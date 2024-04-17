Cheesesmith- Landfall Center LANDFALL
FOOD
GRILLED CHEESE
- THE CLASSIC$6.00
american cheese
- THE O.G.$8.00
housemade tomato jam/ cheddar/ american cheese
- NEW G$10.00
house made tomato jam/ triple creme brie
- BUFFALO BABY$12.00
havarti/ pulled buffalo chicken/ quick pickled carrot & celery slaw/ house made buttermilk ranch
- THE BRENDITO$12.00
bacon/ pepperjack cheese/ american cheese/ grilled jalapenos/ housemade pepperjam/ cream cheese
- SOUTHERN CHARM$13.00
cheddar/ hickory smoked pulled pork, pickled red onions, southern slaw
- MAPLE BACON$12.00
Muenster cheese, american cheese, bacon, housemade pimento cheese, maple syrup
- KIMCHEESE$9.00
kimchi, american cheese
- FIGGIE SMALLS$11.00
Creamy goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onions, baby arugula
- MAC MOMMA$11.00
Three cheese mac n cheese inside a grilled cheese with muentser and havarti!
- *vegan Buffalo Baby (cauliflower/vegan cheese)$13.75
SANDWICHES
- THE DETOUR$12.00Out of stock
smoked turkey/fresh mozz/sliced tomato/sliced cucumber/romaine/sambal mayo on ciabatta bread
- BLT$12.00Out of stock
bacon/ tomato/ romaine/ pepperoncini mayo on ciabatta bread
- THE STALLION$14.00
capicola/ mortadella/ salami/ provolone/ mayo/ chopped pepper relish/ topped with our sandwich salad
- PIMENTO BLT$13.00Out of stock
crispy bacon/ sliced tomato/ romaine/ pepperoncini mayo & house made pimento cheese on ciabatta bread
SAUCES & SUCH
SIDES
- Parmesan Fries$3.00+
Fries, salt, parmesan. Fries are not gluten-free.
- Plain Fries No Parmesan$3.00+
- Beer Cheese Fries$7.00+
Fries, salt, beer cheese, green onion
- Smoky Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup$5.00
Smoky roasted red pepper and tomato soup topped with a sprinkle of parsley and parmesan.
- Bulgogi Brussels$8.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in housemade bulgogi sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
- Mac n Cheese$5.00