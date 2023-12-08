Cheddars Gourmet Grilled Cheese 503 Fuller Ave
Signature Sandwiches
- The Classic$11.00
Cheddarjack, parmesan, cheddars
- Gold Rush$11.00
Cheddar, creamy mac 'n cheese, bacon
- Wayne$12.00
Chipotle mayo, cheddarjack, bacon, fried egg, cheddar, pepperjack
- On the Gulch$12.00
Garlic mayo, gruyere, ham, swiss, cheddar
- BBT$12.00
Gruyere, tomato basil chutney, bacon, bleu cheese, cheddar
- Caprese$12.00
Garlic mayo, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato basil chutney, grilled chicken
- Main St.$13.00
Pesto mayo, mozzarella, tomato, bacon, turkey, provolone
- Downtown$13.00
Ranch sauce, cheddarjack, bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone
- Reuben$13.00
Thousand island, cheddarjack, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss
- Build Your Own$12.00
Garden Salads
- House Salad$9.50
Spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, cranberries, croutons, choice of dressing on the side
- Side Salad$5.00
Spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, cranberries, croutons, choice of dressing on the side
- Soup and Salad$10.50
Spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, cranberries, croutons, choice of dressing on the side and a cup of soup
- Cobb Salad$11.50
Spring greens, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese. Choice of dressing on the side
- Artichoke Chicken Salad$11.50
Spring greens, tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grilled chicken and artichokes, parmesan. Choice of dressing on the side.
- Strawberry Pecan Salad$11.50
Spring greens, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, parmesan. Choice of dressing on the side.
Wraps
- Mediterranean Wrap$11.00
Spinach, feta, tomato, kalamata olives, parmesan, grilled chicken and artichokes.
- Triple Club Wrap$11.00
Garlic mayo, spinach, ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, parmesan
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chipotle mayo, spinach, cheddarjack, bacon, grilled chicken, black bean and corn salsa
- Garden Wrap$11.00Out of stock
Deli Sandwiches
Specials
- Carolina Gold$13.00
Cheddar, pork belly, bacon, carolina bbq sauce, mac 'n cheese
- Beartooth$13.00Out of stock
Gruyere, pickled onions, braised short rib, blackberry bbq sauce, provolone
- Green Machine$13.00
Pesto mayo, mozzarella, bacon, avocado, provolone
- Athens Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato, cucumber, spinach
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, tomato, spinach
- Autumn Harvest Salad$11.50
Root vegetable medley, feta, cranberries, bacon. Sriracha honey vinaigrette on side.