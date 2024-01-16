Skip to Main content
Che Empanadas Duraleigh Catering by Che
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
2x points now for loyalty members
Che Empanadas Duraleigh Catering by Che
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Meats
Vegetarian/Vegan
Beverages
Sides
Desserts
Breakfast
Meats
Al Limon
$4.50
Al Pastor
$4.75
Beef
$4.50
Sweet Beef
$4.50
Brisket
$5.75
Chicken
$4.50
Empachori
$4.75
Ham & Cheese
$4.50
Prune & Pancetta
$4.50
Pulled Pork
$4.75
Shrimp
$4.75
Vegetarian/Vegan
Knish
$4.25
Spinach & Cheese
$4.25
Corn
$4.25
Caprese
$4.25
Fugazetta
$4.25
Dino Cheese
$3.75
Kale & Mushroom
$4.25
Vegan Beef
$4.50
Vegan Sweet Beef
$4.50
Lentil & Sweet Potato
$4.25
Beverages
Coke
$3.50
Fanta
$3.50
Jarritos
$3.50
Cheerwine
$3.50
Milk
$3.00
Martinelli's Apple Juice
$3.25
Boylan Soda
$3.50
water
$2.00
Joe's Tea
$3.50
Sides
Chimichurri
$1.25
Habanero
$1.25
4 oz Habanero
$9.00
8 oz Chimichurri
$15.00
Desserts
Alfajor de Maizena
$3.75
Alfajor de Chocolate
$4.00
Alfajor Cordobes
$4.00
Cubana
$4.00
Pastellito de Dulce de Leche
$3.25
Chocotorta
$7.50
Torta Ricotta
$8.50
Pastafrola
$7.00
Breakfast
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$4.25
Sausage Egg & Cheese
$4.25
Potato Egg & Cheese
$4.00
Potato Knish
$4.25
Che Empanadas Duraleigh Catering by Che Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 920-2312
5800 Duraleigh Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement