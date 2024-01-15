Che Empanadas Transfer Co. Food Hall, Raleigh NC
Specials
- Al Pastor Empanada$4.50
Pineapple-marinated pork
- Empachori Empanada$4.50
Argentinian chorizo, mozzarella,and our house-made chimichurri
- Pancetta y Ciruela (Pancetta & Prune) Empanada$4.25
- Sausage And Mashed Potatoes$4.00Out of stock
- Sandwich De Milanesa$15.00Out of stock
- Atun (Tuna)$4.25Out of stock
- Shepherd's Pie$4.00Out of stock
- Locro$14.99Out of stock
- Chili Argento$8.99Out of stock
Authentic, Argentinian chili with sour cream, cheese, and green onion.
Meat
- Carne (Beef) Empanada$4.25
Ground beef, onion, hard-boiled egg, olives, red bell pepper, spices
- Carne Dulce (Sweet Beef) Empanada$4.25
- Al Limon Empanada$4.25
Lemon-marinated beef w/onion
- Pollo (Chicken) Empanada$4.25
- Ham & Cheese Empanada$4.25
- Brisket Empanada$5.00
- Puerco (Pork) Empanada$4.50
- Shrimp Empanada$4.50
- Pancho (Hotdog)$3.75
Breakfast
Sides
Vegetarian
Vegan
Dessert
- Pastafrola de Membrillo (Quince tart)$6.00
- Alfajor Maicena (Rolled In Coconut)$3.00
- Alfajor de Chocolate$3.75
- Alfajor Cordobes$3.75
- Pastellito De Dulce De Leche$3.00
- Cubana$3.75
- Chocotorta$7.00
- Torta Ricotta$8.00
- Alfajor De Coco G.F$3.50Out of stock
- Budin De Coco$6.00Out of stock
- Torta De Guava$75.00Out of stock
- GF Alfajor De Chocolate$5.00
- Parfait De Frutas$8.00Out of stock
- Alfajor Bon O Bon ( Peanut Butter)$3.75Out of stock
- Chocotorta$50.00Out of stock
- Bon O Bon$1.50Out of stock
- Conito De Dulce De Leche$3.75
- Lemon Alfajor$3.75Out of stock
- Vegan Havanna Alfajor$5.00
Frozen Empanadas
- 2 frozen Carne$8.50
- 2 frozen Carne Dulce$8.50
- 2 frozen Al Limon$8.50
- 2 frozen Pollo (chicken)$8.50
- 2 frozen Ham & Cheese$9.50
- 2 frozen Al Pastor$9.00
- 2 frozen Pork$9.00
- 2 Frozen Brisket$10.00
- 2 frozen Empachori$9.00
- 2 Frozen Shrimp$8.50
- 2 frozen Pancetta y Ciruela$9.00
- 2 frozen Lenteja y Batata$8.00
- 2 frozen Col Rizada y Hongos$8.00
- 2 frozen knish$8.00
- 2 frozen Vegan Sweet Beef$9.50
- 2 frozen Vegan Beef$9.50
- 2 frozen Humita (Corn)$8.00
- 2 frozen Fugazzeta (Onion & Cheese)$8.00
- 2 frozen Espinaca Y Queso$8.00
- 2 frozen Caprese$8.00
- 2 frozen Breakfast Sausage$8.00
- 2 frozen Breakfast Bacon$8.00
- 2 Potato, Egg & Chesse$7.50
- 2 frozen Cubanas$7.00
- 2 frozen Mini Pastelitos$5.50
- 2 frozen Dino Cheese$7.00
- 2 Frozen Atun (Tuna)$8.50Out of stock
Beverages
- Topo Chico, or comparable bottled seltzer$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Fanta Orange$3.50
- Fanta Strawberry$3.50Out of stock
- Jarritos soda$3.10
We have several varieties of Jarritos available. Please call to ask which are currently available, or make your selection(s) upon pickup. Thank you.
- Cold-Brewed Yerba Mate$4.00
- Boylan Soda$3.00
We have several varieties of Boylan regular and diet sodas, including sparkling lemonade, cream soda, black cherry soda, cola, etc. Please call for availability, then just specify which you'd like in the memo/modification field, or make your selection upon pickup at the store. Thank you.
- Cheerwine$3.00
- Cheerwine Zero$3.00
- Joes Classic Lemonade$3.00
- Joes Peach Tea$3.00
- Joes Sweet Tea$3.00
- Joes Half & Half Tea$3.00
- Joes Pineapple Lemonade$3.00
- Cock 'N Bull Ginger Beer$3.50
- Reed's Zero Sugar Craft Ginger Beer$3.50
- Boxed Water$2.00
- Slingshot 12 oz Nitro Flash Brew$3.90
- Slingshot 12 oz Cold Brew$3.90
- Kombucha$5.25
- Orange Juice$4.25
- Organic Milk$3.50
- Mate Cocido$2.99
- Martinellis Apple Juice$3.00
- Sunberry juice$2.50
Gluten Free
- GF Espinaca (Spinach) Empanada$5.00
- GF Beef Empanada$5.00
- GF Ham and Cheese Empanada$5.00
- GF Chicken Empanada$5.00
- GF Cubana$5.00
- GF Brisket$5.00Out of stock
- GF sausage Egg And Cheese$5.00
- Chipa$20.00Out of stock
- GF Empachori$5.00Out of stock
- GF Al Limon$5.00
- GF Bacon$5.00
- GF Knish$5.00
- GF Lentil &sweet Potatoes$4.00
- GF Sweet Beef$5.00
Merchandise and Sauces by the jar
- Chimichurri sauce 8 oz$15.00
- Habanero Sauce 4 oz$9.00
- La Merced Yerba Mate$9.00
- Bombilla Alpaca Chata$26.00
- Dulce De Leche La Serenisima$7.50
- Dulcende Leche Vegano$15.00
- Mafalda magnet$8.00
- Mate Leather Cincelado, Labrado, Ceramica$45.00
- Mate Set Argentina$35.00
- Mate Leather Vidrio$35.00
- Bombilla Grabada$15.00
- Mate Forrado Vidrio$25.00
- Mate Leather Vaqueta$40.99
- Mate Premium Calabaza, Ceramica$79.99
- Mate Doble Asa$22.00Out of stock
- Dulcende Leche Con Stevia$15.00Out of stock
- Yerbera Y Azucarera$23.00
- Mafalda$8.00
- Taza Mundial$23.00
- Conito$2.50
- Chocolinas$4.00
- Relleno Bon O Bon$9.00Out of stock
- Mate Cocido Cachamate$7.00
- Mate Forrado Vidrio Aguayo$13.00
- Mantecol Clasico$4.00Out of stock
- Turron De Almendras Conncacao (GF)$5.00Out of stock
- Havanna Alfajor Vegano Chocolate$5.00Out of stock
- Alfajor Chocolate (GF)$5.00
- Playadito$7.00