Che Chori 3124 W 16th Street
EMPANADA PACKAGES
EMPANADAS A LA CARTE
- ARGENTINE CHORIZO EMPANADA$3.99Out of stock
CHE CHORI ARGENTINE CHORIZO, ONIONS AND CHEESE
- BACON CHEESEBURGER EMPANADA$3.99
DOUBLE-SMOKED THICK-CUT BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GROUND ANGUS BEEF, ONIONS, RELISH Y MAS BURGERESQUE SEASONINGS
- BEEF EMPANADA$3.99
GROUND BEEF, ONIONS, EGGS, AND OLIVES WITH ARGENTINE SPICES **NO CHEESE**
- BIRRIA EMPANADA$3.99
TRADITIONAL MEXICAN DISH MADE WITH SLOW COOKED BEEF WITH VARIETY OF CHILIES. ENJOY WITH DELICIOUS CONSOME AND LIME (CONTAINS CHEESE)
- BREAKFAST SAUSAGE EMPANADA$3.99
CHE CHORI BREAKFAST SAUSAGE, EGG, ONION AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
- BUFFALO CHICKEN EMPANADA$3.99
CREAMY SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN AND CHEESE
- BUTTERNUT SQUASH EMPANADA$3.99
BUTTERNUT SQUASH, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, AND HERBS
- CAPRESE EMPANADA$3.99
TOMATO, BASIL AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE
- CHEESY PINEAPPLE BACON EMPANADA$3.99
MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BACON AND PINEAPPLE
- CHICKEN EMPANADA$3.99
CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPER, AND SMOKED PAPRIKA **NO CHEESE**
- GUAVA & CREAM CHEESE EMPANADA$3.99
A SWEET EMPANADA THAT INCLUDES GUAVA PASTE AND CREAM CHEESE. (GUAVA FLAVOR CAN BE DESCRIBED AS A CROSS BETWEEN A RIPE PEAR AND A STRAWBERRY.)
- HUMITA EMPANADA$3.99
BECHAMEL (CREAM SAUCE), PARMASEAN CHEESE, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SALT AND CORN
- JAMON Y QUESO EMPANADA$3.99Out of stock
HAM AND CHEESE
- MEXICAN CHORIZO EMPANADA$3.99
HOUSE-MADE MEXICAN CHORIZO, ONIONS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE
- PIGGY IN A PONCHO$3.99
HOTDOG + CHEDDAR CHEESE WRAPPED IN EMPANADA DOUGH
- POLLO ROJO EMPANADA$3.99
SHREDDED CHICKEN IN A SPICY RED SAUCE WITH CILANTRO
- PUERCO EN SALSA VERDE EMPANADA$3.99
BRAISED PORK IN GARLIC AND SALT, MARRIED WITH A DELICIOUS GREEN AND SPICY ROASTED JALAPENOS AND GREEN TOMATILLO SALSA (CONTAINS CHEESE)
- SOUTHWEST VEGGIE EMPANADA$3.99
SOUTHWEST STYLE: BLACK BEAN, CORN AND TOMATO **NO CHEESE**
- SPANISH CHORIZO EMPANADA$3.99
CHE CHORI SPANISH SMOKY CHORIZO, ONIONS AND CHEESE
- SPINACH EMPANADA$3.99
SPINACH, ONIONS, CREAM CORN, BLACK BEANS AND MONTEREY CHEESE
SANDWICHES
- CHORIPAN (w/ Chips)$11.99
Che Chori Argentine chorizo butterflied and topped with chimichurri sauce, tomato, and lettuce served on French Baguette.
- PORCHETTA SANDWICH (w/ Fries)$16.99
8 oz. Chopped Porchetta. Seasoned and marinated over 24 hours, roasted to a crunch, and served on a French Baguette. Topped with pickled red onions and chimichurri. (Includes Che Chori Fries)
- EL VACIO SANDWICH (FLANK STEAK) (w/ Fries)$15.99
5.5oz Angus Flank Steak served on a French Baguette with lettuce and tomato, topped with Chimichurri. Served medium rare. (Includes Che Chori Fries)
- BEEF MILANESA SANDWICH (w/ Chips)$15.99
10oz lightly breaded beef Milanesa, seasoned and marinated overnight. Served on a French Baguette with lettuce, tomato, and chimimayo. (Includes Che Chori Chips)
- CHICKEN MILANESA SANDWICH (w/ Chips)$14.99
10oz lightly breaded chicken Milanesa, seasoned and marinated overnight. Served on a French Baguette with lettuce, tomato, and chimimayo. (Includes Che Chori Chips)
- BONDIPAN SANDWICH (PORK STEAK) (w/ Fries)$15.99
8oz Pork steak sandwich. Pork steak seasoned and marinated overnight with Argentine spices. Served on a French Baguette, topped with mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and two fried eggs. (Includes Che Chori Fries)
- CHORI CHILI CHEESE DOG (w/ Chips)$12.99
Che Chori Argentine chorizo on a French Baguette topped with Che Chori chorizo chili sauce, cheddar cheese, mustard, and onions. (Includes Che Chori Chips)
- CHE PEBETE SANDWICH (w/ Fries)$11.99
Smoked premium ham with creamy fontina cheese in a toasted crunchy bread. Comes with our house fries, which are dusted with our house-made spices.
PIZZAS
- PIZZA CON CARNES$19.99
Topped with Che Chori chorizos, pepperoni, ham, and bacon on house-made olive oil-infused dough and gourmet tomato sauce.
- PIZZA FUGAZZA MUZZA & ONIONS$14.99
Topped with LOTS of onions, premium whole-milk mozzarella, and Argentinian dried oregano on house-made olive oil-infused dough. There is no tomato sauce on the Fugazza!
- PIZZA MOZZARELLA & OREGANO$14.99
Topped with mozzarella and oregano on house-made olive oil-infused dough and gourmet tomato sauce.
- PIZZA TRADITIONAL HAM & CHEESE$24.99
Topped with ham, cheese, olives, and roasted peppers on house-made olive oil-infused dough and gourmet tomato sauce.
HOTDOGS
- AMERICAN HOTDOG (w/ Chips)$7.99
Nathan's Colossal Quarter Pound All Beef Frank Hotdog topped with mustard, onions, tomatoes, and relish. (Includes Che Chori Chips)
- PANCHO ARGENTINE HOTDOG (w/ Chips)$8.99
Nathan's Colossal Quarter Pound All Beef Frank Hotdog topped with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and potato sticks. (Includes Che Chori Chips)
SIDES & SALADS
DESSERTS AND PASTRIES
- CHURROS CON DULCE DE LECHE$4.99
4 Churros: Delicious fried pastries coated in cinnamon and sugar with a side of Dulce de Leche for dipping
- ALFAJOR TRADITIONAL (DULCE DE LECHE & COCONUT)$2.49
2 shortbread cookies sandwiched around dulce de leche and rolled in coconut.
- ALFAJOR CHOCOLATE & PEANUT BUTTER$2.99
2 shortbread cookies sandwiched around creamy peanut butter and coated in semi-sweet Belgian Chocolate.
- ALFAJOR CHOCOLATE & ORANGE MARMALADE$2.99
2 shortbread cookies sandwiched around orange marmalade and coated in semi-sweet Belgian Chocolate with a white chocolate drizzle.
- MEDIA LUNA$3.75
Argentine variety of croissant
- DOZEN MEDIA LUNAS$39.99
(12 Media Lunas) Argentine variety of croissant
FROZEN (COOK-AT-HOME)
FROZEN EMPANADA PACKAGES
FROZEN CHORIZOS & SAUSAGES
- FROZEN - Artisan French Baguette$1.00
Par-Baked Artisan French Baguette 8 inches
- FROZEN - Argentine Chorizo (2lb)$13.98
(Uncooked) Argentine Style Chorizo: Country Style, Large Cut. Garlic, Oregano, Pepper, etc. Great for grilling, frying, roasting, etc. Sold in 2 lb increments.
- FROZEN - Morcilla (Argentine) (2lb)$18.58
Pre-cooked Argentine-style blood sausage. Great for grilling, frying, roasting, or eating cold with bread. Sold in 2 lb increments.
FROZEN MILANESAS
- FROZEN BEEF MILANESA (1lb)$11.89
(Uncooked) Thinly sliced beef seasoned, marinated and lightly breaded once. Delicious on its own or turn it into a sandwich! Sold by the pound.
- FROZEN CHICKEN MILANESA (1lb)$9.89
(Uncooked) Thinly sliced chicken seasoned, marinated and lightly breaded once. Delicious on its own or turn it into a sandwich! Sold by the pound.