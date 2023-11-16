Skip to Main content
Chhota Khana
Chaat
Sigri Se
Kaaris & Such
Saath Mein
Bas ho gaya shaayad
Chhota Khana
Keema Samosas
$14.00
Vegetable Samosas
$11.00
Chettinad-Style Chicken
$16.00
Baby Brinjals
$10.00
Muttakos Medallions
$10.00
Rasam Shots
$8.00
Chaat
Aloo Chaat
$12.00
Bhel Puri
$9.00
Karela Chip Chaat
$10.00
Sigri Se
The Rani
$30.00
The Raja
$36.00
The Hariyali Whole Fish
$36.00
Kaaris & Such
Chicken Ishtu & Paratha
$24.00
South Indian Vegetable Kurma
$20.00
Bengali Roast Chicken
$22.00
Out of stock
Fish Moilee & Paratha
$28.00
Lamb Vindaloo
$26.00
Tamatar & Bhindi Dal Tadka
$16.00
Pork Korma
$26.00
Saath Mein
Laccha Parantha
$7.00
Naan
$5.00+
Chawal
$4.00
Chutneys
$4.00
Raita
$4.00
Bas ho gaya shaayad
Seasonal Mawa Cake
$5.00
Kulfi
$6.00
Masala Chai Shots
$6.00
Jeera Cookies
$4.00
(919) 908-0220
202 N. Corcoran St. Ste. 100, Durham, NC 27701
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 5PM
All hours
