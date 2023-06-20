Skip to Main content
Cheeky's
SWEETS
KIDS MENU
BEO EVENTS
MERCH
SWEETS
Pecan Streusel Coffee Cake
$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
KIDS MENU
KIDS PANCAKE
$5.00
KIDS SCRAMBLE
$5.00
KIDS WAFFLE
$7.00
KIDS SUNNY EGGS
$5.00
KIDS HASH BROWNS
$5.00
KIDS BACON
$2.00
KIDS OATMEAL
$9.00
KIDS GRANOLA
$11.00
BEO EVENTS
BEO - Starters
Mini Yogurt Parfaits
Seasonal Pastry Board
Seasonal Fruit Platter
BEO - First Course
Bacon Flight
Weekly French Toast
Pesto Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
BEO - Second Course
Breakfast Quesadilla
Huevos Rancheros
Chinese Chicken Salad
Yam Sandwich
Grassfed Burger
BEO - Dessert
Chocolate Chip Cookies
MERCH
Kid T-Shirt
$20.00
Shandy
$10.00
Yellow T-Shirt
$38.00
12oz Beans
$16.00
Boot Glass
$30.00
Boot Glass w/Bloody
$30.00
Cheeky's Hat
$35.00
Cheeky's Carafe
$40.00
Cheeky's Water Bottle
$35.00
Coffee Mug
$32.00
Kids Shirt
$25.00
Grey T-Shirt
$35.00
Pink T-Shirt
$38.00
Dog Treats
$10.00
Cheeky's Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 327-7595
622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Closed
• Opens Monday at 8:15AM
All hours
Order online
