. Served with house-made harissa, herbs and toasted baguette.

Chaupain Omelette

$13.95

Three eggs cooked French style with Gruyere cheese, chives and spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers. Add for $2 each: Ham, Bacon, Avocado

Granola Parfait

$11.95

House-made coconut kefir yogurt topped with oat, flax seed, chia seed granola with maple pepitas and fresh berries.

Stone Fruit Jam Tartine

$9.00

Cakes, Cookies & Brownies

Banana Walnut Bread

$11.95

Blueberry Lemon Cake

$11.95
Brownie

$5.25

Classic fudge brownie-- Brown sugar, sugar, eggs, butter, flour, salt.

Cookies

$7.50
Cranberry Orange Cake

$11.95

Monkey Bread

$11.95
Raspberry Chocolate Coffee Cake

$11.95

Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Flaky Butter Croissant

Almond Chocolate Custard

$5.95

Plain croissant cut in half and filled with vanilla custard. Topped with custard, chocolate chips, almond slices and powdered sugar.

Almond-Chocolate Frangipane Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Filled with Valrona dark chocolate bars and almond paste, topped with almond slices and crystallized sugar

Croissant Bateau Mixed Berries

$5.85

Croissant cut in the shape of a boat, filled with Swiss cream and topped with berries, and powdered sugar.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.85

Filled with Boar’s Head ham slices and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with cheddar cheese.

Pistachio Croissant

$5.35

Filled with pistachio paste, topped with pistachio crumbs.

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Filled with spinach and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with everything spice.

Strawberry Envelope

$5.50

Croissant cut in the shape of an envelope, filled with Swiss cream and sliced strawberries, topped with powdered sugar.

Almond Croissant

$5.35

Filled with almond paste, topped with almond slices and crystallized sugar.

Pain au Chocolat

$5.35

Filled with 3 Valrona dark chocolate bars.

Chocolate Ganache Croissant

$5.50

Filled with Valrona dark chocolate bars as well as a cream ganache made with custard, cream and dark chocolate. Topped with ganache dressing and powdered sugar.

Cruffins & Twists

Cinnamon Twist

$5.25

Croissant dough twisted with cinnamon and brown sugar, flaky and topped with powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$5.25

Croissant dough twisted with cinnamon and a sugar glaze, filled with sweet cream cheese, dressed with icing.

Kouign Amann

$5.25

Traditional pastry. Croissant dough with sugar rolled into every layer. Flaky.

Nutella Cruffin

$5.25

Croissant dough with a sugar glaze, filled with Nutella.

Danish

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

Danish with two holes filled with sweet cream cheese and blueberries and baked, dressed with icing.

Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

Long danish filled with cream cheese, topped with raspberries and dressed with almond slices, crystallized sugar.

Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

Danish with two holes filled with sweet cream cheese and baked, dressed with two un-baked dollops of the sweet cream cheese and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Danish

$5.25

Long Danish filled with vanilla custard, topped with strawberry slices and dressed with powdered sugar

Apricot Danish

$5.25

Circular Danish filled with vanilla custard and two apricot halves, dressed with sugar glaze and almond slices.

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.50

Blueberry Lemon Custard Cake

$5.50

Salted Caramel Pistachio Custard

$5.50

Grab & Go

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Spinach, Tomato, Red onion, and our house-made sun-dried tomato Kefir Cheese Spread.

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, and Gruyere cheese

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and a Balsamic Vinegar Glazed Reduction.

Kids Menu

French Toast (Kids)

$7.95

Brioche French toast sticks served with fresh berries, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Breakfast Plate

$7.95

Toasted baguette pieces, two scrambled eggs, 1 slice of bacon served with fresh fruit.

Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Elbow noodles cooked in delicious cheddar cheese sauce. Served with fresh fruit

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on toasted sourdough. Served with fresh fruit.

Lunch

French Dip

French Dip

$17.95
Croque Madame

$17.95

Classic French grilled ham and cheese covered with our house-made béchamel sauce, aged Gruyere cheese and chives on rustic sourdough. Topped with a sunny side-up egg.

Deli Sandwich

$15.95

Sliced ham, turkey and black pepper bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, red onion, dill pickles, and garlic aioli served on fresh baked baguette.

Italian Sandwich

$16.95

Sliced ham, shaved prosciutto, pistachio pesto aioli, pickled peppers, sliced tomato, red onion and fresh mozzarella cheese served toasted on baguette.

Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Whipped garlic sauce, sliced Persian cucumbers, red onion, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, roasted eggplant spread, house-made hot sauce. Add fresh mozzarella $1

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Delicious fresh made chicken salad, romaine lettuce, tarragon and red onion served on toasted whole wheat or croissant.

California Club Sandwich

$14.95

Fresh sliced turkey, black pepper bacon, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli served on fresh baked baguette.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken with garlic, pistachio pesto aioli, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and monterey jack cheese served on fresh baked baguette.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Delicious fresh made tuna salad, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts and avocado on toasted whole wheat bread or croissant.

Croque Monsieur

$16.95

Classic French grilled ham & cheese covered with our house-made béchamel sauce, aged Gruyere cheese and chives on rustic sourdough.

Quiche

Asparagus Prosciutto Quiche

$9.95
Bacon, Leek & Mushroom Quiche

$9.95

Crimini mushrooms, thyme, leeks, bacon, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese.

Ham & Bacon Quiche

$9.95

Ham, bacon, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese.

Quiche Special

$16.95

Your choice of a slice of quiche, comes with mixed greens side salad and cup of soup.

Salmon & Spinach Quiche " Chef's Special"

$9.95
Spinach & Cheese Quiche

$8.95

Spinach sautéed with garlic, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese.

Sun-Dried Tomato Quiche

$8.95

Zuchini sautéed with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, basil, chives, aged Gruyere and Parmesan cheese

Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour

$7.95

Chef’s soup of the day served with toasted baguette. (Soup pictured is not guaranteed)

French Onion Soup

$10.95

Classic caramelized onion soup that starts with our overnight beef bone broth and onions slow caramelized all day long, topped with toasted baguette, chives and imported Gruyere cheese.

Mixed Greens Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, sliced red onion, cherry heirloom tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.

Chaupain Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed lettuces, green beans, tomatoes, soft boiled egg, crispy bacon, roasted chicken, chives, avocado and blue cheese crumbles tossed in house-made champagne mustard vinaigrette.

Tarts

Mille Feuille

$5.50

aka "Napolean", Puff Pastry sandwich filled with Swiss cream and dressed with powdered sugar.

Peach Tart

$5.25

Puff Pastry filled with vanilla custard and peach slices and dressed with a sugar glaze.

Apple Tart

$5.25

Puff pastry filled with vanilla custard and apple slices and dressed with a sugar glaze.

Mixed Berry Tart

$5.50

Cookie Tart filled with Swiss cream and topped with raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries dressed with sugar glaze.

Eclair

$5.50

Substitute

Substitute Egg Whites Charge

$2.00

Substitute Poached Eggs Charge

$2.00