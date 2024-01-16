Cheese Louise 2686 South Main Street
Sandwiches
- The Vermonter
Cabot cheddar and muenster on sourdough.$9.00
- The Baconator
Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane$12.00
- The Godmother
Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane$13.00
- The Porky-Pine
BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, goat cheese, pickled red onion and cabot cheddar on sourdough$15.00
- The Green Muenster
Roasted broccoli, cheddar, muenster with pesto on Sourdough bread.$13.00
- The Blue Buffalo$15.00
- What's Poppin'
Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257$12.00
- Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
ONLINE ONLY! Secret menu item: Build your own sandwich!$9.00
- Dealers Choice$10.00
Cheese Louise 2686 South Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 998-7831
